Spurs 92, Grizzlies 105: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (13-28) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (13-13) at FedExForum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 92, Memphis Grizzlies 105 (Q3 01:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
How do you slow down Ja Morant?
“You don’t,” San Antonio coach Gregg Poppovich said. “He’s going to do what he does. There’s no slowing him down, that’s just the way it is.” – 9:38 PM
How do you slow down Ja Morant?
“You don’t,” San Antonio coach Gregg Poppovich said. “He’s going to do what he does. There’s no slowing him down, that’s just the way it is.” – 9:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane and Ja Morant are in that elite backcourt mode right now. – 9:33 PM
Desmond Bane and Ja Morant are in that elite backcourt mode right now. – 9:33 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Memphis threw this game away only to dig deep to keep it alive. – 9:30 PM
Memphis threw this game away only to dig deep to keep it alive. – 9:30 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Two losses to Detroit. A loss to Charlotte. Bad one at home to San Antonio.
Those are the ones that really kill a team in the playoff race. – 9:25 PM
Two losses to Detroit. A loss to Charlotte. Bad one at home to San Antonio.
Those are the ones that really kill a team in the playoff race. – 9:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
new night. you get another another trip combo.
🗳 https://t.co/DNXlwKraGu pic.twitter.com/aSV9fzBntm – 9:15 PM
new night. you get another another trip combo.
🗳 https://t.co/DNXlwKraGu pic.twitter.com/aSV9fzBntm – 9:15 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Jak tallied a season-high 🖐 blocks in the first 24 mins of play! pic.twitter.com/a6SSRFCN9a – 9:15 PM
Jak tallied a season-high 🖐 blocks in the first 24 mins of play! pic.twitter.com/a6SSRFCN9a – 9:15 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The Memphis offense has been awful since there were about 5 mins left in regulation. Went from moving the ball, feeding cutters to stagnant clear outs. – 9:11 PM
The Memphis offense has been awful since there were about 5 mins left in regulation. Went from moving the ball, feeding cutters to stagnant clear outs. – 9:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Grizz by 14
Memphis scores 44 in the 2Q
Ja 21 pts
Bane 15 pts
MEM +12 in paint, +9 from 3Pt line
Keldon 11 pts
Doug 10 pts
SA +5 from FT line pic.twitter.com/4iMzzDVtPq – 9:10 PM
Half: Grizz by 14
Memphis scores 44 in the 2Q
Ja 21 pts
Bane 15 pts
MEM +12 in paint, +9 from 3Pt line
Keldon 11 pts
Doug 10 pts
SA +5 from FT line pic.twitter.com/4iMzzDVtPq – 9:10 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 76 Spurs 62
Ja Morant has 21 and Desmond Bane has 15 points. The Grizzlies are 7-11 on 3s and have 44 points in the paint. Hard to stop a team dominating inside and out. – 9:09 PM
Halftime: Grizzlies 76 Spurs 62
Ja Morant has 21 and Desmond Bane has 15 points. The Grizzlies are 7-11 on 3s and have 44 points in the paint. Hard to stop a team dominating inside and out. – 9:09 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Fairly disastrous 2Q for Spurs, who trail 76-62 at half in Memphis. It’s the most points they have allowed in the first half this season. – 9:08 PM
Fairly disastrous 2Q for Spurs, who trail 76-62 at half in Memphis. It’s the most points they have allowed in the first half this season. – 9:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
12 straight games with multiple blocks for JJJ. Franchise record extends. – 9:04 PM
12 straight games with multiple blocks for JJJ. Franchise record extends. – 9:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
mr.big.
5 assists in the quarter for @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/LwAKw9XVs3 – 9:04 PM
mr.big.
5 assists in the quarter for @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/LwAKw9XVs3 – 9:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks just picked up his 12th technical foul. He’s now tied with Draymond Green for the NBA lead. – 9:03 PM
Dillon Brooks just picked up his 12th technical foul. He’s now tied with Draymond Green for the NBA lead. – 9:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks gets his third foul and a technical foul to go with it. – 9:02 PM
Dillon Brooks gets his third foul and a technical foul to go with it. – 9:02 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
in rhythm. green dot.
@Tyus Jones | @Santi Aldama pic.twitter.com/FReSU91I6o – 8:57 PM
in rhythm. green dot.
@Tyus Jones | @Santi Aldama pic.twitter.com/FReSU91I6o – 8:57 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Spurs and Grizzlies have combined for 11 blocks midway through the second quarter and Jaren Jackson Jr. doesn’t have one.
