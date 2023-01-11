Timberwolves vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Timberwolves vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Timberwolves vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 11, 2023- by

By |

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $7,483,838 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $11,318,879 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: 830 WCCO

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic got his ninth double-double vs. the Clippers, while Joel Embiid crushed the Pistons in just 24 minutes #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…4:56 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home