Pistons' current asking price for Bojan Bogdanovic: Unprotected first and a 'good young player'

I’m going to do a more comprehensive trade piece next week, so I won’t get into all of the details here, but I don’t see Detroit making as many moves as people think. Honestly, more than one would surprise me. The Pistons’ asking price for Bojan Bogdanovic is high — I’m of the understanding that, at this moment in time, they won’t part with him for anything less than an unprotected first and a good young player — because they don’t want to trade him. It would take an overpay for Detroit to part ways with Bogdanović.
Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic
Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I do think a positive development for Markkanen would be a willingness to take more Bojan Bogdanovic type contested threes.
When you’re seven feet tall nobody is blocking your shot from 26 feet.
Half court or transition, just pull up. – 11:03 PM
I do think a positive development for Markkanen would be a willingness to take more Bojan Bogdanovic type contested threes.
When you’re seven feet tall nobody is blocking your shot from 26 feet.
Half court or transition, just pull up. – 11:03 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, diving deep on some potential trade candidates now, from Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and others.
youtu.be/p2gI30p_iFo – 5:49 PM
Okay, diving deep on some potential trade candidates now, from Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and others.
youtu.be/p2gI30p_iFo – 5:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Tim Hardaway Jr.? Bojan Bogdanovic? Jalen McDaniels? With the trade deadline one month away, #Cavs are on the hunt for a wing upgrade. It’s the NBA’s worst kept secret, perhaps the biggest hole for any contender. But what is realistic and what isn’t?
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/t… – 11:35 AM
Tim Hardaway Jr.? Bojan Bogdanovic? Jalen McDaniels? With the trade deadline one month away, #Cavs are on the hunt for a wing upgrade. It’s the NBA’s worst kept secret, perhaps the biggest hole for any contender. But what is realistic and what isn’t?
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/t… – 11:35 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Uh oh. #Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic will miss tomorrow’s game against the #Sixers with left calf soreness.
Jalen Duren will also miss his second straight game with right ankle soreness.
Isaiah Livers (right shoulder) has been upgraded to questionable. – 5:37 PM
Uh oh. #Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic will miss tomorrow’s game against the #Sixers with left calf soreness.
Jalen Duren will also miss his second straight game with right ankle soreness.
Isaiah Livers (right shoulder) has been upgraded to questionable. – 5:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: 76ers 123, Pistons 111. These two play again Tuesday in Philly.
Killian Hayes: 26p (ties career high), 5a, 4r and 5TOs
Isaiah Stewart: 20p, 13 and 4TOs
Bojan Bogdanovic: 20p and 5a
Detroit turned the ball over 22 times. – 5:23 PM
FINAL: 76ers 123, Pistons 111. These two play again Tuesday in Philly.
Killian Hayes: 26p (ties career high), 5a, 4r and 5TOs
Isaiah Stewart: 20p, 13 and 4TOs
Bojan Bogdanovic: 20p and 5a
Detroit turned the ball over 22 times. – 5:23 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
No Jalen Duren (right ankle soreness) for today’s game against the #Sixers.
Saddiq Bey will start alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart. – 2:39 PM
No Jalen Duren (right ankle soreness) for today’s game against the #Sixers.
Saddiq Bey will start alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart. – 2:39 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Curtis: #Pistons forwards Bojan Bogdanovic (right calf soreness) and Isaiah Livers (right shoulder sprain) have been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game against the #Timberwolves. Jalen Duren (right ankle soreness) and Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) are OUT. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / January 11, 2023
Detroit: Bojan Bogdanovic (left calf soreness) has been downgraded to out for Tuesday’s game against Philadelphia. Rodney McGruder (non-COVID illness) is available and Isaiah Livers (right shoulder sprain) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / January 9, 2023
Two rival teams have mentioned to me recently that Houston’s asking price for Eric Gordon is similar to Detroit’s with Bogdanović. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 7, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.