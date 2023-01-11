Pacers 29, Knicks 45: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (23-18) play against the New York Knicks (19-19) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023

Indiana Pacers 29, New York Knicks 45 (Q2 08:12)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Steve Popper @StevePopper

No interest in hellos but Wally Szczerbiak’s all-star comments motivate Pacers’ Haliburton as he takes the court at MSG 8:10 PM No interest in hellos but Wally Szczerbiak’s all-star comments motivate Pacers’ Haliburton as he takes the court at MSG newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

You could see Quentin Grimes was annoyed with Obi Toppin for not taking the 3 on his kickout a few plays ago. This time Toppin takes and hits the 3 on the catch-and-shoot. – You could see Quentin Grimes was annoyed with Obi Toppin for not taking the 3 on his kickout a few plays ago. This time Toppin takes and hits the 3 on the catch-and-shoot. – 8:08 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

An incredibly complete quarter for the Knicks.

Brunson is a beast.

Barrett looked like he hasn’t lost a step.

Randle dominating the glass.

Grimes put Haliburton in hell – An incredibly complete quarter for the Knicks.Brunson is a beast.Barrett looked like he hasn’t lost a step.Randle dominating the glass.Grimes put Haliburton in hell – 8:06 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

This 1Q couldn’t have gone much worse for the Pacers after a few players were ruled out just before tip. Down 37-21 in NY.

Brunson has 15pts, Randle already with 9rebs – one more than the Pacers. – This 1Q couldn’t have gone much worse for the Pacers after a few players were ruled out just before tip. Down 37-21 in NY.Brunson has 15pts, Randle already with 9rebs – one more than the Pacers. – 8:05 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Knicks lead the Pacers 37-21 after one quarter. The Pacers look like a team that had to drastically change its rotation less than an hour before the game.

Jalen Brunson already has 15 for the Knicks. – Knicks lead the Pacers 37-21 after one quarter. The Pacers look like a team that had to drastically change its rotation less than an hour before the game.Jalen Brunson already has 15 for the Knicks. – 8:05 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Pacers 37-21.

• Brunson 15 pts, 6-7 FGs

• Randle 5 & 9

• Barrett 8 pts

• Grimes 5 & 4

• Hield 5 & 2

Knicks are 5-10 from deep. – Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Pacers 37-21.• Brunson 15 pts, 6-7 FGs• Randle 5 & 9• Barrett 8 pts• Grimes 5 & 4• Hield 5 & 2Knicks are 5-10 from deep. – 8:05 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks up 37-21 after the first quarter. 15 for Brunson, 8 for Barrett, 9 rebounds for Randle and the Knicks are shooting 50% from 3. – Knicks up 37-21 after the first quarter. 15 for Brunson, 8 for Barrett, 9 rebounds for Randle and the Knicks are shooting 50% from 3. – 8:05 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Impressive first quarter for the Knicks, who lead 37-21 over Indiana after shooting 13-for-24 in the opening 12 minutes. 15 points for Jalen Brunson, and 8 for RJ Barrett in his return from his finger injury. – Impressive first quarter for the Knicks, who lead 37-21 over Indiana after shooting 13-for-24 in the opening 12 minutes. 15 points for Jalen Brunson, and 8 for RJ Barrett in his return from his finger injury. – 8:04 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

I wonder how much of Randle’s success with the rip-through is because in the heat of the moment defenders forget they’re guarding a lefty – I wonder how much of Randle’s success with the rip-through is because in the heat of the moment defenders forget they’re guarding a lefty – 8:02 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

BTW, Julius Randle’s career-high for rebounds is 20 – his Knicks high is 18. He’s got nine already in the first quarter tonight. – BTW, Julius Randle’s career-high for rebounds is 20 – his Knicks high is 18. He’s got nine already in the first quarter tonight. – 8:01 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

If Randle is within 12 feet of the hoop and he goes right against you, that rip-through is coming. – If Randle is within 12 feet of the hoop and he goes right against you, that rip-through is coming. – 8:01 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Terry Taylor is in with the Pacers second unit right now. Big opportunity for him tonight. Pacers need him with their many injuries. – Terry Taylor is in with the Pacers second unit right now. Big opportunity for him tonight. Pacers need him with their many injuries. – 7:59 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

And if things continue like they are for the Knicks versus Haliburton, Wally should send Quentin Grimes a present. – And if things continue like they are for the Knicks versus Haliburton, Wally should send Quentin Grimes a present. – 7:59 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Shorthanded Pacers already in a double-digit hole at MSG, down 27-15 and Rick Carlisle has used his second timeout.

I wonder if they’ll go small. And could this be the game Chris Duarte breaks out of his slump? He’s 3/28 in the last 7 games. – Shorthanded Pacers already in a double-digit hole at MSG, down 27-15 and Rick Carlisle has used his second timeout.I wonder if they’ll go small. And could this be the game Chris Duarte breaks out of his slump? He’s 3/28 in the last 7 games. – 7:56 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Jalen Brunson is absolutely on fire. – Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Jalen Brunson is absolutely on fire. – 7:55 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

That thing Jalen Brunson did Monday…taking over early? He’s doing it again. – That thing Jalen Brunson did Monday…taking over early? He’s doing it again. – 7:54 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers getting steals at a high enough rate to run in transition and stay in it so far, but they’re struggling defensively. Knicks have 20 points in 6 minutes. – Pacers getting steals at a high enough rate to run in transition and stay in it so far, but they’re struggling defensively. Knicks have 20 points in 6 minutes. – 7:53 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

That was a really beautiful possession. Brunson noticed the coverage, baited a defender, swung to RJ, who swung to the other side, Grimes drove and flung a cross-court pass back to Brunson. Knicks are getting great shots so far. – That was a really beautiful possession. Brunson noticed the coverage, baited a defender, swung to RJ, who swung to the other side, Grimes drove and flung a cross-court pass back to Brunson. Knicks are getting great shots so far. – 7:53 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Jalen Brunson could be on Broadway with this kind of footwork 7:51 PM Jalen Brunson could be on Broadway with this kind of footwork pic.twitter.com/vSn3ESkiBj

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

RJ Barrett is back, and with a vengeance – RJ Barrett is back, and with a vengeance – 7:46 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Myles Turner has back spasms and won’t play tonight. James Johnson draws the start next to Jalen Smith in the frontcourt. First start as a Pacer for Johnson. – Myles Turner has back spasms and won’t play tonight. James Johnson draws the start next to Jalen Smith in the frontcourt. First start as a Pacer for Johnson. – 7:42 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

First possession of the game: RJ Barrett 3 – First possession of the game: RJ Barrett 3 – 7:41 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Myles Turner is out at the last second – Myles Turner is out at the last second – 7:41 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Another late update: Myles Turner won’t play vs Knicks due to back spasms.

James Johnson making his first start as a Pacer.

To recap, they’re without three rotation players: No Turner, Nesmith, Brissett. – Another late update: Myles Turner won’t play vs Knicks due to back spasms.James Johnson making his first start as a Pacer.To recap, they’re without three rotation players: No Turner, Nesmith, Brissett. – 7:41 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Myles Turner a late scratch – James Johnson starting at center for Indiana. – Myles Turner a late scratch – James Johnson starting at center for Indiana. – 7:40 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Should be a fun one tonight at MSG, with Indiana and New York squaring off with just a game separating them in the standings for sixth in the East. Jalen Brunson vs. Tyrese Haliburton, plus RJ Barrett making his return from his finger injury. – Should be a fun one tonight at MSG, with Indiana and New York squaring off with just a game separating them in the standings for sixth in the East. Jalen Brunson vs. Tyrese Haliburton, plus RJ Barrett making his return from his finger injury. – 7:39 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Wally fans here tonight – Haliburton gets a light round of boos on player intros. – Wally fans here tonight – Haliburton gets a light round of boos on player intros. – 7:37 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

