Bradley Beal cleared to resume full basketball activities

Wizards injury report vs. BullsQUESTIONABLE– Kristaps Porzingis (right rib contusion)– Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain)– Corey Kispert (lower back soreness)Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) is out but should be reevaluatedDeMar DeRozan (quad strain) is questionable – 6:05 PM

Bradley Beal has been cleared to practice after being re-evaluated today, the Wizards say. His status for Friday’s game “will be based on his progression.” – 11:59 AM

