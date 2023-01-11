Stephen Silas safe?

Kelly Iko: Is Silas truly on the hot seat? If we’re being honest, I didn’t think Silas would survive that brutal 2-12 start to the year. It looked and felt like the walls were caving in, and we’ve seen coaches get fired at the beginning of seasons for less. But he survived and Houston looked better over the next stretch, going 7-6 over the next 13 games. The question used the important phrase “in danger,” implying Silas could lose his job sooner rather than later. The sense I get is there’s no rush to cut ties with Silas at this juncture. He’s always been backed by management, from winning them over in the interview process to giving him full autonomy in constructing his supporting staff. There’s a lot of love for him in the building, especially following the unfortunate passing of his father, Paul Silas.
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
The first #Rockets mailbag of 2023 arrives at the halfway mark of the season. Answering questions on Stephen Silas, dynamics associated with the No.2 pick, Houston’s oddly slow pace and more.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
For the afternoon crowd: Very little has gone right for the Rockets through the first 40 games of the season, but Stephen Silas sees improvement from the team and from individuals gallerysports.com/stephen-silas-… – 2:28 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
New for @gallerysports: Very little has gone right for the Rockets through the first 40 games of the season, but Stephen Silas sees improvement from the team and from individuals gallerysports.com/stephen-silas-… – 10:32 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, Why Rockets coach Stephen Silas is determined to keep a positive outlook despite losses houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:16 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas: “Shots were falling in the first half and they weren’t falling in the second half.” – 10:28 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The #Rockets called a timeout 25 seconds into the second half. When asked about it, Stephen Silas simply said, “I didn’t like how we came out.” – 9:56 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — How Rockets coach Stephen Silas keeps a positive outlook despite losses ift.tt/4QdfzVl – 5:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
How Rockets coach Stephen Silas hopes power of “positive” coaching can help turn things around houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:52 PM
But to say they front office isn’t frustrated would be a lie. If you wanted a game that encapsulated the 2022-23 Rockets experience, Sunday night’s loss to the Timberwolves had everything. They build a big lead off the joys of youth and watched it crumble with sloppy execution and mistakes, with everyone scratching their heads afterward when asked what just happened. Watching them play, it looks like nobody is on the same page and there’s real confusion on the floor. Players look devoid of confidence at times. There’s no real order of operations; figuring out the flow of offense is essentially a crapshoot. They’re dead last in turnovers. Teams don’t respect them defensively. More than one opposing player has referenced the Rockets as a “get-right” game. -via The Athletic / January 11, 2023
