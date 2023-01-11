Pacers 29, Knicks 45: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (23-18) play against the New York Knicks (19-19) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023
Indiana Pacers 29, New York Knicks 45 (Q2 08:12)
Steve Popper @StevePopper
No interest in hellos but Wally Szczerbiak’s all-star comments motivate Pacers’ Haliburton as he takes the court at MSG newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:10 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
You could see Quentin Grimes was annoyed with Obi Toppin for not taking the 3 on his kickout a few plays ago. This time Toppin takes and hits the 3 on the catch-and-shoot. – 8:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
An incredibly complete quarter for the Knicks.
Brunson is a beast.
Barrett looked like he hasn’t lost a step.
Randle dominating the glass.
Grimes put Haliburton in hell – 8:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
This 1Q couldn’t have gone much worse for the Pacers after a few players were ruled out just before tip. Down 37-21 in NY.
Brunson has 15pts, Randle already with 9rebs – one more than the Pacers. – 8:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 37-21 after the first quarter. 15 for Brunson, 8 for Barrett, 9 rebounds for Randle and the Knicks are shooting 50% from 3. – 8:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Impressive first quarter for the Knicks, who lead 37-21 over Indiana after shooting 13-for-24 in the opening 12 minutes. 15 points for Jalen Brunson, and 8 for RJ Barrett in his return from his finger injury. – 8:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
BTW, Julius Randle’s career-high for rebounds is 20 – his Knicks high is 18. He’s got nine already in the first quarter tonight. – 8:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And if things continue like they are for the Knicks versus Haliburton, Wally should send Quentin Grimes a present. – 7:59 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Shorthanded Pacers already in a double-digit hole at MSG, down 27-15 and Rick Carlisle has used his second timeout.
I wonder if they’ll go small. And could this be the game Chris Duarte breaks out of his slump? He’s 3/28 in the last 7 games. – 7:56 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
TEXTBOOK dishing + swishing 📚 JB with 1️⃣3️⃣ straight PTS
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/8hMm0OqLE3 pic.twitter.com/c7BDJKolwt – 7:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
running the break leads to three.
@AndrewNembhard | @Buddy Hield pic.twitter.com/DAsjUoWcnf – 7:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
That thing Jalen Brunson did Monday…taking over early? He’s doing it again. – 7:54 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jalen Brunson could be on Broadway with this kind of footwork pic.twitter.com/vSn3ESkiBj – 7:51 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
MITCHELL LOBINSON w/ the assist from @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/4x92AXpNNA – 7:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton with the fadeaway.😤
Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/jZsLFdZSwt pic.twitter.com/QRENpZq1WP – 7:48 PM
Tyrese Haliburton with the fadeaway.😤
New York Knicks @nyknicks
He’s BAAAACCCKK‼️
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/8hMm0OqLE3 pic.twitter.com/YAMSiRFfeP – 7:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Another late update: Myles Turner won’t play vs Knicks due to back spasms.
James Johnson making his first start as a Pacer.
To recap, they’re without three rotation players: No Turner, Nesmith, Brissett. – 7:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Myles Turner a late scratch – James Johnson starting at center for Indiana. – 7:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Should be a fun one tonight at MSG, with Indiana and New York squaring off with just a game separating them in the standings for sixth in the East. Jalen Brunson vs. Tyrese Haliburton, plus RJ Barrett making his return from his finger injury. – 7:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Wally fans here tonight – Haliburton gets a light round of boos on player intros. – 7:37 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
This definitely feels like the first game of the season that as a little meaning to it. The Haliburton/Wally stuff. Knicks & Pacers jostling a game apart in the standings. We’re officially in the second half of the schedule. Finally, like a butcher in the kitchen, we have stakes. – 7:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Congratulations to our very own Chris Denari on being named Indiana Sportscaster of the Year!👏 pic.twitter.com/tIAlG2CzAK – 7:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With Aaron Nesmith out tonight at NY, Jalen Smith is back in the starting lineup.
Also, Oshae Brissett went through warmups, but is a late scratch due to hamstring soreness. – 7:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With Aaron Nesmith out tonight at NY, Jalen Smith is back in the starting lineup.
Also, Oshae Brissett went through warmups, but is a late scratch due to a hamstring strain. – 7:08 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Stars dropping like flies across the league
– Breaking lineup news
– Projections/Implications
– Knicks/Pacers at the Garden
– Q&A + Common Cents
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/hjrzMdXolG pic.twitter.com/ps942RIj0v – 6:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
New @FieldhouseFiles podcast🎙️ — with TV analyst (and former Pacer) @Eddie_Gill4.
On the Pacers (23-18) halfway through the season, ego-free locker room, Haliburton, breakout player, slow starts and more.
