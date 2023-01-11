Tyrese Haliburton thought the Wizards were going to draft him: I was told they were going to pick me

Michael Sykes: Tyrese Haliburton thought he was going to be a Wizard 🙃 Via the Woj Pod: “Washington was a real possibility. That was somewhere that I really thought was gonna happen. I actually was told at one point that they were about to pick me and then it was like nevermind they’re not”
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Pacers-Knicks at MSG tonight. Full audio of Tyrese Haliburton on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/8fDfLIhiLg pic.twitter.com/ol608u1981 – 12:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
NBA media survey:
SGA received votes but was not in the top 3 for best SGs this season
SGA received the 2nd most votes to be on track to win Most Improved Player. Lauri Markkanen was 1st
SGA received the 2nd most voters for most underrated player. Tyrese Haliburton was 1st pic.twitter.com/lAMp20LhcY – 1:27 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
Jaylen Brown
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Kyrie Irving
Trae Young
ALTERNATES
Harden, Garland, Butler, Porzingis, Brunson pic.twitter.com/SH60DCt6Oc – 12:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Per minute leaders this season (minimum 100 minutes):
PTS — Joel Embiid
REB — Andre Drummond
AST — Tyrese Haliburton
STL — Delon Wright
BLK — Jaren Jackson Jr pic.twitter.com/UMuQN6lvp7 – 10:20 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will Tyrese Haliburton make his 1st All-Star team this season?
The @Indiana Pacers Guard talks about the possibility with Rick Kamla and Antonio Daniels #BoomBaby
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 | @Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/gnirRzB2JW – 5:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Yet again, #Pacers Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner were nominees for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, which was won by Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell. – 3:33 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Buddy Hield got a rare dunk and Tyrese Haliburton threw his hands in the air to celebrate. That’s an ongoing battle between the two — who has more.
Pacers up 47-45 at the half, outscoring the Hornets 24-11 when Ball exited with 3 fouls. – 6:07 PM
StatMuse: Tyrese Haliburton this season: — 1st in assists — 4th in steals — 9th in threes The only player in the top 10 for all 3 categories. pic.twitter.com/1EVx2bkPHL -via Twitter @statmuse / January 8, 2023
Shams Charania: Lakers’ LeBron James and Nets’ Kevin Durant lead the NBA’s first 2022-23 All-Star fan voting returns: pic.twitter.com/ObI4WQjnuH -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 5, 2023
