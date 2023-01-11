Jason Kidd says 2011 version of LeBron James was the best

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I asked Darvin Ham about the possibility of a Thomas Bryant-Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontline once AD returns after James’ comments a couple of games ago.
I asked Darvin Ham about the possibility of a Thomas Bryant-Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontline once AD returns after James’ comments a couple of games ago.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd has played against LeBron James, played with him on Team USA and coached him with the Lakers. Kidd’s favorite LeBron memory? “2011 was probably the best.” – 4:06 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on Josh Green: “He looks great. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 4:01 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 “The roster is the roster because of LeBron James!”
🗣 “The roster is the roster because of LeBron James!”
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In the 7 games he’s started in place of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley has averaged 20.3 points, 5.3 rebs and 5.9 assists.
The only players to match or exceed those averages since Christmas are:
Nikola Jokic,
James Harden,
Luka Doncic,
Domantas Sabonis,
LaMelo Ball,
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James on who else could challenge for NBA’s scoring record: Kevin Durant ‘first one who comes to mind’
LeBron James on who else could challenge for NBA’s scoring record: Kevin Durant ‘first one who comes to mind’
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Tim Bontemps and I on the impact of KD’s injury, plus Raps dilemma at the deadline; then @Dave McMenamin on the Lakers as the deadline nears and his sit-down with LeBron:
Apple: apple.co/3VXyMdj
Lowe Post podcast: @Tim Bontemps and I on the impact of KD’s injury, plus Raps dilemma at the deadline; then @Dave McMenamin on the Lakers as the deadline nears and his sit-down with LeBron:
Apple: apple.co/3VXyMdj
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kostas Antetokounmpo names one thing Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have in common 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Z3Wv9lXlIi – 12:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Max Christie sent LeBron James a text a few weeks ago that changed his season.
Max Christie sent LeBron James a text a few weeks ago that changed his season.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Bronny James recently debuted a new LeBron 20 NXXT 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/5rjoxoFzh2 – 12:14 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Throughout his career, Kostas Antetokounmpo has played with some of the very best players in the world.
The Fenerbahce forward named one thing that Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have in common 🤔
Throughout his career, Kostas Antetokounmpo has played with some of the very best players in the world.
The Fenerbahce forward named one thing that Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have in common 🤔
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Low-Hanging Fruit Feast
—KD injury fallout (3:56)
—LeBron, Lakers, The Picks (17:18)
—John Collins (25:00)
—Fred VanVleet/Raptors (29:02)
🎧 https://t.co/v3tASHLBLL
🍎 https://t.co/OPZypGa4Y0
✳️ https://t.co/Gs3SDPQOxc
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Low-Hanging Fruit Feast
—KD injury fallout (3:56)
—LeBron, Lakers, The Picks (17:18)
—John Collins (25:00)
—Fred VanVleet/Raptors (29:02)
🎧 https://t.co/v3tASHLBLL
🍎 https://t.co/OPZypGa4Y0
✳️ https://t.co/Gs3SDPQOxc
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Are LeBron and the Lakers stuck together? truehoop.com/p/lebron-has-l… – 9:40 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jason Kidd is challenging Luka Doncic charge drawn by John Wall. – 12:30 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Merciful timeout by Jason Kidd. Clippers on the ugliest 9-2 run. How they didn’t lose the lead is a minor miracle, but speaks to how raggedy Mavericks are with Doncic (and THJ) both off floor.
LA up 42-33 with 7:44 left in first half.
Merciful timeout by Jason Kidd. Clippers on the ugliest 9-2 run. How they didn’t lose the lead is a minor miracle, but speaks to how raggedy Mavericks are with Doncic (and THJ) both off floor.
