Rockets 62, Kings 67: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (10-30) play against the Sacramento Kings (18-18) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023

Houston Rockets 62, Sacramento Kings 67 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Kings 67, Rockets 62. Green with 18 on 6 of 15 shooting. Looking for a bounce back in a sort of homecoming. On pace to surpass his career high for FGA of 26. Sabonis with his 18th-consecutive double double, has 11-12-6. – 11:11 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

This is the game ESPN chose over the Kings: 11:10 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jalen Green took 15 shots in the first half? Damn – 11:09 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead 67-62 heading to the half. Sabonis has 11 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists. Fox has 12 points and Murray and Monk are in double-figure scoring. – Kings lead 67-62 heading to the half. Sabonis has 11 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists. Fox has 12 points and Murray and Monk are in double-figure scoring. – 11:08 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has recorded his 18th consecutive double-double vs. the Houston Rockets, extending his own franchise record. He has 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. – Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has recorded his 18th consecutive double-double vs. the Houston Rockets, extending his own franchise record. He has 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. – 11:08 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Domantas Sabonis has a double-double before halftime.

The sky is blue.

Water is wet. – Domantas Sabonis has a double-double before halftime.The sky is blue.Water is wet. – 11:07 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Domantas Sabonis with his 18th consecutive game with a double-double. – Domantas Sabonis with his 18th consecutive game with a double-double. – 11:07 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Man, Jae’Sean Tate slammed the basketball right in front of Marc Davis and got away with it. Never seen that – Man, Jae’Sean Tate slammed the basketball right in front of Marc Davis and got away with it. Never seen that – 11:03 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

It took 14 minutes of playing time but De’Aaron Fox is finally headed to the free throw line. – It took 14 minutes of playing time but De’Aaron Fox is finally headed to the free throw line. – 11:02 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Lets check on tonight’s rookie battle:

#3 pick Jabari Smith Jr: 0 pts, 0/3 FG, 3 rebs, 12 min

#4 pick Keegan Murray: 11pts, 4/9 FG, 3 rebs, 15 min – Lets check on tonight’s rookie battle:#3 pick Jabari Smith Jr: 0 pts, 0/3 FG, 3 rebs, 12 min#4 pick Keegan Murray: 11pts, 4/9 FG, 3 rebs, 15 min – 10:58 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings finally pulling away. Lead is up to 10. – Kings finally pulling away. Lead is up to 10. – 10:52 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

🗣 K333GAN. MURRAY 🙌

🗣 K333GAN. MURRAY 🙌

Keegan knocking down his second triple of the night 🎯 10:52 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

This is probably the last time the Rockets will see Marc Davis before the trade deadline. I need him to miss one shooting foul on Eric Gordon, for old time’s sake. Just give me one – This is probably the last time the Rockets will see Marc Davis before the trade deadline. I need him to miss one shooting foul on Eric Gordon, for old time’s sake. Just give me one – 10:50 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Starting to wonder if Davion Mitchell is being told not to look to score on offense. He doesn’t attack. – Starting to wonder if Davion Mitchell is being told not to look to score on offense. He doesn’t attack. – 10:50 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings still haven’t completely shaken their “playing to competition level” bad habit. – Kings still haven’t completely shaken their “playing to competition level” bad habit. – 10:46 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Silas going back to the 3 centers. I think he wants Sengun or Fernando on the floor when Sabonis is in the game and Garuba when it’s Metu – Silas going back to the 3 centers. I think he wants Sengun or Fernando on the floor when Sabonis is in the game and Garuba when it’s Metu – 10:43 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

KZ Okpala triple was the first bucket from the Kings’ bench after an 0-for-6 start. – KZ Okpala triple was the first bucket from the Kings’ bench after an 0-for-6 start. – 10:42 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

K.J. Martin is making a late push for Rockets first half MVP – K.J. Martin is making a late push for Rockets first half MVP – 10:38 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

14 of Houston’s 27 1Q points were in the paint. – 14 of Houston’s 27 1Q points were in the paint. – 10:37 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead 31-27 after 1Q. Fox, Barnes and Sabonis each have 7 points. – Kings lead 31-27 after 1Q. Fox, Barnes and Sabonis each have 7 points. – 10:37 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings fans get cookies and De’Aaron Fox hits a transition three. – Kings fans get cookies and De’Aaron Fox hits a transition three. – 10:35 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings held the Rockets scoreless for just over four minutes, then gave up back-to-back dunks. – Kings held the Rockets scoreless for just over four minutes, then gave up back-to-back dunks. – 10:29 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

KJ Martin is running layup lines. Kings up 22-20. – KJ Martin is running layup lines. Kings up 22-20. – 10:27 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Silas goes Bruno over Garuba with Sengun picking up 2 fouls. I’d imagine it’s to match up with Sabonis – Silas goes Bruno over Garuba with Sengun picking up 2 fouls. I’d imagine it’s to match up with Sabonis – 10:26 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Game of runs 😤

