Timberwolves 64, Pistons 65: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) play against the Detroit Pistons (33-33) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 64, Detroit Pistons 65 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Let’s keep the ENERGY!!
🔹@SaddiqBey: 18 PTS / 3 REB / 1 STL
🔹@Killian Hayes: 10 PTS / 4 AST / 1 STL / 1 BLK
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 10 PTS / 3 AST / 1 STL pic.twitter.com/zvTrpxxQNU – 8:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 65, Wolves 64. Hayes hit a layup right before the clock expired to give the Pistons their first lead of the night.
Minnesota opened the game with a 10-0 run. Detroit, with one healthy big man, has been the better and feistier team since. – 8:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Detroit isn’t going anywhere tonight. Pistons lead 65-64 at the half. 10-for-18 from 3-point range. Bey with 18. Russell with 14 for Minnesota. – 8:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Pistons 65, #Wolves 64.
Bey: 18 pts, 3 rebs
Hayes: 10 pts, 4 asts
Ivey: 10 pts, 3 asts
Russell: 14 pts (4-of-5 from 3)
Gobert: 10 pts, 10 rebs – 8:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 65, Wolves 64. Detroit is without its starting big men and its backup big man.
Saddiq Bey: 18 points
Killian Hayes: 10p
Ivey: 10 points
Diallo: 9 points
Burks 7 points
Pistons only getting outrebounded by 5. – 8:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Rudy Gobert is up to 10 points and 10 rebounds with 2:43 left in the first half, his 4th first half double-double of the season (30th career) and 16th overall double-double this season (367th career). – 8:03 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
4/4 FROM THREE 🥶
🗳 » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/aPde0B5NKH – 8:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Sadie is 3-4 from 3 in the first half. Pistons down 3. He has 18.
He’s struggled at the rim and has gotten lost defensively (he also played center for a few minutes out of necessity, so understandable), but he’s shooting that thang and Detroit is down just three. – 8:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bey’s third 3 cuts the deficit to 60-57 with 2:43 to go until halftime. Pistons are battling tonight, much better effort compared to last night. Bey already has 18 points, needed hot night for him – 8:01 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bey has a game-high 18 points after that last 3. He’s made three triples since he was called for that travel earlier in the quarter. – 8:01 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Detroit is shooting 9-for-15 from 3-point range and is within 3. Both teams shooting 60% or better from deep. – 8:01 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
D’Angelo Russell hasn’t missed from the 3-point line tonight. He’s 4-of-4 for 14 points. – 7:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
D-Lo has a tendency to cook the Pistons in the first half of basketball games. – 7:56 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert with a huge putback. Those are the loud plays that he needs to make that his teammates will notice – 7:56 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
How’s the breeze up there, @Hamidou Diallo?😂 pic.twitter.com/wVX4uByAru – 7:54 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
With Prince back on the floor, Timberwolves tie their largest lead of the night at 10. Been noticing Rudy doing a lot of things on the offensive end of the floor creating space and looks for teammates. That screen on the Russell three being one example. – 7:54 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
DETROIT (AP) — The home of the Detroit Tigers is about to become a little more hitter friendly. apnews.com/article/detroi… – 7:53 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Anthony Edwards tweaked something just now. Walked gingerly to the bench as Taurean Prince took a foul to get him out. Had a hip injury a few days ago – 7:53 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Russell and Gobert are finding a rhythm together. That’s something that wasn’t there for most of the first half of the season. – 7:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Wolves 54, Pistons 44 with six minutes until halftime. Defense, again, is Detroit’s main issue tonight. Wolves are 21-33 from the floor and 7-10 from 3 – 7:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Detroit has fallen back down by 10 to trail 54-44 with 6:00 left until the half. – 7:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
A lot of missed open shots for the Pistons over the last 90 seconds. Now down 10. – 7:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves signing Taurean Prince for 2 years, $15 million was a bargain. A lot of team’s with the full mid-level could have used him.
Somehow the second-year is even non-guaranteed. – 7:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Another corner 3 for Bey. He really needs to see those go down. Has a game-high 11 points – 7:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
knew it. 🧊
VOTE » https://t.co/Kd7AuJTV74 pic.twitter.com/0F1YwMOpw0 – 7:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons, down six, just missed two free throws, an open middy and a layup. – 7:50 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Burks with a beautiful find to Saddiq, who drains the contested 3 while falling down. – 7:48 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 34-31.
