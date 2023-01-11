Suns 0, Nuggets 0: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (21-21) play against the Denver Nuggets (13-13) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023
Phoenix Suns 0, Denver Nuggets 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Jaylen Brown is Square Business!!! I said it once and I’ll say again… when you mention Tatum, Mitchell, Booker Morant make sure you say his MF name!!! Jaylen “MF” Brown. Carry they hell on… – 9:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown tonight:
41 PTS
12 REB
15-21 FG
Joins AD, Jokic and Giannis as the only players with a 40/10 game on 70 FG% this season. pic.twitter.com/fyPw31RfPC – 9:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Suns:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 9:33 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Starters in the Mile High City.
#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/ItrINWQ5fC – 9:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes! Join us for some Suns-Nuggets pregame talk:
https://t.co/cJMpdStzEW pic.twitter.com/TefMA5KA99 – 9:28 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Some of Zeke Nnaji’s best defensive plays from last game. pic.twitter.com/sESXaM4DnM – 9:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Programming note: @psaundersdp is handling #Nuggets coverage tonight. You’re in good hands. – 9:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coach on tonight’s matchup with the suns 🎙 pic.twitter.com/Cl3vKca9eD – 9:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Wow’: Damion Lee receives championship ring, plays big in Phoenix #Suns win over Golden State #Warriors (w/videos) #DubNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:51 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Some of Zeke Nnaji’s defensive highlights from last game. pic.twitter.com/55iSaAoyM8 – 8:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams didn’t provide any update on Chris Paul (hip) when asked if the plan is for him to join the team on the trip.
As for Cam Johnson (knee), Williams said Johnson hasn’t had any contact. Has played “a little bit of 1-on-1”, been on the court “a little bit.” #Suns – 8:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (hip), Cameron Payne (foot) and Devin Booker (groin) aren’t with the team tonight in Denver. #Suns – 8:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“‘We can’t get outworked.”
#Nuggets coach Michael Malone on facing #Suns, saying playing Denver on 2nd of back-to-back is the toughest back-to-back in #NBA.
#Suns won at Golden State last night.
“We have no excuses.” pic.twitter.com/DxzjE8cHVj – 8:21 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Always supporting the roomies 🤞
@Avalanche | #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/5quJHS3Qtv – 8:11 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets move into No.1 spot, Boston second nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/11/nba… – 8:03 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
How many buckets is he getting tonight 🤔
@PointsBetUSA | #MileHighBasketball – 7:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Saben Lee, a local kid who went to Corona del Sol HS, is back with the Suns. Here’s what Monty Williams had to say about him after Lee got some minutes in Phoenix’s preseason finale back in October: pic.twitter.com/gberpj5fn7 – 7:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I did a refresh on where we are at with the Suns’ long list of injuries and the information provided on potential return dates: arizonasports.com/story/3459217/… – 6:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I refuse to get involved in the MVP convo this year. It’s not happening.
Right there along with everybody that Joker has to win to solidify his legacy, as does everybody.
I just simply believe he will. Who’s stopping THAT guy right now?
But also, #MV3 – 6:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Saben Lee signs 10-day as Phoenix plays Denver in second of road back-to-back azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nikola Jokic is averaging 9.7 assists per game (!!!).
That is a ludicrous number for a center. It’s on pace to be the most for a center ever, based off who @Stathead lists at the position.
Jokic dominates the all-time leaderboard already. Shoutout Alvan Adams. pic.twitter.com/CVW9Mk3QuX – 6:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns sign Saben Lee to 10-day.
Played high school ball at Corona del Sol. pic.twitter.com/2gP3MhZI6z – 5:39 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
OFFICIAL: Phoenix Suns sign Saben Lee to a 10-day contract.
#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/ClD80NTe9E – 5:29 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets injury report ahead of tonight’s game against the Suns:
Bruce Brown is probable with a right thumb sprain.
Bones Hyland is probable with a left thigh contusion.
Zeke Nnaji is probable with a right knee contusion.
Jeff Green remains out. – 5:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets are playing “connected” basketball right now.
What transpired during a recent halftime film session tells you all you need to know about the state of this team. Michael Malone had never seen anything like it:
thednvr.com/how-connected-… – 5:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets are playing “connected” basketball right now.
What transpired during a recent halftime film session tells you all you need to know about the state of this team. Michael Malone has never seen anything like it:
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: 9 players available for Wednesday’s game at Denver in second of road back-to-back azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:53 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
A matchup to watch out for in tonight’s matchup
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/LjO18vk6U8 – 4:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Full story on #Cavs Ricky Rubio’s impending return following a year of rehab on his torn left ACL, including nuggets on his expected early workload and how the Cavs believe he can help most
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/r… – 4:47 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans face a tall task against the Celtics, but the Suns beat the Warriors without Booker, CP3 or Ayton last night.
Moreover, there’s a potent temporary Big 3 in New Orleans — CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall and Jonas Valanciunas have been of late. https://t.co/gucy3sQCd5 pic.twitter.com/6SudgZhMOl – 4:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Steph Curry and Seth Curry are both shooting over 42% from 3 this season.
But Damion Lee, their brother in law, is leading the league at 47.7 3P%. pic.twitter.com/la1IAonQlv – 4:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Among all teams in HOME/ROAD splits, the Nuggets have the following ranks via Cleaning the Glass (eliminates garbage time):
HOME games
+12.6 Net Rating (2nd)
122.7 O Rating (1st)
110.1 D Rating (8th)
ROAD games
-4.6 Net Rating (20th)
115.2 O Rating (3rd)
119.9 D Rating (27th) – 4:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Fresh new wallpapers dropped 📲
#WallpaperWednesdays pic.twitter.com/6OK6kUfTB0 – 4:19 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Patrick Beverley missed Wednesday’s practice with a non-COVID illness, per Darvin Ham. Beverley’s hip injury he sustained in Denver has not lingered, however, per Ham. – 4:17 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“This championship ring, it means everything.”
@Damion Lee reflects on his ring ceremony last night and what it all meant to him. 💍 pic.twitter.com/bCEgYTFKeg – 4:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Out for the Suns tonight in Denver: Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, Cam Johnson, Cam Payne, Landry Shamet. None of them played last night in Phoenix’s win in Golden State either. – 4:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Zeke Nnaji’s switchability and athleticism has helped shore up Denver’s bench defense. Nuggets have a 104.1 Defensive Rating when Nnaji is on the floor over his last 12 games. Michael Malone made the switch to Nnaji and it’s paid off. pic.twitter.com/MRTtpVWf57 – 3:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Nuggets IR vs. #Suns
Phoenix hasn’t submitted yet after Tuesday’s win at Golden State to snap a six-game skid. pic.twitter.com/9q1YduYgv5 – 3:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
No Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, Cam Johnson, Cam Payne or Landry Shamet for tonight’s game in Denver – 3:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out for the Suns tonight against the Nuggets. – 3:13 PM
