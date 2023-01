Tyrese Haliburton has no plans to talk with Wally Szczerbiak

Matt Barnes is now jumping on the bandwagon against Szczerbiak. The former NBA champ went all-in on Szczerbiak as he ripped apart the ex-Minnesota Timberwolves star over his Haliburton slander: “This bum a** motherf**ker Wally Sczcerbiak is just completely disrespecting Tyrese Haliburton, who’s leading the league in assists,” Barnes said. “(Szczerbiak) called him a fake All-Star and fake this and fake that. … I don’t see why former players feel like it’s their spot or does it make them feel better to disrespect these guys. To me, this s**t is super weak. I don’t like it.” -via Clutch Points / December 23, 2022