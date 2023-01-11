Nerlens Noel, Klutch Sports settle Noel's legal case

Shams Charania: Nerlens Noel, Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group settle Noel’s legal case – with Noel paying full commissions owed to Klutch Sports on the $5 million Knicks deal in 2020, and Noel withdrawing all legal proceedings. Statement: pic.twitter.com/isMq0L3rTU
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nerlens Noel, Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group settle Noel’s legal case – with Noel paying full commissions owed to Klutch Sports on the $5 million Knicks deal in 2020, and Noel withdrawing all legal proceedings. Statement: pic.twitter.com/isMq0L3rTU – 3:53 PM
Nerlens Noel, Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group settle Noel’s legal case – with Noel paying full commissions owed to Klutch Sports on the $5 million Knicks deal in 2020, and Noel withdrawing all legal proceedings. Statement: pic.twitter.com/isMq0L3rTU – 3:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Pistons’ Nerlens Noel says he takes pride in helping Sixers’ Joel Embiid develop into a future Hall of Famer inquirer.com/sixers/nerlens… via @phillyinquirer – 3:35 PM
Pistons’ Nerlens Noel says he takes pride in helping Sixers’ Joel Embiid develop into a future Hall of Famer inquirer.com/sixers/nerlens… via @phillyinquirer – 3:35 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Our SSQ model says these were 4 of yesterday’s most unlikely buckets.
🪣 LJ Thorpe’s long game winner for Pyrintö in Finland
🪣 Westchester Knick Obadiah Noel from midcourt
🪣 Ethan Okwuosa’s 60′ heave for the SNHU Penmen
🪣 and Felician’s Niaimani Marshall beating the shot clock pic.twitter.com/ynjXWQkiVN – 2:40 PM
Our SSQ model says these were 4 of yesterday’s most unlikely buckets.
🪣 LJ Thorpe’s long game winner for Pyrintö in Finland
🪣 Westchester Knick Obadiah Noel from midcourt
🪣 Ethan Okwuosa’s 60′ heave for the SNHU Penmen
🪣 and Felician’s Niaimani Marshall beating the shot clock pic.twitter.com/ynjXWQkiVN – 2:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Pistons’ Nerlens Noel says he takes pride in helping Sixers’ Joel Embiid develop into a future Hall of Famer inquirer.com/sixers/nerlens… via @phillyinquirer – 1:26 PM
Pistons’ Nerlens Noel says he takes pride in helping Sixers’ Joel Embiid develop into a future Hall of Famer inquirer.com/sixers/nerlens… via @phillyinquirer – 1:26 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As Nerlens Noel made his return to Philly and received a start for the Pistons, he went up against old friend Joel Embiid. They discussed their friendship and how close they are. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/11/six… via @SixersWire – 10:42 AM
As Nerlens Noel made his return to Philly and received a start for the Pistons, he went up against old friend Joel Embiid. They discussed their friendship and how close they are. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/11/six… via @SixersWire – 10:42 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Pistons’ Nerlens Noel says he takes pride in helping Sixers’ Joel Embiid develop into a future Hall of Famer inquirer.com/sixers/nerlens… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 9:40 AM
Pistons’ Nerlens Noel says he takes pride in helping Sixers’ Joel Embiid develop into a future Hall of Famer inquirer.com/sixers/nerlens… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 9:40 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Pistons ‘ Nerlens Noel says he takes pride in helping #Sixers’ Joel Embiid develop into a future Hall of Famer inquirer.com/sixers/nerlens… via @phillyinquirer – 5:46 AM
#Pistons ‘ Nerlens Noel says he takes pride in helping #Sixers’ Joel Embiid develop into a future Hall of Famer inquirer.com/sixers/nerlens… via @phillyinquirer – 5:46 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on playing against Nerlens Noel: “It was good, that’s my guy. Obviously a lot of good years with him, it’s good playing against him. He got me a few times with him reaching, so I was kind of pissed about it because that’s all he does defensively.” – 10:17 PM
Joel Embiid on playing against Nerlens Noel: “It was good, that’s my guy. Obviously a lot of good years with him, it’s good playing against him. He got me a few times with him reaching, so I was kind of pissed about it because that’s all he does defensively.” – 10:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Not sure if I had a Nerlens Noel 3-pointer on my bingo card for this season, but here we are. – 8:02 PM
Not sure if I had a Nerlens Noel 3-pointer on my bingo card for this season, but here we are. – 8:02 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Nerlens Noel came into tonight with two made 3s in his NBA career.
He just pulled two in three possessions, knocking down one of them. – 7:59 PM
Nerlens Noel came into tonight with two made 3s in his NBA career.