This definitely feels like the first game of the season that as a little meaning to it. The Haliburton/Wally stuff. Knicks & Pacers jostling a game apart in the standings. We’re officially in the second half of the schedule. Finally, like a butcher in the kitchen, we have stakes. – This definitely feels like the first game of the season that as a little meaning to it. The Haliburton/Wally stuff. Knicks & Pacers jostling a game apart in the standings. We’re officially in the second half of the schedule. Finally, like a butcher in the kitchen, we have stakes. – 7:33 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

With Aaron Nesmith out tonight at NY, Jalen Smith is back in the starting lineup.

Also, Oshae Brissett went through warmups, but is a late scratch due to hamstring soreness. – With Aaron Nesmith out tonight at NY, Jalen Smith is back in the starting lineup.Also, Oshae Brissett went through warmups, but is a late scratch due to hamstring soreness. – 7:10 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Jalen Smith is back in the starting 5 for the Pacers with Aaron Nesmith out tonight, Pacers say. Not a bad game to have to do that with Randle/Robinson on the other side. – Jalen Smith is back in the starting 5 for the Pacers with Aaron Nesmith out tonight, Pacers say. Not a bad game to have to do that with Randle/Robinson on the other side. – 7:09 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

With Aaron Nesmith out tonight at NY, Jalen Smith is back in the starting lineup.

Also, Oshae Brissett went through warmups, but is a late scratch due to a hamstring strain. – With Aaron Nesmith out tonight at NY, Jalen Smith is back in the starting lineup.Also, Oshae Brissett went through warmups, but is a late scratch due to a hamstring strain. – 7:08 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Sounds like Barrett will be back in the starting lineup tonight with Quickley returning to sixth man role — after playing 42.2 minutes per game as a starter in the last seven games. – Sounds like Barrett will be back in the starting lineup tonight with Quickley returning to sixth man role — after playing 42.2 minutes per game as a starter in the last seven games. – 6:05 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau said RJ Barrett “could be” starting but he also let it slip that Immanuel Quickley is coming off the bench, so unless the Knicks are trying to become the first team in basketball history to start four players, I think it’s safe to assume Barrett is starting – Tom Thibodeau said RJ Barrett “could be” starting but he also let it slip that Immanuel Quickley is coming off the bench, so unless the Knicks are trying to become the first team in basketball history to start four players, I think it’s safe to assume Barrett is starting – 5:48 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

RJ Barrett is available to play, the Knicks say. It’s his first appearance since Dec. 27 when he grotesquely injured his finger. – RJ Barrett is available to play, the Knicks say. It’s his first appearance since Dec. 27 when he grotesquely injured his finger. – 5:46 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Everyone is available for Knicks tonight – Thibs said Barrett has done everything in practice. – Everyone is available for Knicks tonight – Thibs said Barrett has done everything in practice. – 5:45 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

RJ Barrett is good to go tonight against the Pacers, and has no minute restrictions, per Tom Thibodeau. – RJ Barrett is good to go tonight against the Pacers, and has no minute restrictions, per Tom Thibodeau. – 5:45 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

RJ Barrett is available, Tom Thibodeau says – RJ Barrett is available, Tom Thibodeau says – 5:45 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers-Knicks tonight is personal, it means more than your average January game.

Haliburton says Wally Szczerbiak didn’t reach to him and, quite frankly, he doesn’t care to have a conversation with him.

But it definitely provided more motivation.

STORY: 5:40 PM Pacers-Knicks tonight is personal, it means more than your average January game.Haliburton says Wally Szczerbiak didn’t reach to him and, quite frankly, he doesn’t care to have a conversation with him.But it definitely provided more motivation.STORY: fieldhousefiles.com/p/rivalry-stan…

