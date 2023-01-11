Nikola Vucevic on potential return to Magic: That's something I would love to do, we'll see when that is possible

“Of course, yeah,” Nikola Vucevic answered when asked if he would be open to returning to the Magic if it made sense. “That’s something that I would love to do. We’ll see when that is possible, if that’s realistic and how it all works out. If anything, at least get one last year in Orlando. I think it’s only right it happens. So, we’ll see.”
Source: Orel Dizon @ ahnfiredigital.com
Source: Orel Dizon @ ahnfiredigital.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, diving deep on some potential trade candidates now, from Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and others.
youtu.be/p2gI30p_iFo – 5:49 PM
Okay, diving deep on some potential trade candidates now, from Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and others.
youtu.be/p2gI30p_iFo – 5:49 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls individual net ratings during last 12 games are interesting. Before this stretch, subs were the team leaders, now starters moving up:
1) Caruso +17.8
2) Drummond +8.3
3) P-Will +3.2
4) Ayo +3.0
DeRozan +3.0
6) LaVine +2.7
Vuc is last -0.9
(from nba.com) – 5:29 PM
#Bulls individual net ratings during last 12 games are interesting. Before this stretch, subs were the team leaders, now starters moving up:
1) Caruso +17.8
2) Drummond +8.3
3) P-Will +3.2
4) Ayo +3.0
DeRozan +3.0
6) LaVine +2.7
Vuc is last -0.9
(from nba.com) – 5:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 107-99
Tatum – 32/8/7
Grant – 20/8
Brown – 19/5/3
Brogdon – 11/7/3
White – 8/5/4
Horford – 8/7/5
Rob – 6/7, 2 blocks
Celtics – 43.7% FGs
Celtics – 11-41 3Ps
LaVine – 27/7/6
Vucevic – 21/13
DeRozan – 13 points
Williams – 10 points
Bulls – 45.3% FGs
Bulls – 12-35 3Ps – 9:46 PM
Celtics win 107-99
Tatum – 32/8/7
Grant – 20/8
Brown – 19/5/3
Brogdon – 11/7/3
White – 8/5/4
Horford – 8/7/5
Rob – 6/7, 2 blocks
Celtics – 43.7% FGs
Celtics – 11-41 3Ps
LaVine – 27/7/6
Vucevic – 21/13
DeRozan – 13 points
Williams – 10 points
Bulls – 45.3% FGs
Bulls – 12-35 3Ps – 9:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Celtics 107, Bulls 99
DeMar DeRozan exited with an injury in the third quarter. The Bulls fell behind by as many as 16
Then, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic nearly dragged them back. Got as close as 2 in the final minute. Came up just short
Bulls are 19-22 – 9:45 PM
Final: Celtics 107, Bulls 99
DeMar DeRozan exited with an injury in the third quarter. The Bulls fell behind by as many as 16
Then, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic nearly dragged them back. Got as close as 2 in the final minute. Came up just short
Bulls are 19-22 – 9:45 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls keep up the fight after losing DeRozan, but can’t close out in Boston for a 107-99 loss to the Celtics.
Zach LaVine with a monster fourth quarter in DeRozan’s stead to finish with 27 points. Vooch also stepped up with 21 points.
The Bulls are now 8-14 in clutch games. – 9:45 PM
The Bulls keep up the fight after losing DeRozan, but can’t close out in Boston for a 107-99 loss to the Celtics.
Zach LaVine with a monster fourth quarter in DeRozan’s stead to finish with 27 points. Vooch also stepped up with 21 points.
The Bulls are now 8-14 in clutch games. – 9:45 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Celtics 107, Bulls 99
LaVine 27 pts (15 in 4th), 7 rebs, 6 assists
Vucevic 21 pts, 13 rebs
DeRozan left in 3rd with quad strain
Tatum 32 pts
Bulls’ 3-game win streak ends – 9:44 PM
Celtics 107, Bulls 99
LaVine 27 pts (15 in 4th), 7 rebs, 6 assists
Vucevic 21 pts, 13 rebs
DeRozan left in 3rd with quad strain
Tatum 32 pts
Bulls’ 3-game win streak ends – 9:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics hold on for a 107-99 win over the #Bulls. Tatum 32, GWilliams 20, Brown 19, Brogdon 11; LaVine 27, Vucevic 21, DeRozan 13 (left game with quad injury).
BOS 11 for 41 3pt – 9:44 PM
#Celtics hold on for a 107-99 win over the #Bulls. Tatum 32, GWilliams 20, Brown 19, Brogdon 11; LaVine 27, Vucevic 21, DeRozan 13 (left game with quad injury).
