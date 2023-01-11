LeBron James wants to finish career with Lakers

“I keep hearing [LeBron James] wants to stay with the Lakers,” Zach Lowe said. “He wants to finish his career with the Lakers.”
Jason Kidd has played against LeBron James, played with him on Team USA and coached him with the Lakers. Kidd's favorite LeBron memory? "2011 was probably the best."
🗣 "The roster is the roster because of LeBron James!"
In the 7 games he’s started in place of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley has averaged 20.3 points, 5.3 rebs and 5.9 assists.
The only players to match or exceed those averages since Christmas are:
Nikola Jokic,
James Harden,
Luka Doncic,
Domantas Sabonis,
LaMelo Ball,
LeBron James – 1:54 PM
LeBron James on who else could challenge for NBA's scoring record: Kevin Durant 'first one who comes to mind'
Lowe Post podcast: @Tim Bontemps and I on the impact of KD's injury, plus Raps dilemma at the deadline; then @Dave McMenamin on the Lakers as the deadline nears and his sit-down with LeBron:
Kostas Antetokounmpo names one thing Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have in common
Max Christie sent LeBron James a text a few weeks ago that changed his season.
I spoke with Christie about the first half of his rookie year, learning how to recover and treat his body, gaining 10 lbs. of muscle since being drafted, his role and more: theathletic.com/4074978/2023/0… – 12:33 PM
Bronny James recently debuted a new LeBron 20 NXXT
Throughout his career, Kostas Antetokounmpo has played with some of the very best players in the world.
The Fenerbahce forward named one thing that Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have in common 🤔
basketnews.com/news-183621-ko… – 12:07 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Low-Hanging Fruit Feast
—KD injury fallout (3:56)
—LeBron, Lakers, The Picks (17:18)
—John Collins (25:00)
—Fred VanVleet/Raptors (29:02)
Are LeBron and the Lakers stuck together?
I witnessed an all-time rant about LeBron James and the Lakers by @Chris Vernon on today's episode of The Mismatch:
I watched a team led by Henry Ellenson and SJ beat the LeBron-Kyrie Cavs the day after the Blake trade. Anything can happen?
Most PPG since Christmas:
39.1 — Luka
35.6 — Embiid
35.5 — LeBron
33.6 — Klay pic.twitter.com/zhbjDG2Yc2 – 6:58 PM
Just for fun, here’s my rankings of “guys who should’ve won three straight MVPs but didn’t”
1. 1971-1973 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
2. 1996-1998 Michael Jordan
3. 2009-2013 LeBron James
4. 1999-2001 Shaquille O’Neal
5. 1990-1992 Michael Jordan
The first three are the travesties (1/x?) – 6:51 PM
New video: My full sit-down interview with LeBron James aired on Tuesday's NBA Today. You can watch it here. We get into a lot, including his favorite buckets for each team he's played for and the guy he thinks could break the scoring record after him
LeBron says Kevin Durant is 'first' who could eventually pass him (and Kareem) to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer
LeBron James On Eventually Playing With Bronny: 'I Need To Be On The Floor With My Boy'
Lowe Post podcast: @Tim Bontemps on the KD injury and his piece on Toronto's coming dilemma. Then @Dave McMenamin on the Lakers trade options, his sit-down with LeBron, and LeBron approaching the all-time scoring record:
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Will the Lakers get LeBron some help? Plus six teams to watch with a month to go before the NBA trade deadline.
“His comments though should be interpreted as his patience is not infinite and if this is just a continued morass of losing, maybe that changes. But if you force me to bet, I’d still bet on him finishing his career with the Lakers. And I’d feel pretty confident in that.” -via Spotify / January 11, 2023
Christie has studied James’ pre- and postgame routines throughout the season. And for the past three weeks, he’s been implementing everything James shared with him, ranging from icing his knees and feet to using Normatec boots to cold showers and foam rolling and stretching. “Everything he does from after the game in the locker room to before the game, how he gets ready for games,” Christie told The Athletic. “I mean, I’ve observed everything, and I’m trying to use everything that he’s been doing and putting it in my repertoire.” -via The Athletic / January 11, 2023
Christie said he has been proactive and not reactive during his rookie season after hitting a “wall really, really hard” as a freshman at Michigan State last year, particularly as a 3-point shooter (31.7 percent). His inability to overcome that wall plunged his draft stock, knocking the five-star recruit into in the second round, where the Lakers selected him with the No. 35 pick (the same pick as Draymond Green, DeAndre Jordan, Carlos Boozer and Herb Jones). -via The Athletic / January 11, 2023
