LeBron James listed as probable against Dallas

Kyle Goon: LeBron James and Troy Brown Jr. improve to PROBABLE tomorrow against Dallas. Patrick Beverley is QUESTIONABLE — he’s listed with a hip injury but Darvin Ham said at practice that he was home today with a non-COVID illness, cold-like symptoms.
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
After a slow start, Jayson Tatum is up to 25, his 13th consecutive game with 25 or more, tying LeBron James for longest active streak in the NBA. – 9:33 PM
After a slow start, Jayson Tatum is up to 25, his 13th consecutive game with 25 or more, tying LeBron James for longest active streak in the NBA. – 9:33 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron James nears historic mark Luka Doncic doesn’t envision reaching as Mavs face Lakers dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:49 PM
LeBron James nears historic mark Luka Doncic doesn’t envision reaching as Mavs face Lakers dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Troy Brown Jr. Are questionable tomorrow against Dallas. Patrick Beverley (right hip soreness) is questionable. – 8:22 PM
LeBron James and Troy Brown Jr. Are questionable tomorrow against Dallas. Patrick Beverley (right hip soreness) is questionable. – 8:22 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Brogdon missed the 3, but that skip pass by Tatum was a LeBron-esque pass. – 8:13 PM
Brogdon missed the 3, but that skip pass by Tatum was a LeBron-esque pass. – 8:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I asked Darvin Ham about the possibility of a Thomas Bryant-Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontline once AD returns after James’ comments a couple of games ago.
Here’s his response: pic.twitter.com/nmlMkimHE3 – 6:06 PM
I asked Darvin Ham about the possibility of a Thomas Bryant-Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontline once AD returns after James’ comments a couple of games ago.
Here’s his response: pic.twitter.com/nmlMkimHE3 – 6:06 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 “The roster is the roster because of LeBron James!”
📺: https://t.co/3thduOoxMC pic.twitter.com/LlrxNBdRV7 – 2:35 PM
🗣 “The roster is the roster because of LeBron James!”
📺: https://t.co/3thduOoxMC pic.twitter.com/LlrxNBdRV7 – 2:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In the 7 games he’s started in place of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley has averaged 20.3 points, 5.3 rebs and 5.9 assists.
The only players to match or exceed those averages since Christmas are:
Nikola Jokic,
James Harden,
Luka Doncic,
Domantas Sabonis,
LaMelo Ball,
LeBron James – 1:54 PM
In the 7 games he’s started in place of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley has averaged 20.3 points, 5.3 rebs and 5.9 assists.
The only players to match or exceed those averages since Christmas are:
Nikola Jokic,
James Harden,
Luka Doncic,
Domantas Sabonis,
LaMelo Ball,
LeBron James – 1:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James on who else could challenge for NBA’s scoring record: Kevin Durant ‘first one who comes to mind’
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 1:32 PM
LeBron James on who else could challenge for NBA’s scoring record: Kevin Durant ‘first one who comes to mind’
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 1:32 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Tim Bontemps and I on the impact of KD’s injury, plus Raps dilemma at the deadline; then @Dave McMenamin on the Lakers as the deadline nears and his sit-down with LeBron:
Apple: apple.co/3VXyMdj
Spotify: spoti.fi/3IEV0hs – 1:10 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @Tim Bontemps and I on the impact of KD’s injury, plus Raps dilemma at the deadline; then @Dave McMenamin on the Lakers as the deadline nears and his sit-down with LeBron:
Apple: apple.co/3VXyMdj
Spotify: spoti.fi/3IEV0hs – 1:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kostas Antetokounmpo names one thing Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have in common 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Z3Wv9lXlIi – 12:52 PM
Kostas Antetokounmpo names one thing Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have in common 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Z3Wv9lXlIi – 12:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Max Christie sent LeBron James a text a few weeks ago that changed his season.
I spoke with Christie about the first half of his rookie year, learning how to recover and treat his body, gaining 10 lbs. of muscle since being drafted, his role and more: theathletic.com/4074978/2023/0… – 12:33 PM
Max Christie sent LeBron James a text a few weeks ago that changed his season.
I spoke with Christie about the first half of his rookie year, learning how to recover and treat his body, gaining 10 lbs. of muscle since being drafted, his role and more: theathletic.com/4074978/2023/0… – 12:33 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Bronny James recently debuted a new LeBron 20 NXXT 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/5rjoxoFzh2 – 12:14 PM
Bronny James recently debuted a new LeBron 20 NXXT 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/5rjoxoFzh2 – 12:14 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Throughout his career, Kostas Antetokounmpo has played with some of the very best players in the world.
The Fenerbahce forward named one thing that Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have in common 🤔
basketnews.com/news-183621-ko… – 12:07 PM
Throughout his career, Kostas Antetokounmpo has played with some of the very best players in the world.
The Fenerbahce forward named one thing that Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have in common 🤔
basketnews.com/news-183621-ko… – 12:07 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Low-Hanging Fruit Feast
—KD injury fallout (3:56)
—LeBron, Lakers, The Picks (17:18)
—John Collins (25:00)
—Fred VanVleet/Raptors (29:02)
🎧 https://t.co/v3tASHLBLL
🍎 https://t.co/OPZypGa4Y0
✳️ https://t.co/Gs3SDPQOxc
📺 https://t.co/6lYVFTwEGw pic.twitter.com/pvJrsByqux – 10:36 AM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Low-Hanging Fruit Feast
—KD injury fallout (3:56)
—LeBron, Lakers, The Picks (17:18)
—John Collins (25:00)
—Fred VanVleet/Raptors (29:02)
🎧 https://t.co/v3tASHLBLL
🍎 https://t.co/OPZypGa4Y0
✳️ https://t.co/Gs3SDPQOxc
📺 https://t.co/6lYVFTwEGw pic.twitter.com/pvJrsByqux – 10:36 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Are LeBron and the Lakers stuck together? truehoop.com/p/lebron-has-l… – 9:40 AM
Are LeBron and the Lakers stuck together? truehoop.com/p/lebron-has-l… – 9:40 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I witnessed an all-time rant about LeBron James and the Lakers by @Chris Vernon on today’s episode of The Mismatch: open.spotify.com/episode/4QWLmX… – 9:16 PM
I witnessed an all-time rant about LeBron James and the Lakers by @Chris Vernon on today’s episode of The Mismatch: open.spotify.com/episode/4QWLmX… – 9:16 PM
More on this storyline
“I keep hearing [LeBron James] wants to stay with the Lakers,” Zach Lowe said. “He wants to finish his career with the Lakers.” -via Spotify / January 11, 2023
“His comments though should be interpreted as his patience is not infinite and if this is just a continued morass of losing, maybe that changes. But if you force me to bet, I’d still bet on him finishing his career with the Lakers. And I’d feel pretty confident in that.” -via Spotify / January 11, 2023
Main Rumors, Injuries, Darvin Ham, LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.