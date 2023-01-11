Suns not interested in Jalen McDaniels?

John Gambadoro: Contrary to a recent report the Suns have not had any discussions about Charlotte PF Jalen McDaniels. It is not true. His name has not come up and there have been no recent talks between the two teams.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Suns and several other teams are expressing interest in Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels as the trade deadline approaches, per @Shams Charania.
I recently spoke with McDaniels about his career-year, the keys to being a great role player and much more: basketballnews.com/stories/hornet… – 12:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Tim Hardaway Jr.? Bojan Bogdanovic? Jalen McDaniels? With the trade deadline one month away, #Cavs are on the hunt for a wing upgrade. It’s the NBA’s worst kept secret, perhaps the biggest hole for any contender. But what is realistic and what isn’t?
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/t… – 11:35 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
According to @Shams Charania several teams are interested in trading for Hornets Forward Jalen McDaniels.
Full analysis and my thoughts on the report here:
si.com/nba/hornets/ne… – 10:19 AM
Entering this season, the Hornets had the sixth-youngest roster in the NBA (with an average age of 24.6 years old). Jalen is one of nine players on the roster who is age-24 or younger. The Hornets are currently 10-26, with the NBA’s 30th-ranked offense and 26th-ranked defense. However, McDaniels believes that the young core has a lot of potential going forward. “I feel like the young guys we’ve got, we’re growing now. Me, PJ [Washington], Cody [Martin], we’re all in Year 4. LaMelo [Ball] is in Year 3. We all kinda came in together, and we’re just gonna keep building, I feel like. Terry as well; he got here [in 2019]. I feel like we just gotta keep building off of that,” McDaniels said. -via basketballnews.com / January 10, 2023
“Bringing energy, playing with a high motor and being able to change the game,” McDaniels said. “Defensively, you’re in the right spots, you’re guarding, you’re picking up the pressure and people are feeding off of your energy. Offensively, you’re making the right play. You’re getting limited shots since you’re a role player, so you’ve gotta hit those shots and make those reads. You’re still being aggressive, but making the right play. And being locked in, for sure. That’s how to be a great role player, [following] all those rules.” By doing these things, McDaniels hopes to have a long, successful career in the league. “My long-term goal is to play for as long as I can — 10-15 years, you feel me?” McDaniels said. “I’m just going out there and playing. I love the game and I love to compete.” -via basketballnews.com / January 10, 2023
The Rally: “There’s been increasing interest in Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels around the league as a potential trade candidate… Sources tell me that the Suns have emerged as a team with interest in (Jalen) McDaniels, among several others in recent weeks.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on teams showing interest in the Charlotte Hornets forward. -via Twitter / January 10, 2023
