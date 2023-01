Stephen Silas safe?

Kelly Iko: Is Silas truly on the hot seat? If we’re being honest, I didn’t think Silas would survive that brutal 2-12 start to the year. It looked and felt like the walls were caving in, and we’ve seen coaches get fired at the beginning of seasons for less. But he survived and Houston looked better over the next stretch, going 7-6 over the next 13 games. The question used the important phrase “in danger,” implying Silas could lose his job sooner rather than later. The sense I get is there’s no rush to cut ties with Silas at this juncture. He’s always been backed by management, from winning them over in the interview process to giving him full autonomy in constructing his supporting staff. There’s a lot of love for him in the building, especially following the unfortunate passing of his father, Paul Silas.Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic