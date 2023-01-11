Pelicans 32, Celtics 44: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-16) play against the Boston Celtics (12-12) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 32, Boston Celtics 44 (Q2 10:24)
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
9-0 run for Boston to open Q2. Really good minutes with Tatum + bench group so far.
If the Celtics can push this lead out while McCollum sits, that’ll be huge. – 8:12 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Bucks 39, Hawks 19
Hawks haven’t scored fewer than 20 points in an opening quarter since their loss to the Celtics on 11/16.
The Bucks made 9 3-pointers in the quarter and ended 1Q on a 19-6 run. – 8:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Boston starts out the second quarter with a 9-0 run. Tatum got a few easy dunks in transition. Green takes a timeout to settle his team down.
Can’t give Boston those easy opportunities, especially with three starters out for the Pels. – 8:10 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics open the 2nd quarter on a 9-0 run in 96 seconds. good stuff from Luke Kornet tonight filling in for Rob Williams. – 8:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics are intentionally defending Valanciunas with Brogdon right now. Leaving Kornet in a roamer role, helping off Nance. Resulted in Kornet blocking a layup. – 8:09 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Really good stretch for Kornet. A real luxury to be able to plug him in when Rob or Horford sit. – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics continue to excel on ATOs. Good set to get Tatum lobbing to Kornet. – 8:07 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Rafael Devers in the house at TD Garden and he gets a nice ovation. #RedSox #Celtics – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 35-32 after one
Horford – 11 points
Brown – 7 points
Tatum – 5 points
White – 5 points, 4 assists
Celtics – 53.8% FGs
Celtics – 7-17 3Ps
Celtics – 2 TOs
McCollum – 11 points
Valanciunas – 9 points
Alvarado – 5 points
Pels- 60% FGs
Pels – 5-6 3Ps
Pels – 3 TOs – 8:06 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans trail the Celtics 35-32 at the end of the first quarter. CJ McCollum (11 points) and Jonas Valanciunas (9 points) did the heavy lifting. Pelicans were outscored by 6 points from the 3-point line, but they made 5 of 6 from deep. – 8:06 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics up 35-32 after the first quarter on the Pelicans. C’s shot 17 3-pointers in that quarter alone. Al Horford with an early 11 poitns. – 8:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Celtics 35, Pelicans 32
McCollum 11 pts (3-3 3PT)
Valanciunas 9 pts
Alvarado 5 pts – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jose Alvarado is such an incredibly annoying pain in the ass. That’s a compliment, by the way. – 8:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ with 11 points in the first quarter 👏
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/RXnXVeH0ym – 8:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
what a nice pass from Kornet to Tatum on the cut for the dunk. New Orleans blew up the initial action but great recognition of what was happening by everyone on the floor – 8:03 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Give and go to Jayson Tatum for the jam! pic.twitter.com/MaHQqc2RlD – 8:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum spent last possession chatting with the ref about a missed call. He might’ve put a little extra on that dunk. – 8:02 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Payton Pritchard checks in and hits his first 3… that should be a nice boost for his confidence – 8:01 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics started 3-11 from 3-point land tonight – they’re 4-4 since after that Pritchard 3. – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Something showing up tonight that @John Karalis and I talked about on @LOCeltics:
Sam Hauser is no longer holding up in ISO defense like he did to open the season. He has to make shots, or there really isn’t a spot for him in the rotation as a one-skill guy. – 8:00 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics NOT named Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum leading the way early for Boston. JT and JB have 9 points combined. Rest of the team has 21, led by Al Horford with 11 points. Boston leads New Orleans 30-27. – 7:59 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
showing his strength 💪🏽
Get your votes in: https://t.co/EdDw353muS pic.twitter.com/4DewgcKxIa – 7:59 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Trey Murphy is one of those guys who could play for any team in the league. Perfect fit for Pels – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Luke Kornet checking in after this timeout. He’s getting the first crack at the third big minutes tonight. – 7:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Sounded like Boston’s entire bench was yelling “Wolf!” as Jose Alvarado ran in from behind Jaylen Brown to try to get a steal, successfully alerting Brown – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Really nice pass by White to find Horford with the defender pinned on his back. – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
McCollum is on a heater to start this game.
Both teams going back and forth making buckets tonight. – 7:56 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
14 3-point attempts in the first 8:30 of the game for the Celtics. – 7:56 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
nice hustle from Sam Hauser just now on the offensive glass for what ended up being a Brown layup. doing the little things well even tho his 3 didn’t go down. – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not surprised Rob Williams is sitting tonight. My guess is Al Horford sits tomorrow night on the back-to-back.
