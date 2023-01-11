Pelicans vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $5,908,475 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $6,075,029 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

