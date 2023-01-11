Spurs vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Spurs vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Spurs vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 11, 2023- by

By |

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,630,714 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $4,533,005 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Matt Steinmetz
@SteinmetzNBA
Pretty bad homestand for Warriors. Grade: D+. After win over Memphis, Warriors faced seven straight .500-ish teams, or worse, including three worst teams in East. They went 4-3, and expended energy having to do it. – 2:05 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home