Basketball. – 8:55 PM
The Spurs and Grizzlies have combined for 11 blocks midway through the second quarter and Jaren Jackson Jr. doesn’t have one.
Basketball. – 8:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by 10 points in 27/42 games this season.
SA enters 0-26 when trailing by 10 – 8:51 PM
The Spurs have trailed by 10 points in 27/42 games this season.
SA enters 0-26 when trailing by 10 – 8:51 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Giving up six 3-pointers in the span of five minutes, ain’t it either.
Grizzlies have caught fire — with Ja Morant on the bench — and lead 54-44. Spurs are 0-26 this season when facing a double-digit deficit. – 8:51 PM
Giving up six 3-pointers in the span of five minutes, ain’t it either.
Grizzlies have caught fire — with Ja Morant on the bench — and lead 54-44. Spurs are 0-26 this season when facing a double-digit deficit. – 8:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies can’t miss from deep. Desmond Bane has made all 3 of his attempts. Santi Aldama has almost made both of his. Memphis shooting 7-for-8 from deep. – 8:51 PM
The Grizzlies can’t miss from deep. Desmond Bane has made all 3 of his attempts. Santi Aldama has almost made both of his. Memphis shooting 7-for-8 from deep. – 8:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Six 3-pointers for the Grizzlies over the last five minutes.
That will flip a slow start in a hurry. – 8:51 PM
Six 3-pointers for the Grizzlies over the last five minutes.
That will flip a slow start in a hurry. – 8:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane just pulled up from the parking garage and the Grizzlies have scored the first 11 points of the 2nd quarter. Timeout Spurs. Memphis leads 43-37 – 8:43 PM
Desmond Bane just pulled up from the parking garage and the Grizzlies have scored the first 11 points of the 2nd quarter. Timeout Spurs. Memphis leads 43-37 – 8:43 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Spurs hung 37 on the Grizzlies in the first quarter, and Sochan led the way with 7.
Total team effort, fun to watch. – 8:42 PM
The Spurs hung 37 on the Grizzlies in the first quarter, and Sochan led the way with 7.
Total team effort, fun to watch. – 8:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 5
Sochan 7 pts
Keldon 6 pts
Tre 5 pts
Stanley 5 pts
SA +4 from FT line
Ja 14 pts pic.twitter.com/c4dgsFxzUG – 8:41 PM
1Q: Spurs by 5
Sochan 7 pts
Keldon 6 pts
Tre 5 pts
Stanley 5 pts
SA +4 from FT line
Ja 14 pts pic.twitter.com/c4dgsFxzUG – 8:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
-5 after the first.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/erWAFlUJMs – 8:41 PM
-5 after the first.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/erWAFlUJMs – 8:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This Spurs team has been stressing the Grizzlies defense in these two games with ball movement. It’s hard to key on one guy when 7 players score 3 or more points in one quarter.
Spurs lead the Grizzlies 37-32 after on quarter. Ja Morant looks like he has fresh legs. 14 points. – 8:39 PM
This Spurs team has been stressing the Grizzlies defense in these two games with ball movement. It’s hard to key on one guy when 7 players score 3 or more points in one quarter.
