Pistons' current asking price for Bojan Bogdanovic: Unprotected first and a 'good young player'

No Jalen Duren (right ankle soreness) for today’s game against the #Sixers Saddiq Bey will start alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart. – 2:39 PM

Georges Niang gave Bojan Bogdanovic a hug after getting called for a flagrant-1. He and Bogdanovic were teammates while with the Utah Jazz. #Sixers

FINAL: 76ers 123, Pistons 111. These two play again Tuesday in Philly.Killian Hayes: 26p (ties career high), 5a, 4r and 5TOsIsaiah Stewart: 20p, 13 and 4TOsBojan Bogdanovic: 20p and 5aDetroit turned the ball over 22 times. – 5:23 PM

Uh oh. #Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic will miss tomorrow’s game against the #Sixers with left calf soreness.Jalen Duren will also miss his second straight game with right ankle soreness.Isaiah Livers (right shoulder) has been upgraded to questionable. – 5:37 PM

Tim Hardaway Jr.? Bojan Bogdanovic? Jalen McDaniels? With the trade deadline one month away, #Cavs are on the hunt for a wing upgrade. It’s the NBA’s worst kept secret, perhaps the biggest hole for any contender. But what is realistic and what isn’t?

Okay, diving deep on some potential trade candidates now, from Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and others.

I do think a positive development for Markkanen would be a willingness to take more Bojan Bogdanovic type contested threes.When you’re seven feet tall nobody is blocking your shot from 26 feet.Half court or transition, just pull up. – 11:03 PM

