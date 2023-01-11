Rockets 62, Kings 67: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (10-30) play against the Sacramento Kings (18-18) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023
Houston Rockets 62, Sacramento Kings 67 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kings 67, Rockets 62. Green with 18 on 6 of 15 shooting. Looking for a bounce back in a sort of homecoming. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… On pace to surpass his career high for FGA of 26. Sabonis with his 18th-consecutive double double, has 11-12-6. – 11:11 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This is the game ESPN chose over the Kings: pic.twitter.com/wAA8g5FCIt – 11:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 67-62 heading to the half. Sabonis has 11 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists. Fox has 12 points and Murray and Monk are in double-figure scoring. – 11:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has recorded his 18th consecutive double-double vs. the Houston Rockets, extending his own franchise record. He has 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. – 11:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has recorded his 18th consecutive double-double vs. the Houston Rockets, extending his own franchise record. He has 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. – 11:07 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis has a double-double before halftime.
The sky is blue.
Water is wet. – 11:07 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
dropping dimes
@Alperen Sengun 🤝 @Jalen Green pic.twitter.com/Zwm3xCGuUU – 11:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis with his 18th consecutive game with a double-double. – 11:07 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
the Sengun spin 👏
@Alperen Sengun | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/NGRayekZZZ – 11:05 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Man, Jae’Sean Tate slammed the basketball right in front of Marc Davis and got away with it. Never seen that – 11:03 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
It took 14 minutes of playing time but De’Aaron Fox is finally headed to the free throw line. – 11:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
This yoyo dribble move finish from Monk 😲🏀🧵
@Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/69WwRKuPPK – 10:58 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Lets check on tonight’s rookie battle:
#3 pick Jabari Smith Jr: 0 pts, 0/3 FG, 3 rebs, 12 min
#4 pick Keegan Murray: 11pts, 4/9 FG, 3 rebs, 15 min – 10:58 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
getting to the rim 😤
@Tari Eason | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/ZPgyu0JB9T – 10:52 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🗣 K333GAN. MURRAY 🙌
Keegan knocking down his second triple of the night 🎯 pic.twitter.com/1CzxNG0RaZ – 10:52 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
This is probably the last time the Rockets will see Marc Davis before the trade deadline. I need him to miss one shooting foul on Eric Gordon, for old time’s sake. Just give me one – 10:50 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Starting to wonder if Davion Mitchell is being told not to look to score on offense. He doesn’t attack. – 10:50 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Bully Ball 😤
@Trey Lyles using his size to an advantage 💪 pic.twitter.com/bk0bQzwUPN – 10:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings still haven’t completely shaken their “playing to competition level” bad habit. – 10:46 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Silas going back to the 3 centers. I think he wants Sengun or Fernando on the floor when Sabonis is in the game and Garuba when it’s Metu – 10:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
KZ Okpala triple was the first bucket from the Kings’ bench after an 0-for-6 start. – 10:42 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox greening it from the top of the key 🦊🟢
@De’Aaron Fox | https://t.co/6PJUGFDmto pic.twitter.com/5WmrVmPBh7 – 10:41 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1 down
Rockets: 27
Kings: 31
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/YRGorYZBYA – 10:40 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox is a bad man 😤
@De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/qrmvFFy9sh – 10:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 31-27 after 1Q. Fox, Barnes and Sabonis each have 7 points. – 10:37 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings fans get cookies and De’Aaron Fox hits a transition three. – 10:35 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
ANOTHER ONE 💪
@KJ Martin | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/28Dx1OdzVP – 10:34 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Black Falcon soaring and scoring on the break 🦅🔥
@Harrison Barnes | #RoarWithUS pic.twitter.com/1b94CYl285 – 10:30 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings held the Rockets scoreless for just over four minutes, then gave up back-to-back dunks. – 10:29 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Silas goes Bruno over Garuba with Sengun picking up 2 fouls. I’d imagine it’s to match up with Sabonis – 10:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
TD making it splash on the break 🙌
@TerenceDavisJr | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/kiJtY2YQCL – 10:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Game of runs 😤
Kings respond to Rockets run with an 8-0 run for themselves 📈 pic.twitter.com/gVoDvTwJkS – 10:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Solid defense by Terence Davis against Jalen Green. He was a little shaky to start, but he’s settling in. – 10:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes gets the Kings on the board with a triple. 8-3 Rockets. – 10:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray with the rebound. Kings still scoreless after nearly 2 minutes. 8-0 Rockets. – 10:13 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Boban is so pure. Slamson in a space suit was messing with the Rockets during intros, so Boban came over to him an gave him a wave and fist bump. – 10:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @TerenceDavisJr
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/ALrpe7yuEx – 10:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🗣 Here we go!!