LA up 42-33 with 7:44 left in first half.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
During his pregame availability, it was noted to Jason Kidd that Hardy has played 20-plus minutes the past two games. “Hopefully we can get him around that same amount tonight, if not more.” – 10:22 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I witnessed an all-time rant about LeBron James and the Lakers by @Chris Vernon on today’s episode of The Mismatch: open.spotify.com/episode/4QWLmX… – 9:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
A couple of nights ago in OKC, when Hardaway took sole responsibility for the loss in his opening statement to reporters, he also took similar accountability in the locker with teammates. “I think it’s a great thing,” Jason Kidd said, though he emphasized that it’s a team loss. – 9:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic is playing tonight against the Clippers. – 9:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I watched a team led by Henry Ellenson and SJ beat the LeBron-Kyrie Cavs the day after the Blake trade. Anything can happen? – 7:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG since Christmas:
39.1 — Luka
35.6 — Embiid
35.5 — LeBron
Most PPG since Christmas:
39.1 — Luka
35.6 — Embiid
35.5 — LeBron
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Just for fun, here’s my rankings of “guys who should’ve won three straight MVPs but didn’t”
1. 1971-1973 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
2. 1996-1998 Michael Jordan
3. 2009-2013 LeBron James
4. 1999-2001 Shaquille O’Neal
5. 1990-1992 Michael Jordan
Just for fun, here’s my rankings of “guys who should’ve won three straight MVPs but didn’t”
1. 1971-1973 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
2. 1996-1998 Michael Jordan
3. 2009-2013 LeBron James
4. 1999-2001 Shaquille O’Neal
5. 1990-1992 Michael Jordan
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Jason Kidd is supporting the Big 12 in today’s #CFBPlayoff National Championship. pic.twitter.com/jDMNfNWTaP – 6:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That’s a Technical foul on Jason Kidd pic.twitter.com/HSfcU4WETc – 9:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jason Kidd won his coaches challenge. Lu Dort was blocked. Dallas ball. – 9:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC can not get comfortable offensively, Dallas is hitting tough shots and creating good looks. OKC once again has to adjust. Unfamiliar territory for them, usually they deliver the third quarter blow.
OKC can not get comfortable offensively, Dallas is hitting tough shots and creating good looks. OKC once again has to adjust. Unfamiliar territory for them, usually they deliver the third quarter blow.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on why it might be a good night for Jaden Hardy: “They’re young. He’s young. The building blocks of positive minutes, putting him in a position to be successful. I thought he did that last night and he’ll get the opportunity again tonight.” – 6:08 PM
More on this storyline
“I keep hearing [LeBron James] wants to stay with the Lakers,” Zach Lowe said. “He wants to finish his career with the Lakers.” -via Spotify / January 11, 2023
“His comments though should be interpreted as his patience is not infinite and if this is just a continued morass of losing, maybe that changes. But if you force me to bet, I’d still bet on him finishing his career with the Lakers. And I’d feel pretty confident in that.” -via Spotify / January 11, 2023
Christie has studied James’ pre- and postgame routines throughout the season. And for the past three weeks, he’s been implementing everything James shared with him, ranging from icing his knees and feet to using Normatec boots to cold showers and foam rolling and stretching. “Everything he does from after the game in the locker room to before the game, how he gets ready for games,” Christie told The Athletic. “I mean, I’ve observed everything, and I’m trying to use everything that he’s been doing and putting it in my repertoire.” -via The Athletic / January 11, 2023
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd alluded to potential for rookie Jaden Hardy as sixth-man for Mavs-Pels tonight: “He’s working extremely hard, fearless as we saw the other night. We’re going to need that tonight if he’s playing in that first break.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / January 7, 2023
Vincent Goodwill: Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd will attend the national title game in LA, supporting TCU. Kidd is a close friend of Commissioner Brett Yormark and a member of the Big 12 Business Advisory Board -via Twitter @VinceGoodwill / January 7, 2023
Eddie Sefko: Jason Kidd says the option of bringing Kemba Walker back on a 10-day remains a possibility. -via Twitter @ESefko / January 6, 2023