The Wolves were led by Reid with 6 points in 5+ minutes of action off the bench while Edwards has 5 points and Gobert is up to 3 points and 5 rebounds. – 7:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Wolves 34, Pistons 31. Looked like this one was going to get out of hand early, but Detroit bounced back from a 10-0 deficit. Shot 10-19 from the floor despite starting 0-5.
Diallo: 7 points
Burks: 7 points
Hayes: 5 points
Bey: 5 points – 7:42 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Wolves 34, #Pistons 31.
Diallo: 7 pts, 2 rebs
Burks: 7 pts
Hayes: 5 pts, 1 ast
Bey: 5 pts, 1 reb – 7:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Wolves 34, Pistons 31. Detroit started the game down 10-0.
Diallo and Burks each have 7 points – 7:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Livers is checking in for the first time since Dec. 1 after missing a ton of games with a shoulder injury. – 7:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Minnesota opened the game with a 10-0 run. Since then, Pistons are on a 20-13 run. They’re down 23-20 now – 7:31 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Hami and Burks doing what they do best. Diallo with the putback and Burks knocking down 3-pointers. The Pistons are suddenly back in this one. – 7:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Taurean Prince has been huge in the three games since he returned from a 20-game absence due to a shoulder injury. But he’s down with an ankle injury now.
Rolled ankles can look worse than they are, but Prince had a serious ankle injury prior to coming to Minnesota. – 7:27 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Taurean Prince appears to be grabbing his ankle. That is is NOT good – 7:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Wolves 19, Pistons 11 with 5:11 left. Diallo has already had an impact in one minute. – 7:25 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Taurean Prince is on the groud, grabbing at his left ankle at the Wolves call timeout. Whole bench is out there to check on him. – 7:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Gobert makes you realize there’s a big difference between 6-10 and 7-1 – 7:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
bully ball 🐜
VOTE » https://t.co/STmYnhFome pic.twitter.com/Ju3ugvUigC – 7:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A bit surprised Finch is going with DLo on Bey, Rivers on Hayes and Edwards on Ivey.
Was expecting Ant-Bey, DLo-Hayes, Rivers-Ivey. – 7:15 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves open this one with a 10-0 lead, prompting a timeout from Detroit. Reminder the Wolves were up 18 in the first quarter on Dec. 31 against the Pistons and lost. – 7:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Wolves made their first four shots. Pistons are 0-5. Wolves are up, 10-0. – 7:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Wolves have started the game on a 10-0 run and the #Pistons call timeout. MIN looks far more locked in right now, probably still remembering that loss from NYE. – 7:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Edwards knocks down the first basket of the game, a long 2 over Killian Hayes. – 7:12 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
In Killian Hayes and Nerlens Noel, the Wolves will see two Pistons they didn’t when they lost to Detroit. Hayes was suspended for that game and Noel will get burn tonight with Duren and Stewart out.
I personally think that might be an upgrade. Look out for those two tonight. – 7:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Livers being back would be a good depth lift in ordinary circumstances. Unfortunately, Nerlens is the only healthy center on the roster and Detroit may need Livers to do some stuff he usually isn’t asked to do – 7:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons guard Alec Burks enters tonight’s game fifth in 3-point percentage, which is pretty good considering the fact that he missed the first 12 games due to injury. pic.twitter.com/VvbV7q7WtL – 7:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Back at home !! Time to GO💪
🔹 @SaddiqBey
🔹 Bojan Bogdanovic
🔹 @Nerlens Noel
🔹 @Jaden Ivey
🔹 @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/4VvRMQbWOj – 6:48 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Anthony Edwards is AVAILABLE.
Kyle Anderson (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Detroit. pic.twitter.com/X1Ixb208o8 – 6:43 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Nerlens Noel.
Anthony Edwards (left hip soreness) will start tonight for the #Wolves. – 6:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hayes, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Noel will start tonight against the Wolves – 6:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Kyle Anderson is a late scratch from tonight’s game in Detroit with an illness. Austin Rivers will start in Anderson’s place, sliding Jaden McDaniels up to power forward. – 6:36 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Wolves haven’t lost a game since the #Pistons beat them on New Year’s Eve.
#Wolves coach Chris Finch: “A lot of immaturity came through in that last game with DET. We had some conversations around that & the guys responded to each other about it. So far, it’s been good.” – 6:33 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/9kQsXSnHZr – 6:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Since December 1, Rudy Gobert is the only player in the NBA to average 14+ PPG, 10+ RPG and shoot 70% or higher from the field.
