Myles Turner a late scratch with back spasms

Tony East: Myles Turner has back spasms and won’t play tonight. James Johnson draws the start next to Jalen Smith in the frontcourt. First start as a Pacer for Johnson.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After Myles Turner was ruled out with back spasms shortly before tip, the Knicks have done whatever they’ve wanted in this game. They lead 62-41 at the halftime break behind 19 from Jalen Brunson and 16 from RJ Barrett. Tyrese Haliburton has 9 pts, 3 rebs & 4 assists for Indiana. – 8:32 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner has back spasms and won’t play tonight. James Johnson draws the start next to Jalen Smith in the frontcourt. First start as a Pacer for Johnson. – 7:42 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Myles Turner is out at the last second – 7:41 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Another late update: Myles Turner won’t play vs Knicks due to back spasms.
James Johnson making his first start as a Pacer.
To recap, they’re without three rotation players: No Turner, Nesmith, Brissett. – 7:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Myles Turner a late scratch – James Johnson starting at center for Indiana. – 7:40 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, diving deep on some potential trade candidates now, from Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and others.
youtu.be/p2gI30p_iFo5:49 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Yet again, #Pacers Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner were nominees for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, which was won by Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell. – 3:33 PM

Rick Fox: With @KingJames playing at his usual GOAT level even at 38 imagine if Myles Turner and @buddyhield were @Lakers we appreciate you Thomas Bryant. Lets Get @AntDavis23 backs and get this 2023 -via Twitter @RickFox / January 10, 2023
Myles Turner, to this point, has rebuffed Indiana’s contract extension offers, league sources say. Ditto for Jordan Clarkson in Utah. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 7, 2023