Spurs lead the Grizzlies 37-32 after on quarter. Ja Morant looks like he has fresh legs. 14 points. – 8:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs lead 37-32 after 1Q in Memphis, thanks to Stanley Johnson’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
They continue to do that thing where they don’t look entirely overmatched against a really, really good team. – 8:38 PM
The Spurs lead 37-32 after 1Q in Memphis, thanks to Stanley Johnson’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
They continue to do that thing where they don’t look entirely overmatched against a really, really good team. – 8:38 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
UCF has more 3-pointers (11) than 2-pointers (7). Biggest reason it’s hanging around with Memphis. Tigers need to run them off the line, and run in general, to close out this one. Faster tempo plays into UCF’s weaknesses. – 8:38 PM
UCF has more 3-pointers (11) than 2-pointers (7). Biggest reason it’s hanging around with Memphis. Tigers need to run them off the line, and run in general, to close out this one. Faster tempo plays into UCF’s weaknesses. – 8:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
use your ball fake kids @Ja Morant 👑
🗳 https://t.co/DNXlwKqCQW pic.twitter.com/GzYxaKy6T0 – 8:35 PM
use your ball fake kids @Ja Morant 👑
🗳 https://t.co/DNXlwKqCQW pic.twitter.com/GzYxaKy6T0 – 8:35 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Stanley Johnson continues to do good things every time he gets minutes. – 8:34 PM
Stanley Johnson continues to do good things every time he gets minutes. – 8:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
yo @MSU_Basketball that look familiar 🐶
@Jaren Jackson Jr. | @Xavier Tillman pic.twitter.com/ptQKBoI8nN – 8:31 PM
yo @MSU_Basketball that look familiar 🐶
@Jaren Jackson Jr. | @Xavier Tillman pic.twitter.com/ptQKBoI8nN – 8:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Eight fouls for the Grizzlies in the first quarter. Brooks and Adams with two. – 8:29 PM
Eight fouls for the Grizzlies in the first quarter. Brooks and Adams with two. – 8:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
your footer can’t get busy like this 🦄 pic.twitter.com/21fGxUEMwF – 8:29 PM
your footer can’t get busy like this 🦄 pic.twitter.com/21fGxUEMwF – 8:29 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
I don’t wonder if Jakob Poeltl will get a triple double this year, I wonder if it will be assists or blocks – 8:28 PM
I don’t wonder if Jakob Poeltl will get a triple double this year, I wonder if it will be assists or blocks – 8:28 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Ja Morant’s legs are made of Flubber. It’s the only logical explanation for some of this stuff. – 8:27 PM
Ja Morant’s legs are made of Flubber. It’s the only logical explanation for some of this stuff. – 8:27 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Spurs have come out much sharper than Memphis tonight. Hustling and mixing up the Grizzlies on defense. – 8:25 PM
Spurs have come out much sharper than Memphis tonight. Hustling and mixing up the Grizzlies on defense. – 8:25 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Reminder: Jaren Jackson Jr. blocked Jeremy Sochan three times Monday as part of a five-block performance.
Sochan is nevertheless going after the DPOY candidate again tonight. – 8:22 PM
Reminder: Jaren Jackson Jr. blocked Jeremy Sochan three times Monday as part of a five-block performance.
Sochan is nevertheless going after the DPOY candidate again tonight. – 8:22 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
JEREMY SOCHAN PUTS JAREN JACKSON JR. ON A POSTER
pic.twitter.com/X2MqUNxxaP – 8:21 PM
JEREMY SOCHAN PUTS JAREN JACKSON JR. ON A POSTER
pic.twitter.com/X2MqUNxxaP – 8:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tre Mann
Tre Jones
Trey Murphy
Celtics own three-point shooting late
All lots of Boston problems with treys. – 8:21 PM
Tre Mann
Tre Jones
Trey Murphy
Celtics own three-point shooting late
All lots of Boston problems with treys. – 8:21 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Spurs have sent an attendance update that simply says 63,592, which indicates they are expecting the biggest NBA crowd ever for their game at the Alamodome this weekend against the Warriors.
The record is 62,046 at the Georgia Dome for a Bulls-Hawks game on March 27, 1998. – 8:20 PM
The Spurs have sent an attendance update that simply says 63,592, which indicates they are expecting the biggest NBA crowd ever for their game at the Alamodome this weekend against the Warriors.
The record is 62,046 at the Georgia Dome for a Bulls-Hawks game on March 27, 1998. – 8:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I feel like sometimes Ja Morant doesn’t even see the rim when he jumps. He takes off and since he knows he can jump higher than most, the rim will eventually appear and he’ll adjust accordingly. This is my theory. – 8:18 PM
I feel like sometimes Ja Morant doesn’t even see the rim when he jumps. He takes off and since he knows he can jump higher than most, the rim will eventually appear and he’ll adjust accordingly. This is my theory. – 8:18 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Looks like the Spurs will break the attendance record. What’s dope is the press release they put out: pic.twitter.com/Wl3nSChumt – 8:17 PM
Looks like the Spurs will break the attendance record. What’s dope is the press release they put out: pic.twitter.com/Wl3nSChumt – 8:17 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Jeremy Sochan tried to dunk on Jaren Jackson Jr. Monday night and was unsuccessful. He got Jackson tonight. – 8:16 PM
Jeremy Sochan tried to dunk on Jaren Jackson Jr. Monday night and was unsuccessful. He got Jackson tonight. – 8:16 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Tre Jones predicted the next time Jeremy Sochan went up for a dunk on JJJ, he would finish it.
