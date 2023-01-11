Pacers vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Indiana Pacers are spending $4,258,103 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $6,552,612 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: MSG

Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