BOS 11 for 41 3pt – 9:44 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Celtics 107, Bulls 99
LaVine 27 pts, 7 rebs, 6 assists
Vucevic 21 pts, 13 rebs
DeRozan left in 3rd with quad strain
Tatum 31 pts – 9:42 PM
Celtics 107, Bulls 99
LaVine 27 pts, 7 rebs, 6 assists
Vucevic 21 pts, 13 rebs
DeRozan left in 3rd with quad strain
Tatum 31 pts – 9:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LaVine actually missed one. But Boston couldn’t corral the rebound and Vucevic got the second-chance hoop. – 9:39 PM
LaVine actually missed one. But Boston couldn’t corral the rebound and Vucevic got the second-chance hoop. – 9:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 84-73 after three
Tatum – 27/7/4
Brown – 15/4/3
Grant – 11 points
Brogdon – 9 points
Celtics – 46.2% FGs
Celtics – 8-29 3Ps
Celtics – 6 TOs
DeRozan – 13/3/3
Vucevic – 14/11
LaVine – 12 points
Williams – 10 points
Bulls – 43.3% FGs
Bulls – 8-27 3Ps
Bulls – 7 TOs – 9:17 PM
Celtics lead 84-73 after three
Tatum – 27/7/4
Brown – 15/4/3
Grant – 11 points
Brogdon – 9 points
Celtics – 46.2% FGs
Celtics – 8-29 3Ps
Celtics – 6 TOs
DeRozan – 13/3/3
Vucevic – 14/11
LaVine – 12 points
Williams – 10 points
Bulls – 43.3% FGs
Bulls – 8-27 3Ps
Bulls – 7 TOs – 9:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Five quick Vucevic points and a LaVine follow on Patrick Williams’ runout. DeRozan pulls up and hits a 2 and #Bulls are within 2 after trailing by 9. – 8:51 PM
Five quick Vucevic points and a LaVine follow on Patrick Williams’ runout. DeRozan pulls up and hits a 2 and #Bulls are within 2 after trailing by 9. – 8:51 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Celtics 59, Bulls 50 at half
DeRozan 11 pts
LaVine 8 pts, 3 assists
Vucevic 6 pts, 8 rebs
Tatum 16 pts
Brown 15 pts – 8:32 PM
Celtics 59, Bulls 50 at half
DeRozan 11 pts
LaVine 8 pts, 3 assists
Vucevic 6 pts, 8 rebs
Tatum 16 pts
Brown 15 pts – 8:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bulls have brought Vucevic up way higher on PnR and are leaving two on the ball. Up to the Celtics to change how they go at him now. – 8:18 PM
Bulls have brought Vucevic up way higher on PnR and are leaving two on the ball. Up to the Celtics to change how they go at him now. – 8:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Bulls starters:
Nikola Vucevic
Patrick Williams
DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine
Ayo Dosunmu – 7:06 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Bulls starters:
Nikola Vucevic
Patrick Williams
DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine
Ayo Dosunmu – 7:06 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bulls at Celtics – TD Garden – January 9, 2023 – Starters
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Chicago – Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
OUT: Boston: Smart, Gallinari Chicago: L. Ball, J. Green, T. Bradley pic.twitter.com/dc2RrucMBc – 7:06 PM
Bulls at Celtics – TD Garden – January 9, 2023 – Starters
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Chicago – Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
OUT: Boston: Smart, Gallinari Chicago: L. Ball, J. Green, T. Bradley pic.twitter.com/dc2RrucMBc – 7:06 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Some #Bulls-Celtics numbers:
–Ayo averaging 14.2 pts vs. Bos in his career, highest vs. any East team
–Brogdon averaging 20 pts vs. Bulls this season and no Marcus Smart tonight
–Vucevic avg 14.8 rebs in last 5 games
–LaVine 17-for-25 from 3-pt in last 2 games – 6:53 PM
Some #Bulls-Celtics numbers:
–Ayo averaging 14.2 pts vs. Bos in his career, highest vs. any East team
–Brogdon averaging 20 pts vs. Bulls this season and no Marcus Smart tonight
–Vucevic avg 14.8 rebs in last 5 games
–LaVine 17-for-25 from 3-pt in last 2 games – 6:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight 6:15 CT pre—Billy Donovan talks Bulls-Celtics @Chicago Bulls @Boston Celtics Halftime-Part 1 of a two part series featuring @DeMar DeRozan -future Hall of Fame player. Excited tonight as DeMar @ZachLaVine @NikolaVucevic face 1st place Boston. @670TheScore @Audacy app Fired up ! pic.twitter.com/y9tnuSVSkU – 12:42 PM
Tonight 6:15 CT pre—Billy Donovan talks Bulls-Celtics @Chicago Bulls @Boston Celtics Halftime-Part 1 of a two part series featuring @DeMar DeRozan -future Hall of Fame player. Excited tonight as DeMar @ZachLaVine @NikolaVucevic face 1st place Boston. @670TheScore @Audacy app Fired up ! pic.twitter.com/y9tnuSVSkU – 12:42 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls are 2-1 vs. Celtics and finish season series tonight.
In those games, DeMar DeRozan is averaging 33 pts on 53.1% FG with 5.3 rebs and 4.7 assists. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18 pts on 57.5% FG with 16 rebs and 4.7 assists. – 8:30 AM
Bulls are 2-1 vs. Celtics and finish season series tonight.
In those games, DeMar DeRozan is averaging 33 pts on 53.1% FG with 5.3 rebs and 4.7 assists. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18 pts on 57.5% FG with 16 rebs and 4.7 assists. – 8:30 AM
More on this storyline
With the long-term status of Lonzo Ball murky, center Nikola Vucevic on an expiring deal, and questions lingering about the fit of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, what is the Bulls’ brass to do? “I think [Karnišovas and I are] on the same page and feel the same way that there’s these moments that we show really good hope and promise,” Donovan said. “And then there’s times we kind of walk away scratching our heads sometimes. For me, as a coach, you’re trying to find those buttons or whatever it is to get us to play more consistently. And obviously, they’ve got to take that responsibility … we all do. … -via SB Nation / January 10, 2023
On Saturday night, LaVine ran off a pindown from Nikola Vucevic to come to the top of the key, briefly finding space. But DeRozan had already broken off Donovan’s play call to work from the elbow, reading Donovan Mitchell’s defensive help for the primary defender in LeVert and choosing in a split second to drive towards the baseline before lofting his one-legged, decent look. “It was a post up (for DeRozan) and pindown (for me), but we weren’t able to get into it,” LaVine said of the final play call. “We might’ve been able to call a timeout. But at that time, you’re just looking to get it in and get a good shot. We weren’t able to get the exact shot we wanted. But I’ve seen DeRozan make those before.” -via NBC Sports / January 1, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.