There is was. And-on. Pretty impressive stuff from the rook. – 8:16 PM
Tre Jones predicted the next time Jeremy Sochan went up for a dunk on JJJ, he would finish it.
There is was. And-on. Pretty impressive stuff from the rook. – 8:16 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Tre Jones has reached the 41-game starter criteria.
The Qualifying Offer in the offseason will now increase from $2,189,698 to $5,216,324.
Jones is extension eligible (max of 4/58M) up until June 30 and will become a RFA if no agreement is reached. – 8:16 PM
Tre Jones has reached the 41-game starter criteria.
The Qualifying Offer in the offseason will now increase from $2,189,698 to $5,216,324.
Jones is extension eligible (max of 4/58M) up until June 30 and will become a RFA if no agreement is reached. – 8:16 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
The Grizzlies are going to have to get out of the huddle sooner. They missed the pregame pass routine for the second straight game. This time the officials corraled the ball because the passing got underway. – 8:11 PM
The Grizzlies are going to have to get out of the huddle sooner. They missed the pregame pass routine for the second straight game. This time the officials corraled the ball because the passing got underway. – 8:11 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
It should be noted that either because of Taylor Jenkins tie to the Spurs, respect for Gregg Popovich, connection to the Jones Brothers or the way San Antonio does things, there are not a lot of boos when the San Antonio is introduced in the pregame. – 8:07 PM
It should be noted that either because of Taylor Jenkins tie to the Spurs, respect for Gregg Popovich, connection to the Jones Brothers or the way San Antonio does things, there are not a lot of boos when the San Antonio is introduced in the pregame. – 8:07 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
DeAndre Williams has 2 points, Kendric Davis is 2-10 from the field, Memphis fell behind by 13 in the opening 7 mins and the Tigers trail by 2 at halftime. Gave themselves a chance. – 8:06 PM
DeAndre Williams has 2 points, Kendric Davis is 2-10 from the field, Memphis fell behind by 13 in the opening 7 mins and the Tigers trail by 2 at halftime. Gave themselves a chance. – 8:06 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs just announced they’ve sold 63,592 tickets for Friday’s game at the Alamodome — a new NBA attendance record for a regular-season game. Still room for a sellout. – 8:05 PM
Spurs just announced they’ve sold 63,592 tickets for Friday’s game at the Alamodome — a new NBA attendance record for a regular-season game. Still room for a sellout. – 8:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Spurs say they have 63,592 tickets sold for Friday’s game at the Alamodome against Golden State … which will set an NBA regular-season record.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/j7nqyAZbAi – 8:05 PM
The Spurs say they have 63,592 tickets sold for Friday’s game at the Alamodome against Golden State … which will set an NBA regular-season record.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/j7nqyAZbAi – 8:05 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Spurs are going to break the NBA attendance record on Friday. Very, very cool. – 8:04 PM
The Spurs are going to break the NBA attendance record on Friday. Very, very cool. – 8:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Keldon Johnson officially a go tonight in Memphis. So is Ja Morant.
Spurs: Jones, Langford, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl
Grizz: Ja, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Adams – 7:58 PM
Keldon Johnson officially a go tonight in Memphis. So is Ja Morant.
Spurs: Jones, Langford, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl
Grizz: Ja, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Adams – 7:58 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizzlies vs. Spurs from the edge of Beale Street:
Spurs: Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl, Romeo Langford, Tre Jones.
Grizz start: Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:52 PM
Your starters for Grizzlies vs. Spurs from the edge of Beale Street:
Spurs: Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl, Romeo Langford, Tre Jones.
Grizz start: Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:52 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Update: The Spurs have sold 63,592 tickets for Friday’s Return to the Alamodome game against GWS, a figure that will set the NBA’s single-game attendance mark.
Previous record was 62,046, set by Atlanta against Chicago at the Georgia Dome in 1998. – 7:45 PM
Update: The Spurs have sold 63,592 tickets for Friday’s Return to the Alamodome game against GWS, a figure that will set the NBA’s single-game attendance mark.
