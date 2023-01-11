Ricky Rubio targeting Thursday night return against Blazers after year-long layoff

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After a full year of rehabilitating an ACL tear in his left knee, Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is targeting a return against the Trail Blazers on Thursday. Rubio will practice today, and if all goes well, play in Portland tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wB5RzNhRdy
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What's the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cavaliers’ Ricky Rubio eyeing return from torn ACL on Thursday vs. Trail Blazers, per report
Cavaliers’ Ricky Rubio eyeing return from torn ACL on Thursday vs. Trail Blazers, per report
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
As the great @Adrian Wojnarowski reported, #Cavs Ricky Rubio is targeting tomorrow night in Portland as his official return, if things go well at practice today, sources say. – 2:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Sources confirm to @TheAthletic that Ricky Rubio is targeting a return against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, if all goes well today.
Woj first. – 1:56 PM
Sources confirm to @TheAthletic that Ricky Rubio is targeting a return against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, if all goes well today.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio targeting his return vs. Portland on Thursday: tinyurl.com/yckjehak – 1:53 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: After a full year of rehabilitating an ACL tear in his left knee, Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is targeting a return against the Trail Blazers on Thursday. Rubio will practice today, and if all goes well, play in Portland tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wB5RzNhRdy – 1:43 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Ricky Rubio is said to be “really close” to a return. Here he is getting some conditioning work in before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/PAlpJBj37z – 8:12 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Ricky Rubio (ACL recovery), Dean Wade (shoulder) and Dylan Windler remain listed OUT for tomorrow night’s game here in Utah against the Jazz. – 6:16 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs injury report for tomorrow’s game here in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz:
Ricky Rubio (ACL), Dean Wade (shoulder sprain), Dylan Windler (ankle sprain) and Isaiah Mobley (two-way) – OUT – 5:56 PM
#Cavs injury report for tomorrow’s game here in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz:
Danny Cunningham: Asked #Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff how close Ricky Rubio is to returning: “He’s really close.” -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / January 9, 2023
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs list Darius Garland (thumb) as doubtful for tomorrow night’s game against the Suns. Evan Mobley (ankle) is listed as questionable. Ricky Rubio will not make his season debut, as he’s listed as out. Dean Wade, Dylan Windler, Isaiah Mobley, and Mamadi Diakite are also out. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / January 3, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers injured point guard Ricky Rubio won’t play on the team’s upcoming two-game road trip against Indiana and Chicago, but his return is on the horizon. Still recovering from a torn left ACL that has sidelined him for nearly a year, Rubio practiced Tuesday afternoon — although the team did not do any 5 on 5, sources tell cleveland.com. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / December 27, 2022
