Suns not interested in Jalen McDaniels?

“Bringing energy, playing with a high motor and being able to change the game,” McDaniels said. “Defensively, you’re in the right spots, you’re guarding, you’re picking up the pressure and people are feeding off of your energy. Offensively, you’re making the right play. You’re getting limited shots since you’re a role player, so you’ve gotta hit those shots and make those reads. You’re still being aggressive, but making the right play. And being locked in, for sure. That’s how to be a great role player, [following] all those rules.” By doing these things, McDaniels hopes to have a long, successful career in the league. “My long-term goal is to play for as long as I can — 10-15 years, you feel me?” McDaniels said. “I’m just going out there and playing. I love the game and I love to compete.” -via basketballnews.com / January 10, 2023