Previous record was 62,046, set by Atlanta against Chicago at the Georgia Dome in 1998. – 7:45 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Has anyone found a website where the live stats for Memphis-UCF are working? The only thing I know for sure is Memphis leads UCF 32-27, DeAndre Williams picked up 2 early fouls and Kao has a gazillion blocks. – 7:42 PM
Has anyone found a website where the live stats for Memphis-UCF are working? The only thing I know for sure is Memphis leads UCF 32-27, DeAndre Williams picked up 2 early fouls and Kao has a gazillion blocks. – 7:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
go ahead and hit that link before we vibe tonight.
vote now 🗳 https://t.co/DNXlwKqCQW pic.twitter.com/7LBjHjAkhF – 7:33 PM
go ahead and hit that link before we vibe tonight.
vote now 🗳 https://t.co/DNXlwKqCQW pic.twitter.com/7LBjHjAkhF – 7:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs announce Keldon and Bates-Diop are available to play tonight – 7:27 PM
Spurs announce Keldon and Bates-Diop are available to play tonight – 7:27 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
he San Antonio Spurs will try to get revenge for Monday’s loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. The teams play again tonight in Memphis. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-grizzlie… – 7:25 PM
he San Antonio Spurs will try to get revenge for Monday’s loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. The teams play again tonight in Memphis. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-grizzlie… – 7:25 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
midweek drip ✌️
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/igQ4anzE2g – 7:19 PM
midweek drip ✌️
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/igQ4anzE2g – 7:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Something I’m keeping an eye on: Will the Oklahoma City Thunder petition the NBA for a hardship exception to add an extra roster spot?
OKC is without four players (Ousmane Dieng, Chet Holmgren, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl) currently and they qualify for a hardship. – 7:13 PM
Something I’m keeping an eye on: Will the Oklahoma City Thunder petition the NBA for a hardship exception to add an extra roster spot?
OKC is without four players (Ousmane Dieng, Chet Holmgren, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl) currently and they qualify for a hardship. – 7:13 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
I’m going to go ahead and do this so @badunclep can bring down his blood pressure before game time.
Your officials for Spurs vs. Grizzlies (in reverse order for the drama).
Evan Scott
JB DeRosa
John Goble.
You have an hour to calm down, Unk. – 6:59 PM
I’m going to go ahead and do this so @badunclep can bring down his blood pressure before game time.
Your officials for Spurs vs. Grizzlies (in reverse order for the drama).
Evan Scott
JB DeRosa
John Goble.
You have an hour to calm down, Unk. – 6:59 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Some moments you just never forget 🖤
Be on the lookout for the recreation of the original Spurs Locker Room on Friday at the @Alamodome!
🎟 https://t.co/e8QkzTZ13W | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/4198g5mQNB – 6:58 PM
Some moments you just never forget 🖤
Be on the lookout for the recreation of the original Spurs Locker Room on Friday at the @Alamodome!
🎟 https://t.co/e8QkzTZ13W | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/4198g5mQNB – 6:58 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Keldon Johnson is warming up with the intention of playing tonight, Pop said. Final decision will come closer to tipoff. – 6:37 PM
Keldon Johnson is warming up with the intention of playing tonight, Pop said. Final decision will come closer to tipoff. – 6:37 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
You know we had to double it 😎 Play Call Your Shot during Spurs vs. Grizzlies for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza Tickets 🎟️🎟
🔗 https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx pic.twitter.com/OkQIggMzGn – 6:32 PM
You know we had to double it 😎 Play Call Your Shot during Spurs vs. Grizzlies for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza Tickets 🎟️🎟
🔗 https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx pic.twitter.com/OkQIggMzGn – 6:32 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked how do you slow down Ja Morant.
“You don’t. There’s no slowing him down. That’s just the way it is.” – 6:32 PM
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked how do you slow down Ja Morant.
“You don’t. There’s no slowing him down. That’s just the way it is.” – 6:32 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Excited is an understatement 😅
We’re going back home to the @Alamodome in TWO days! 🙌🎉 pic.twitter.com/uC64mEaGF7 – 5:54 PM
Excited is an understatement 😅
We’re going back home to the @Alamodome in TWO days! 🙌🎉 pic.twitter.com/uC64mEaGF7 – 5:54 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Excited is an understatement 😅
We’re headed back home to the @alamodome in TWO days! 🙌🎉 pic.twitter.com/JK70Pn1xMX – 5:52 PM
Excited is an understatement 😅
We’re headed back home to the @alamodome in TWO days! 🙌🎉 pic.twitter.com/JK70Pn1xMX – 5:52 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“I’m grateful for the position I was put in, to be part of the last of that run.”
At age 35, Danny Green has become the grizzled vet of the Grizzlies. Caught up with him in Memphis to talk about the Spurs roots that got him here.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:40 PM
“I’m grateful for the position I was put in, to be part of the last of that run.”
