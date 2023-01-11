Tyrese Haliburton has no plans to talk with Wally Szczerbiak

Haliburton is a cerebral player. He sees and absorbs everything — just watch him pass the ball. So on Tuesday, before they departed for New York City, I asked Haliburton whether Szczerbiak had reached out to him. “I haven’t talked to him,” he replied. Would you like to? “Not really.”
An incredibly complete quarter for the Knicks.
Brunson is a beast.
Barrett looked like he hasn’t lost a step.
Randle dominating the glass.
Grimes put Haliburton in hell – 8:06 PM
And if things continue like they are for the Knicks versus Haliburton, Wally should send Quentin Grimes a present. – 7:59 PM
Should be a fun one tonight at MSG, with Indiana and New York squaring off with just a game separating them in the standings for sixth in the East. Jalen Brunson vs. Tyrese Haliburton, plus RJ Barrett making his return from his finger injury. – 7:39 PM
Wally fans here tonight – Haliburton gets a light round of boos on player intros. – 7:37 PM
This definitely feels like the first game of the season that as a little meaning to it. The Haliburton/Wally stuff. Knicks & Pacers jostling a game apart in the standings. We’re officially in the second half of the schedule. Finally, like a butcher in the kitchen, we have stakes. – 7:33 PM
New @FieldhouseFiles podcast🎙️ — with TV analyst (and former Pacer) @Eddie_Gill4.
On the Pacers (23-18) halfway through the season, ego-free locker room, Haliburton, breakout player, slow starts and more.
🟢 open.spotify.com/episode/62eylG…
🟣 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fie…
Pacers-Knicks tonight is personal, it means more than your average January game.
Haliburton says Wally Szczerbiak didn't reach to him and, quite frankly, he doesn't care to have a conversation with him.
But it definitely provided more motivation.
STORY: fieldhousefiles.com/p/rivalry-stan… – 5:40 PM
Riding the Haliburton train for this week's SGP on @FDSportsbook
—Pacers +8.5 adjusted in NYC
—Haliburton 15+ pts / 8+ assists
+125 pic.twitter.com/jDHwRE7jm6 – 4:21 PM
I thought Wally was even harsher on Ben Simmons than Tyrese Haliburton
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:54 PM
Pacers-Knicks at MSG tonight. Full audio of Tyrese Haliburton on The Woj Pod:
More on this storyline
Matt Barnes is now jumping on the bandwagon against Szczerbiak. The former NBA champ went all-in on Szczerbiak as he ripped apart the ex-Minnesota Timberwolves star over his Haliburton slander: “This bum a** motherf**ker Wally Sczcerbiak is just completely disrespecting Tyrese Haliburton, who’s leading the league in assists,” Barnes said. “(Szczerbiak) called him a fake All-Star and fake this and fake that. … I don’t see why former players feel like it’s their spot or does it make them feel better to disrespect these guys. To me, this s**t is super weak. I don’t like it.” -via Clutch Points / December 23, 2022
Michael Sykes: Tyrese Haliburton thought he was going to be a Wizard 🙃 Via the Woj Pod: “Washington was a real possibility. That was somewhere that I really thought was gonna happen. I actually was told at one point that they were about to pick me and then it was like nevermind they’re not” -via Twitter / January 11, 2023
StatMuse: Tyrese Haliburton this season: — 1st in assists — 4th in steals — 9th in threes The only player in the top 10 for all 3 categories. pic.twitter.com/1EVx2bkPHL -via Twitter @statmuse / January 8, 2023