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/qKHkiQiy5B – 9:56 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Astros coach Dusty Baker checking out the Rockets-Kings game tonight pic.twitter.com/lL1okkChjk – 9:53 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Big steppers 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/uXx0rGCgN2 – 9:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starting lineups: Rockets at Kings pic.twitter.com/oNS7tGM5Sp – 9:40 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
ICYMI: “I knew it wasn’t gonna be easy coming in, definitely expected some losses, but it’s been kind of tough on me, but it’s been nothing didn’t expect.”
Jabari Smith Jr admitted his rookie season has been rough, but he’s learning and remains positive: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 9:40 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
ICYMI: Very little has gone right for the Rockets through the first 40 games of the season, but Stephen Silas sees improvement from the team and from individuals gallerysports.com/stephen-silas-… – 9:38 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Kings: Gordon, Green, Porter Jr, Sengun, Smith jr
Kings starters: Barnes, Davis, Fox, Murray, Sabonis – 9:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
This Wolves 2-game road trip took them to Houston and Detroit — the two worst records in the league — and they fell down by 20+ points in both games.
Yes, they came back and beat Houston. But this is why this team is hard to believe in.
Final tonight: Wolves 118, Pistons 135 – 9:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. ready for test against Kings rookie Keegan Murray ift.tt/wJbKrgt – 8:18 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown says Terence Davis is stating for Kevin Huerter, who is out with a non-Covid illness. – 8:18 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Terence Davis will start in place of Kevin Huerter for the Kings tonight – 8:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says Terence Davis will start in place of Kevin Huerter. – 8:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Mike Brown, Terence Davis will start tonight with Kevin Huerter under the weather. – 8:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Kevin Huerter has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Rockets due to a non-COVID illness. – 8:15 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kevin Huerter will not play tonight. Ruled out with the non-COVID illness – 8:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert’s last few games…
v. POR: 17 points (6/10) and 12 boards
v. LAC: 25 points (11/15) and 21 boards
@ HOU: 18 points (8/12) and 11 boards
Halftime tonight @ DET: 10 points (4/6) and 10 boards – 8:12 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will have the most fast break points tonight?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 8:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets – 1/11:
Kevin Huerter (Non-COVID Illness) – OUT – 8:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Get 50% off bottled water with #ApplePay. Add your card to Apple Wallet before the game to get started. pic.twitter.com/5izEfzc101 – 8:00 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Two tickets for a rainy night out in Sacramento to see @Sacramento Kings take on the @Houston Rockets
They’re gonna go fast so make sure you are checking to see if you win!
Ready GO 🚨 – 7:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr., who played 190 games for the Pistons in two stints between 1975-79, suffered a stroke just before Christmas. His wife, Cleota Porter, launched a GoFundMe to help with his medical costs gofundme.com/f/rehabilitati… – 6:02 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Out west for a while 🛬
⏰ 9:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 740AM / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/q05jGCOztk – 6:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings’ updated injury report lists Kevin Huerter as questionable with a non-covid related illness. – 5:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
all @Chimezie Metu fans are now fans of almond milk. we don’t make the rules.
happy national milk day 🥛 pic.twitter.com/Kg8pIybAiH – 5:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings have listed Kevin Huerter as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Houston due to a non-COVID-related illness. – 4:53 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New @Ryen Russillo podcast on Boston’s depth, Pelicans upside, LaMelo Ball, Clippers wings, and a check-in on Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, and Jalen Green. open.spotify.com/episode/2I4xA4… – 4:31 PM
