Pelicans vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden
The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $5,908,475 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $6,075,029 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@coopmavs
Mavs have GOT to figure out the 2nd qtrs. In their last 3 losses to BOS, OKC & LAC, they’ve been outscored 35-26, 36-21 & 38-22 to trail by 18, 14 & 22 pts at halftime. I know no deficit can’t be overcome, but those are some DEEP holes to climb out of – 1:56 AM