He just pulled two in three possessions, knocking down one of them. – 7:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nerlens Noel 3 to stop the Pistons’ five-minute scoring drought? Sure. – 7:58 PM
Nerlens Noel 3 to stop the Pistons’ five-minute scoring drought? Sure. – 7:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Not something we’ve seen a ton this year but we have seen it from time to time since maybe Xmas… Embiid spotting up in a corner to space floor for Harden. Jo drives and draws a foul on his old buddy Noel. pic.twitter.com/dU3RRF8D6z – 7:52 PM
Not something we’ve seen a ton this year but we have seen it from time to time since maybe Xmas… Embiid spotting up in a corner to space floor for Harden. Jo drives and draws a foul on his old buddy Noel. pic.twitter.com/dU3RRF8D6z – 7:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Noel made that way harder than it needed to be, but he gets the reverse layup to go lol. He’s playing really well so far. He has a steal and he’s drawn an offensive foul on Embiid. – 7:15 PM
Noel made that way harder than it needed to be, but he gets the reverse layup to go lol. He’s playing really well so far. He has a steal and he’s drawn an offensive foul on Embiid. – 7:15 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Nerlens Noel on the #Sixers before tonight’s game:
“I genuinely am happy for everybody here. From Joel to even… I’m proud of Sam Hinkie and what he was able to start. He doesn’t get enough credit for it. So yeah, just I’m proud of everybody that’s doing well here.” – 7:06 PM
Nerlens Noel on the #Sixers before tonight’s game:
“I genuinely am happy for everybody here. From Joel to even… I’m proud of Sam Hinkie and what he was able to start. He doesn’t get enough credit for it. So yeah, just I’m proud of everybody that’s doing well here.” – 7:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons announce Isaiah Stewart will miss tonight’s game with left shoulder soreness. Jalen Duren is also out with right ankle soreness, so Nerlens Noel will start at center.
The center rotation is going to be interesting tonight – 6:55 PM
Pistons announce Isaiah Stewart will miss tonight’s game with left shoulder soreness. Jalen Duren is also out with right ankle soreness, so Nerlens Noel will start at center.
The center rotation is going to be interesting tonight – 6:55 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kevin Knox II and Nerlens Noel will make their first starts of the season for the #Pistons tonight alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey. – 6:51 PM
Kevin Knox II and Nerlens Noel will make their first starts of the season for the #Pistons tonight alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey. – 6:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Pistons center Nerlens Noel, a former Sixer, on Joel Embiid: “I don’t know why he’s not higher up there in the MVP votes. Somehow the media doesn’t show enough love, but you can see it every time he’s out there, he gives his all. ” – 6:49 PM
#Pistons center Nerlens Noel, a former Sixer, on Joel Embiid: “I don’t know why he’s not higher up there in the MVP votes. Somehow the media doesn’t show enough love, but you can see it every time he’s out there, he gives his all. ” – 6:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Ivey, Bey, Knox and Noel.
Hearing Beef Stew, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, is a late scratch. – 6:48 PM
Pistons starters: Hayes, Ivey, Bey, Knox and Noel.
Hearing Beef Stew, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, is a late scratch. – 6:48 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Isaiah Stewart is now OUT tonight for the #Pistons. Nerlens Noel will start against Joel Embiid #Sixers – 6:39 PM
Isaiah Stewart is now OUT tonight for the #Pistons. Nerlens Noel will start against Joel Embiid #Sixers – 6:39 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Detroit is starting Nerlens Noel tonight. Isaiah Stewart is out with left shoulder soreness. – 6:38 PM
Detroit is starting Nerlens Noel tonight. Isaiah Stewart is out with left shoulder soreness. – 6:38 PM
More on this storyline
I don’t think Alec Burks is going anywhere. I also don’t think Saddiq Bey does, though he may be more likely than the first two. Nerlens Noel is the only player I see getting traded, and that’s not even a guarantee. Teams may just wait to see if he gets bought out.” -via The Athletic / January 11, 2023
The No. 6 pick in the 2013 NBA draft, Noel helped Embiid through injuries and gave him pointers in order to help him succeed. As he made his return to Philadelphia on Tuesday, he reminisced on his time with the franchise. “Philadelphia is like a second home to me,” said Noel. “I got a lot of memories here. A lot of relationships from Joel, especially. Having him come in and helping him learn a couple of early-on things when he was a rookie being a year or two after him. I took a lot of pride in that and helping him build the foundation that he has today.” -via Sixers Wire / January 11, 2023
Noel drew the start on Tuesday with Detroit being down both Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren and he drew the assignment of Embiid. He got to the big fella a bit early with a steal, but Embiid ended up going for 36 and 11 rebounds in the win for the Sixers. “It was good,” Embiid said afterward of facing Noel. “That’s my guy. Obviously, a lot of good years with him. It’s good playing against him. He got me a few times with him reaching so I was kind of pissed about it because that’s really all he does defensively, but I’m just glad to him get minutes.” -via Sixers Wire / January 11, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.