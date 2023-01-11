Suns vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Phoenix Suns are spending $8,036,638 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $6,033,102 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Altitude

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin

@DuaneRankin

“Collectively, we just had a connection and spirit about us tonight. They cut it to six, I was watching Mikal (Bridges) and he was about as steady as the beginning of the game in attitude and I thought that was a huge sign for us.” Monty Williams after #Suns win over #Warriors. 4:06 AM “Collectively, we just had a connection and spirit about us tonight. They cut it to six, I was watching Mikal (Bridges) and he was about as steady as the beginning of the game in attitude and I thought that was a huge sign for us.” Monty Williams after #Suns win over #Warriors. pic.twitter.com/cKXgq5OS9L

Duane Rankin

@DuaneRankin

“After four weeks, it’s kind of hit or miss on how much rust you have, and how quickly you can get up to the speed of the game.”

Stephen Curry (shoulder) after return in Tuesday loss to #Suns. Having not played since Dec. 14, Curry scored 24 on 8-of-22 FGs. #Warriors #DubNation 4:02 AM “After four weeks, it’s kind of hit or miss on how much rust you have, and how quickly you can get up to the speed of the game.”Stephen Curry (shoulder) after return in Tuesday loss to #Suns. Having not played since Dec. 14, Curry scored 24 on 8-of-22 FGs. #Warriors #DubNation pic.twitter.com/jOpgMZpRPn

Duane Rankin

@DuaneRankin

“With (Stephen Curry) and (Andrew Wiggins) coming back, we probably relaxed a little bit more than we should because we thought about showing up, we’d get the dub.”

#Warriors guard Klay Thompson after Tuesday’s loss to #Suns. #DubNation 3:58 AM “With (Stephen Curry) and (Andrew Wiggins) coming back, we probably relaxed a little bit more than we should because we thought about showing up, we’d get the dub.”#Warriors guard Klay Thompson after Tuesday’s loss to #Suns. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/7meCVm9Tr0

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

Dario Saric getting off the dust of his injury? 😤

19 PTS

9 REB

7 AST

✅ W vs Suns 3:29 AM Dario Saric getting off the dust of his injury? 😤19 PTS9 REB7 AST✅ W vs Suns pic.twitter.com/W0qUK0tzPc

Duane Rankin

@DuaneRankin

5 takeaways are already up. Will tighten that shortly.

Editing postgame interviews from Monty Williams, Mikal Bridges, Damion Lee, Bismack Biyombo, Duane Washington Jr., Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

Got Lee story later on his ring day/night.

Just working. #Warriors – 2:34 AM 5 takeaways are already up. Will tighten that shortly.Editing postgame interviews from Monty Williams, Mikal Bridges, Damion Lee, Bismack Biyombo, Duane Washington Jr., Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.Got Lee story later on his ring day/night.Just working. #Suns