Probably going to get some Blake Griffin at some point the next couple of nights. – 7:54 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
First possession of the game with Jonas Valanciunas off the floor. Celtics grab three offensive rebounds. – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That last McCollum bucket was taken off the board because of the Valanciunas offensive foul. Officials ruled the foul came before McCollum shot the ball. – 7:52 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
What? You didn’t think this was going to be a Jonas Valanciunas vs. Al Horford battle tonight? – 7:51 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
What are you waiting for? Go vote at https://t.co/lwoZWC6la0 to send Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to the All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/IAFvlLvBvZ – 7:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jayson Tatum thought he had a dunk after giving Dyson Daniels a little push, but DD’s second effort forced the miss. Love it, rook! – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
CJ Mccollum is a quiet Celtics killer. Probably because Boston has only seen him twice a year throughout his career. – 7:48 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Al Horford’s 3-3 from 3-point land. Celtics are 0-4 otherwise. – 7:48 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown playing a little bully ball by getting into the paint, getting to his spot and knocking down the mid-range jumper. pic.twitter.com/E9xx3mWFi8 – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum being a willing and good screener has opened up a ton of stuff for the Celtics offense. Underrated part of their success this season. – 7:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Celtics have Jayson Tatum guarding CJ McCollum to start this one – 7:43 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“We’re fortunate and thankful to have someone as impactful as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” pic.twitter.com/4LJLAJpcKj – 7:41 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Boston Celtics are hosting groups from HBCUs tonight and honoring Dr. Martin Luther King with pregame warmups.
Grant Williams addressed the crowd before tipoff: pic.twitter.com/4eeYrPGZgN – 7:38 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:15 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Dyson Daniels takes Herb’s spot in the starting five tonight.
Trey, Naji, JV and CJ round out the group. – 7:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Live from Beantown, your starting five:
Tune In:
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO
@Verizon pic.twitter.com/0msK4zCGFV – 7:14 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Sources:
Raffy Devers is in attendance for tonight’s Celtics game – 7:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Pelicans starters:
Jonas Valanciunas
Trey Murphy III
Naji Marshall
Dyson Daniels
C.J. McCollum – 7:05 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pelicans at Celtics – TD Garden – January 11, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
New Orleans – CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas
OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams, Gallinari NO: Williamson, Ingram, H. Jones pic.twitter.com/kkzoOcfJwY – 7:04 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics stay big with a Grant/Al starting frontcourt. That duo has a +12.4 net rating in 429 minutes together this season. – 7:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams gets the start tonight for the Celtics in place of Rob Williams. – 7:01 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
All about the Cs on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson & our guest @Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. Time Lord, Mazzula’s status, KG’s legacy with the next generation of Celtics & more. Listen in!:
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 7:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
ROLL CALL – where are you watching the #Pelicans game from tonight? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ieokz35JUy – 6:55 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics assistant coach Ben Sullivan banks in a floater pregame after doing some work with Derrick White pic.twitter.com/Ph0NJqdQrW – 6:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A little #FloridaGators reunion with Al Horford and Corey Brewer. #Celtics #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/wJChmzllz8 – 6:43 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Pelicans coach Willie Green has been really impressed by the Cs:
“They have a ton of experience on this team and then getting to the Finals, they’re hungry. You can see it when they go out and play. Each and every game they’re playing like it’s the last game of the season.” – 6:42 PM
Pelicans coach Willie Green has been really impressed by the Cs:
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Encouraging sight for #Pelicans fans that Brandon Ingram is on their road trip working out. I also spotted Zion Williamson in the locker room. Still, both battling tricky injuries, especially Zion with that hamstring that can linger. pic.twitter.com/Nb3UwrWXzv – 6:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Hey @Larry Nance Jr thanks for the cool shot 📸😃 pic.twitter.com/TOZ04gD64W – 6:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Good Evening from Boston 😃
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/UrOc4xiH6N – 6:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is OUT for tonight’s game at Boston. – 6:18 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Overheard from a group of kids waiting for possible Celtics autographs:
“Man, Jayson Tatum is nasty”
“His nickname is PP”
“Dad, Bill Belichick always looks angry, right?” – 6:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Willie Green on bad start in last #Celtics #Pelicans game: “We were fighting and climbing … it’s important to get off to a good start.” – 6:06 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Blake Griffin and CJ MCollum catching up pregame in Boston pic.twitter.com/9muw6YQpAq – 6:05 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Blake Griffin getting shots up pregame pic.twitter.com/rBNlpXMbHj – 6:04 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
⏰Time is running out for your chance to play #PickEm on the #Pelicans app… You only have until tip off!
📲 https://t.co/RjJAleBuAD
@CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/6SM7O5ZpmI – 5:57 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Joe Mazzulla on Payton Pritchard: “I trust him completely when it is his opportunity. I think he’s doing a great job coming in every day and being prepared and working on his craft.” – 5:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla says Robert Williams and Marcus Smart will be on the road trip starting tomorrow in Brooklyn – 5:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla said the #Celtics are trying to manage Robert Williams as best as they can. – 5:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla confirms the plan is to keep Robert Williams out for back-to-backs for the foreseeable future – 5:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Marcus Smart (left knee contusion) and
Robert Williams (left knee injury rehabilitation) are out tonight against New Orleans. – 5:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are out for #Celtics vs. #Pelicans. – 5:45 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are both out against the Pelicans, per the Celtics. – 5:45 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are OUT tonight against the Pelicans – 5:45 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Mayoh. — Developing Deni: Positive playmaking against the Pelicans mayoh.substack.com/p/developing-d… – 5:41 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Sam Hauser just went 28/30 from three by my count over the course of two pregame drills.
