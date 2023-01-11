Pistons' current asking price for Bojan Bogdanovic: Unprotected first and a 'good young player'

Pistons' current asking price for Bojan Bogdanovic: Unprotected first and a 'good young player'

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I do think a positive development for Markkanen would be a willingness to take more Bojan Bogdanovic type contested threes.
When you’re seven feet tall nobody is blocking your shot from 26 feet.
Half court or transition, just pull up. – 11:03 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, diving deep on some potential trade candidates now, from Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and others.
youtu.be/p2gI30p_iFo5:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Tim Hardaway Jr.? Bojan Bogdanovic? Jalen McDaniels? With the trade deadline one month away, #Cavs are on the hunt for a wing upgrade. It’s the NBA’s worst kept secret, perhaps the biggest hole for any contender. But what is realistic and what isn’t?
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/t…11:35 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Uh oh. #Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic will miss tomorrow’s game against the #Sixers with left calf soreness.
Jalen Duren will also miss his second straight game with right ankle soreness.
Isaiah Livers (right shoulder) has been upgraded to questionable. – 5:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: 76ers 123, Pistons 111. These two play again Tuesday in Philly.
Killian Hayes: 26p (ties career high), 5a, 4r and 5TOs
Isaiah Stewart: 20p, 13 and 4TOs
Bojan Bogdanovic: 20p and 5a
Detroit turned the ball over 22 times. – 5:23 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Georges Niang gave Bojan Bogdanovic a hug after getting called for a flagrant-1. He and Bogdanovic were teammates while with the Utah Jazz. #Sixers3:36 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
No Jalen Duren (right ankle soreness) for today’s game against the #Sixers.
Saddiq Bey will start alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart. – 2:39 PM

More on this storyline

Detroit: Bojan Bogdanovic (left calf soreness) has been downgraded to out for Tuesday’s game against Philadelphia. Rodney McGruder (non-COVID illness) is available and Isaiah Livers (right shoulder sprain) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / January 9, 2023