At age 35, Danny Green has become the grizzled vet of the Grizzlies. Caught up with him in Memphis to talk about the Spurs roots that got him here.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:40 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Excited is an understatement 😅
We’re headed back home to the @alamodome in TWO days! 🙌🎉 pic.twitter.com/SArcZHkybb – 5:37 PM
Excited is an understatement 😅
We’re headed back home to the @alamodome in TWO days! 🙌🎉 pic.twitter.com/SArcZHkybb – 5:37 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Here are the three most expensive remaining home games this season for the Celtics by starting ticket price:
1/28: Lakers – $200
1/19: Golden State – $141
2/12: Grizzlies – $136 – 5:12 PM
Here are the three most expensive remaining home games this season for the Celtics by starting ticket price:
1/28: Lakers – $200
1/19: Golden State – $141
2/12: Grizzlies – $136 – 5:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, @Tyus Jones played 34 minutes and travelled 2.60 miles at an average of 4.20 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/31vbCUfNd8 – 4:07 PM
During the last home game, @Tyus Jones played 34 minutes and travelled 2.60 miles at an average of 4.20 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/31vbCUfNd8 – 4:07 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
📝 Note to Self: Plan ahead, Arrive early
Don’t be late to the biggest Spurs 50th Anniversary celebration! 🎉
Game Day Info ➡️: https://t.co/qB0HtfC881
Tickets 🎟: https://t.co/e8QkzTZ13W pic.twitter.com/QlmIMLdYvb – 3:58 PM
📝 Note to Self: Plan ahead, Arrive early
Don’t be late to the biggest Spurs 50th Anniversary celebration! 🎉
Game Day Info ➡️: https://t.co/qB0HtfC881
Tickets 🎟: https://t.co/e8QkzTZ13W pic.twitter.com/QlmIMLdYvb – 3:58 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Sendin’ all the Dome vibes this #WallpaperWednesday 🎉 pic.twitter.com/9xxCxT6zgt – 3:32 PM
Sendin’ all the Dome vibes this #WallpaperWednesday 🎉 pic.twitter.com/9xxCxT6zgt – 3:32 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Former #Spurs50 alum Steve Kerr is no stranger to big stages.
We can’t wait for the biggest game yet in the @Alamodome when Spurs host the @Golden State Warriors this Friday! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hqIK1HaIJA – 3:05 PM
Former #Spurs50 alum Steve Kerr is no stranger to big stages.
We can’t wait for the biggest game yet in the @Alamodome when Spurs host the @Golden State Warriors this Friday! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hqIK1HaIJA – 3:05 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“It has become a part of who we are versus just what we do.” 🖤🤍
Learn more about the Spurs’ strong connection with community in the newest episode of The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries 🎥 https://t.co/QJRMvY9Bw5
Donate to @SpursGive: https://t.co/zt4DXCrztg pic.twitter.com/gtUnfuygFo – 2:24 PM
“It has become a part of who we are versus just what we do.” 🖤🤍
Learn more about the Spurs’ strong connection with community in the newest episode of The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries 🎥 https://t.co/QJRMvY9Bw5
Donate to @SpursGive: https://t.co/zt4DXCrztg pic.twitter.com/gtUnfuygFo – 2:24 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“It has become a part of who we are versus just what we do.” 🖤🤍
Learn more about the Spurs’ strong connection with community in the newest episode of The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries ➡️ https://t.co/QJRMvY93Gx
Donate to @SpursGive: https://t.co/zt4DXCr1DI pic.twitter.com/pqUxrFXOA9 – 2:22 PM
“It has become a part of who we are versus just what we do.” 🖤🤍
Learn more about the Spurs’ strong connection with community in the newest episode of The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries ➡️ https://t.co/QJRMvY93Gx
Donate to @SpursGive: https://t.co/zt4DXCr1DI pic.twitter.com/pqUxrFXOA9 – 2:22 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Keldon Johnson (hamstring) stayed late after shootaround this morning to put in extra work. If I’m purely guessing, I’d say that points to him missing his third straight game tonight.
We’ll see what the afternoon injury report says, however. – 2:04 PM
Keldon Johnson (hamstring) stayed late after shootaround this morning to put in extra work. If I’m purely guessing, I’d say that points to him missing his third straight game tonight.
We’ll see what the afternoon injury report says, however. – 2:04 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.