NBA players are nuts. – 5:27 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tallest American NBA player Luke Kornet (gently) working on his touch around the rim pregame pic.twitter.com/lFwusW5JVT – 5:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Nic Claxton probable for #Celtics #Nets tomorrow. Kevin Durant, of course, is out. – 5:14 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Here are the three most expensive remaining home games this season for the Celtics by starting ticket price:
1/28: Lakers – $200
1/19: Golden State – $141
2/12: Grizzlies – $136 – 5:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Nic Claxton is probable for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics with a left shoulder impingement. – 5:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Status Report for tomorrow night’s game vs. Boston:
Claxton (left shoulder impingement) – PROBABLE
Durant (right knee – MCL sprain) – OUT – 4:50 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Tonight we’re celebrating our first ever HBCU Night at TD Garden ☘️
Ahead of the celebrations, Anthony Mendez shares how impactful his experience as our first HBCU Fellow was for his career aspirations. pic.twitter.com/yGjNwdXvVC – 4:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall and Jonas Valanciunas are all averaging 20 points per game or more over the last four games. Jose Alvarado has been fantastic too. pic.twitter.com/8pN21lshvG – 4:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans face a tall task against the Celtics, but the Suns beat the Warriors without Booker, CP3 or Ayton last night.
Moreover, there’s a potent temporary Big 3 in New Orleans — CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall and Jonas Valanciunas have been of late. https://t.co/gucy3sQCd5 pic.twitter.com/6SudgZhMOl – 4:41 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New @Ryen Russillo podcast on Boston’s depth, Pelicans upside, LaMelo Ball, Clippers wings, and a check-in on Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, and Jalen Green. open.spotify.com/episode/2I4xA4… – 4:31 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Are Nets a Threat to Celtics after Kevin Durant Injury? w/ @MattBrooksNBA @DomeTheory | Use CLNS50 at @Betonline_ag for 50% back on 1st deposit twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics and #Pelicans play tonight, but with Zion and Ingram out, I’m looking ahead to the #Nets at 3:30 w/ @MattBrooksNBA on @DomeTheory. Kevin Durant is hurt again. Can Brooklyn survive without him?
Come join us live: youtube.com/watch?v=-1per0… – 3:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The #Pelicans’ next home game is a week from today – All fans going to the game will receive this NOLA flag at the Smoothie King Center entrances through tip-off!
🎟️: https://t.co/JXO1ZKzpLK pic.twitter.com/7Nm8iIL8kB – 2:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The Celtics remain intrigued by the Al Horford and Robert Williams duo, but on Monday, Rob’s starting role meant he couldn’t close.
Joe Mazzulla wants to see them execute together more, but how often will we see it? https://t.co/gEQ3XgNBqR pic.twitter.com/dmAwQ7pHDX – 2:54 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve.” – Martin Luther King Jr.
As part of MLK National Day of Service, we partnered with the @TDBank_US Community Crew and Community Serving to make meals for families experiencing critical and chronic illnesses. pic.twitter.com/feLKasMAXs – 2:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
what @Marc J. Spears said 🗣️
Vote for @CJ McCollum for #NBAAllStar: https://t.co/sf63UmzpYP pic.twitter.com/NwEAHTZ6BA – 2:15 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks vs Celtics has been flexed to national TV (TNT) on Jan. 26.
It replaces Heat vs Hornets. I think we can all agree — especially the Hornets fans — that this was the right move. – 1:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Rare solo Locked On NBA from me today:
-Utah’s comeback (& the landing spot rule I hate)
– Miami’s 40 FT
– Not worried about the Warriors
– Marcus Smart the prototype for a good future coach
– Raptors sellers?
Listen: https://t.co/ULMg5E0AFs
Watch: https://t.co/nh5N68TnOP pic.twitter.com/1VN6J67D41 – 1:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Thoughts at the halfway point, including the shooting, Jaylen Brown’s impact (and how Rob can help fix some on/off numbers), Joe Mazzulla’s approach, potential trades, and the current MVP
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/01/11/tho… – 1:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“When he was out, we were able to form an identity of just playing a certain way. Having him allows us to do that even more once we get acclimated with him.”
The Celtics offense has been a bit lost, but Rob Williams can bring it back. But it’ll take work: https://t.co/ANI8ejybv7 pic.twitter.com/yAcR2xAcwo – 1:31 PM
