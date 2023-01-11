Tyrese Haliburton has no plans to talk with Wally Szczerbiak

Haliburton is a cerebral player. He sees and absorbs everything — just watch him pass the ball. So on Tuesday, before they departed for New York City, I asked Haliburton whether Szczerbiak had reached out to him. “I haven’t talked to him,” he replied. Would you like to? “Not really.”
Source: Scott Agness @ Fieldhouse Files

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
An incredibly complete quarter for the Knicks.
Brunson is a beast.
Barrett looked like he hasn’t lost a step.
Randle dominating the glass.
Grimes put Haliburton in hell – 8:06 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And if things continue like they are for the Knicks versus Haliburton, Wally should send Quentin Grimes a present. – 7:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Should be a fun one tonight at MSG, with Indiana and New York squaring off with just a game separating them in the standings for sixth in the East. Jalen Brunson vs. Tyrese Haliburton, plus RJ Barrett making his return from his finger injury. – 7:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Wally fans here tonight – Haliburton gets a light round of boos on player intros. – 7:37 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
This definitely feels like the first game of the season that as a little meaning to it. The Haliburton/Wally stuff. Knicks & Pacers jostling a game apart in the standings. We’re officially in the second half of the schedule. Finally, like a butcher in the kitchen, we have stakes. – 7:33 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
New @FieldhouseFiles podcast🎙️ — with TV analyst (and former Pacer) @Eddie_Gill4.
On the Pacers (23-18) halfway through the season, ego-free locker room, Haliburton, breakout player, slow starts and more.
🟢 open.spotify.com/episode/62eylG…
🟣 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fie…6:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers-Knicks tonight is personal, it means more than your average January game.
Haliburton says Wally Szczerbiak didn’t reach to him and, quite frankly, he doesn’t care to have a conversation with him.
But it definitely provided more motivation.
STORY: fieldhousefiles.com/p/rivalry-stan…5:40 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Riding the Haliburton train for this week’s SGP on @FDSportsbook
—Pacers +8.5 adjusted in NYC
—Haliburton 15+ pts / 8+ assists
+125 pic.twitter.com/jDHwRE7jm64:21 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I thought Wally was even harsher on Ben Simmons than Tyrese Haliburton
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…1:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Pacers-Knicks at MSG tonight. Full audio of Tyrese Haliburton on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/8fDfLIhiLg pic.twitter.com/ol608u198112:19 PM

More on this storyline

Wally Szczerbiak: Looks like an All-Star to me. -via Twitter @wallyball / December 24, 2022
Matt Barnes is now jumping on the bandwagon against Szczerbiak. The former NBA champ went all-in on Szczerbiak as he ripped apart the ex-Minnesota Timberwolves star over his Haliburton slander: “This bum a** motherf**ker Wally Sczcerbiak is just completely disrespecting Tyrese Haliburton, who’s leading the league in assists,” Barnes said. “(Szczerbiak) called him a fake All-Star and fake this and fake that. … I don’t see why former players feel like it’s their spot or does it make them feel better to disrespect these guys. To me, this s**t is super weak. I don’t like it.” -via Clutch Points / December 23, 2022
StatMuse: Tyrese Haliburton this season: — 1st in assists — 4th in steals — 9th in threes The only player in the top 10 for all 3 categories. pic.twitter.com/1EVx2bkPHL -via Twitter @statmuse / January 8, 2023
Tyrese Haliburton: 2 minute report smh -via Twitter @TyHaliburton22 / January 5, 2023