🗳️ » https://t.co/z1SUydVRwN pic.twitter.com/8PTzNpwhqF – 6:14 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Home Sweet Home 🏡
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/tM9GzfE4WC – 6:09 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Livers and Bojan Bogdanovic have been upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs. the #Timberwolves.
Livers hasn’t played since Dec. 1 after suffering a right shoulder injury against the #Mavs. pic.twitter.com/OPPnvg3I2e – 6:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr., who played 190 games for the Pistons in two stints between 1975-79, suffered a stroke just before Christmas. His wife, Cleota Porter, launched a GoFundMe to help with his medical costs gofundme.com/f/rehabilitati… – 6:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
doesn’t get more real than this. pic.twitter.com/ccPox5zTql – 5:58 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Noel was a little rusty last night, but they’re going to lean on him with the center rotation depleted. “I’ve said from day one that 911, he’s going to be available. And he’s been, he’s been ready. You trust him as a pro who’s been there and seen that.” – 5:28 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey says Killian Hayes’ play has been a positive this season, along with Ivey and Duren’s growth: “There may be small positives, but they’re positives.” – 5:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane said Isaiah Stewart had some tests on sore shoulder. He doesn’t expect it to be long lasting, but they’ll know better in next day or two. – 5:22 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons coach Dwane Casey says he doesn’t think Isaiah Stewart’s injury is going to be “long-lasting.” – 5:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
fit check. 🔥
VOTE » https://t.co/z1SUydVRwN pic.twitter.com/2cf7EDYfPe – 5:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nerlens Noel to pay Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul full commission on 2020 deal to settle legal dispute, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nerle… – 5:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Not sure how strong the Luka Garza hive still is, but he’s back tonight pic.twitter.com/uLjYSOOQqJ – 5:03 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ep. 8 of “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• Training camp as a rookie with the Wizards
• How Sheed knew the Lakers would be fine
• What it’s like to be the headliner of a blockbuster trade (Gobert)
• Midwest road trips in January
📺 https://t.co/UuwxYJmnXx pic.twitter.com/zmeONjuTN3 – 4:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nerlens Noel, Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group settle Noel’s legal case – with Noel paying full commissions owed to Klutch Sports on the $5 million Knicks deal in 2020, and Noel withdrawing all legal proceedings. Statement: pic.twitter.com/isMq0L3rTU – 3:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Pistons’ Nerlens Noel says he takes pride in helping Sixers’ Joel Embiid develop into a future Hall of Famer inquirer.com/sixers/nerlens… via @phillyinquirer – 3:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Pistons takeaways: A dominant performance, Jaden Springer showcase and no injuries inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bojan Bogdanovic (left calf soreness) and Isaiah Livers (right shoulder sprain) have both been upgraded to probable. Livers hasn’t played since Dec. 1, and Bogey only missed one game.
Jalen Duren (right ankle soreness) and Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) are still out. – 3:29 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Our SSQ model says these were 4 of yesterday’s most unlikely buckets.
🪣 LJ Thorpe’s long game winner for Pyrintö in Finland
🪣 Westchester Knick Obadiah Noel from midcourt
🪣 Ethan Okwuosa’s 60′ heave for the SNHU Penmen
🪣 and Felician’s Niaimani Marshall beating the shot clock pic.twitter.com/ynjXWQkiVN – 2:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bogdanovic and Livers are listed as probable for Detroit tonight against the Wolves. Ant Man is questionable.
Duren and Stew are still out. – 2:28 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
On the latest edition of the H-Town Hoops Podcast, @brandonkscott and I discussed the Rockets dreadful shooting, Austin Rivers’ postgame comments on Sunday and the return of Jae’Sean Tate
open.spotify.com/episode/2lpCGu… – 1:50 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
*NBA Trade Rumor Leaks*
“[Team’s] asking price for [player] is something in the ‘neighborhood’ of Rudy Gobert’s trade packages.” – 1:46 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons forwards Bojan Bogdanovic (right calf soreness) and Isaiah Livers (right shoulder sprain) have been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game against the #Timberwolves.
Jalen Duren (right ankle soreness) and Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) are OUT. – 1:33 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Back in the Motor City tonight.
🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves
⏰ 7PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/wfnSIHhQGP – 1:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Pistons’ Nerlens Noel says he takes pride in helping Sixers’ Joel Embiid develop into a future Hall of Famer inquirer.com/sixers/nerlens… via @phillyinquirer – 1:26 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Join us for Sports Betting Night presented by @draftkings 🎰 as we take on the Timberwolves tonight at home. Give us a like if we can bet on you being there 👀 pic.twitter.com/ne6o2a3p5B – 1:00 PM
