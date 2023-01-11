Timberwolves vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena
The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $7,483,838 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $11,318,879 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: 830 WCCO