Game of runs 😤

Kings respond to Rockets run with an 8-0 run for themselves 📈 10:22 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Solid defense by Terence Davis against Jalen Green. He was a little shaky to start, but he’s settling in. – Solid defense by Terence Davis against Jalen Green. He was a little shaky to start, but he’s settling in. – 10:22 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes gets the Kings on the board with a triple. 8-3 Rockets. – Harrison Barnes gets the Kings on the board with a triple. 8-3 Rockets. – 10:13 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Keegan Murray with the rebound. Kings still scoreless after nearly 2 minutes. 8-0 Rockets. – Keegan Murray with the rebound. Kings still scoreless after nearly 2 minutes. 8-0 Rockets. – 10:13 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Boban is so pure. Slamson in a space suit was messing with the Rockets during intros, so Boban came over to him an gave him a wave and fist bump. – Boban is so pure. Slamson in a space suit was messing with the Rockets during intros, so Boban came over to him an gave him a wave and fist bump. – 10:06 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Astros coach Dusty Baker checking out the Rockets-Kings game tonight 9:53 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

ICYMI: “I knew it wasn’t gonna be easy coming in, definitely expected some losses, but it’s been kind of tough on me, but it’s been nothing didn’t expect.”

ICYMI: "I knew it wasn't gonna be easy coming in, definitely expected some losses, but it's been kind of tough on me, but it's been nothing didn't expect."

Jabari Smith Jr admitted his rookie season has been rough, but he's learning and remains positive: 9:40 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

ICYMI: Very little has gone right for the Rockets through the first 40 games of the season, but Stephen Silas sees improvement from the team and from individuals 9:38 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

This Wolves 2-game road trip took them to Houston and Detroit — the two worst records in the league — and they fell down by 20+ points in both games.

Yes, they came back and beat Houston. But this is why this team is hard to believe in.

Final tonight: Wolves 118, Pistons 135 – This Wolves 2-game road trip took them to Houston and Detroit — the two worst records in the league — and they fell down by 20+ points in both games.Yes, they came back and beat Houston. But this is why this team is hard to believe in.Final tonight: Wolves 118, Pistons 135 – 9:25 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Mike Brown says Terence Davis is stating for Kevin Huerter, who is out with a non-Covid illness. – Mike Brown says Terence Davis is stating for Kevin Huerter, who is out with a non-Covid illness. – 8:18 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Terence Davis will start in place of Kevin Huerter for the Kings tonight – Terence Davis will start in place of Kevin Huerter for the Kings tonight – 8:18 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown says Terence Davis will start in place of Kevin Huerter. – Kings coach Mike Brown says Terence Davis will start in place of Kevin Huerter. – 8:17 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

According to Mike Brown, Terence Davis will start tonight with Kevin Huerter under the weather. – According to Mike Brown, Terence Davis will start tonight with Kevin Huerter under the weather. – 8:17 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings guard Kevin Huerter has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Rockets due to a non-COVID illness. – Kings guard Kevin Huerter has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Rockets due to a non-COVID illness. – 8:15 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kevin Huerter will not play tonight. Ruled out with the non-COVID illness – Kevin Huerter will not play tonight. Ruled out with the non-COVID illness – 8:13 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Rudy Gobert’s last few games…

v. POR: 17 points (6/10) and 12 boards

v. LAC: 25 points (11/15) and 21 boards

@ HOU: 18 points (8/12) and 11 boards

Halftime tonight @ DET: 10 points (4/6) and 10 boards – Rudy Gobert’s last few games…v. POR: 17 points (6/10) and 12 boardsv. LAC: 25 points (11/15) and 21 boards@ HOU: 18 points (8/12) and 11 boardsHalftime tonight @ DET: 10 points (4/6) and 10 boards – 8:12 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Which team will have the most fast break points tonight?

Which team will have the most fast break points tonight?

@DraftKings | #Rockets – 8:04 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/11:

Kevin Huerter (Non-COVID Illness) – OUT – Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/11:Kevin Huerter (Non-COVID Illness) – OUT – 8:01 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Get 50% off bottled water with #ApplePay. Add your card to Apple Wallet before the game to get started. 8:00 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Working on something — send me your best Eric Gordon trades below. 3-team deals welcome as well. Will go over the most intriguing ones. – Working on something — send me your best Eric Gordon trades below. 3-team deals welcome as well. Will go over the most intriguing ones. – 7:53 PM

Kayte Christensen @kayte_c

Two tickets for a rainy night out in Sacramento to see

They’re gonna go fast so make sure you are checking to see if you win!

Two tickets for a rainy night out in Sacramento to see @Sacramento Kings take on the @Houston Rockets They're gonna go fast so make sure you are checking to see if you win!

Ready GO 🚨 – 7:32 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr., who played 190 games for the Pistons in two stints between 1975-79, suffered a stroke just before Christmas. His wife, Cleota Porter, launched a GoFundMe to help with his medical costs 6:02 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Out west for a while 🛬

⏰ 9:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

Out west for a while 🛬

⏰ 9:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 740AM / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN 6:00 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

The Kings’ updated injury report lists Kevin Huerter as questionable with a non-covid related illness. – The Kings’ updated injury report lists Kevin Huerter as questionable with a non-covid related illness. – 5:05 PM