Suns vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The Phoenix Suns are spending $8,036,638 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $6,033,102 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@DuaneRankin
“Collectively, we just had a connection and spirit about us tonight. They cut it to six, I was watching Mikal (Bridges) and he was about as steady as the beginning of the game in attitude and I thought that was a huge sign for us.” Monty Williams after #Suns win over #Warriors. pic.twitter.com/cKXgq5OS9L – 4:06 AM
@DuaneRankin
“After four weeks, it’s kind of hit or miss on how much rust you have, and how quickly you can get up to the speed of the game.”
Stephen Curry (shoulder) after return in Tuesday loss to #Suns. Having not played since Dec. 14, Curry scored 24 on 8-of-22 FGs. #Warriors #DubNation pic.twitter.com/jOpgMZpRPn – 4:02 AM
@DuaneRankin
“With (Stephen Curry) and (Andrew Wiggins) coming back, we probably relaxed a little bit more than we should because we thought about showing up, we’d get the dub.”
#Warriors guard Klay Thompson after Tuesday’s loss to #Suns. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/7meCVm9Tr0 – 3:58 AM
@BasketNews_com
Dario Saric getting off the dust of his injury? 😤
19 PTS
9 REB
7 AST
✅ W vs Suns pic.twitter.com/W0qUK0tzPc – 3:29 AM
@DuaneRankin
5 takeaways are already up. Will tighten that shortly.
Editing postgame interviews from Monty Williams, Mikal Bridges, Damion Lee, Bismack Biyombo, Duane Washington Jr., Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.
Got Lee story later on his ring day/night.
Just working. #Suns #Warriors – 2:34 AM
@DuaneRankin
“Kiss the ring.”
Damion Lee with his #NBA championship ring after scoring 22 points (14-of-14 FTs) to help #Suns top #Warriors, his former team, 125-113, Tuesday night in his return at Chase Center.
“Wow. Wow.” pic.twitter.com/PjEXJuOSfM – 2:20 AM