🟢 open.spotify.com/episode/62eylG…
🟣 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fie… – 6:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
getting ready to go in the garden.
@Tyrese Haliburton | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/gmIV9qIkLz – 6:29 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in New York:
T.J. McConnell – Available (sore right shoulder)
Aaron Nesmith – Out (non-COVID related illness)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/s4kbK87MB2 – 6:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sounds like Barrett will be back in the starting lineup tonight with Quickley returning to sixth man role — after playing 42.2 minutes per game as a starter in the last seven games. – 6:05 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau said RJ Barrett “could be” starting but he also let it slip that Immanuel Quickley is coming off the bench, so unless the Knicks are trying to become the first team in basketball history to start four players, I think it’s safe to assume Barrett is starting – 5:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett is available to play, the Knicks say. It’s his first appearance since Dec. 27 when he grotesquely injured his finger. – 5:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Everyone is available for Knicks tonight – Thibs said Barrett has done everything in practice. – 5:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
RJ Barrett is good to go tonight against the Pacers, and has no minute restrictions, per Tom Thibodeau. – 5:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers-Knicks tonight is personal, it means more than your average January game.
Haliburton says Wally Szczerbiak didn’t reach to him and, quite frankly, he doesn’t care to have a conversation with him.
But it definitely provided more motivation.
STORY: fieldhousefiles.com/p/rivalry-stan… – 5:40 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Zach LaVine, Immanuel Quickley, character of NYK roster, Cam Reddish & more on this week’s Mailbag. Thanks to @DylanBacker_, @tripleMwassup, @JohanPe46828726, @KNYT_Hoops, @hopefulmetsfan & @DarkSteve590 for the questions! Full mailbag here: sny.tv/video/ian-begl… – 5:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
whip up The Big Apple with @NewAmsterdam before we take on the Knicks tonight.🍸 pic.twitter.com/b2kzfF8WX4 – 4:29 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Riding the Haliburton train for this week’s SGP on @FDSportsbook
—Pacers +8.5 adjusted in NYC
—Haliburton 15+ pts / 8+ assists
+125 pic.twitter.com/jDHwRE7jm6 – 4:21 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nerlens Noel, Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group settle Noel’s legal case – with Noel paying full commissions owed to Klutch Sports on the $5 million Knicks deal in 2020, and Noel withdrawing all legal proceedings. Statement: pic.twitter.com/isMq0L3rTU – 3:53 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner hosted a youth basketball camp at the @TheNBPA headquarters in New York last night.
He helped the campers go through drills, shared advice, and talked about the importance of having fun. Plus, he raised awareness and collected coats for his W.A.R.M. initiative.💙 pic.twitter.com/qm6FaKSYgj – 3:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
enter to win our @PlanetFitness prize pack that includes two lower level tickets to our game against the Bucks on Friday, January 27, a one year Planet Fitness membership and MORE!
ENTER: https://t.co/PpxHPSzvtJ
#sweepstakes (rules: https://t.co/QaFxCn0zYY) pic.twitter.com/jNd2LfKWGE – 2:39 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Keep those #NBAAllStar votes coming in 🗳️
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/9CMyb0dyMO pic.twitter.com/jXJkzBM2pd – 2:37 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
One good way to bet the #Knicks and the #Nets at the same time. $10 wager to win $2,880. Would require national #NBA media to learn who Nicolas Claxton is: casino.org/news/betting-t… @Nic Claxton – 2:20 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley has drawn trade interest from the Bucks, Mavericks, Wizards, and others. More on Quickley’s trade value and improved play as a starter amid RJ Barrett’s injury on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 1:56 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I thought Wally was even harsher on Ben Simmons than Tyrese Haliburton
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:54 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In the 7 games he’s started in place of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley has averaged 20.3 points, 5.3 rebs and 5.9 assists.
The only players to match or exceed those averages since Christmas are:
Nikola Jokic,
James Harden,
Luka Doncic,
Domantas Sabonis,
LaMelo Ball,
LeBron James – 1:54 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks vs Celtics has been flexed to national TV (TNT) on Jan. 26.
It replaces Heat vs Hornets. I think we can all agree — especially the Hornets fans — that this was the right move. – 1:53 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
A lot of Stars in the house tonight ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/yPZeFtVSX3 – 1:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton is leading the league in assists (10.3 APG), he’s top 3 in steals (1.8 SPG), and top 10 in three-pointers made (117 3PM), while shooting above 40% from beyond the arc.⭐️
set that lock screen as your daily reminder to VOTE to make him an #NBAAllStar. pic.twitter.com/9MrNJGgCqV – 1:41 PM
