Bradley Beal cleared to resume full basketball activities

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal injury update: Wizards star (hamstring) cleared to resume basketball activities, return TBA
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl…12:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has been cleared to practice after being re-evaluated today, the Wizards say. His status for Friday’s game “will be based on his progression.” – 11:59 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Wizards say Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume full basketball activities after undergoing a re-evaluation of his low-grade left hamstring strain.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com11:58 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards announce Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume basketball activities after a reevaluation on his left hamstring strain. Beal missed three games after he injured himself on Jan. 3 in Milwaukee. – 11:57 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Washington Wizards say Bradley Beal (hamstring strain) has been cleared to resume full basketball activities and his return will be based on his progression. – 11:57 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Fun game with both teams depleted. Wizards win w/o Beal, Porzingis, Gafford, 100-97. Bulls, w/o DeRozan, get 38 from Zach LaVine. Career-high 19 points from Wizards’ Anthony Gill. Deni Avdija with…20 rebounds! – 9:21 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Beal, Porzingis, Gafford All OUT vs Bulls . Kispert game time decision 5:45 pre CT @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls @Washington Wizards5:05 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards injury report vs. Bulls
QUESTIONABLE
– Kristaps Porzingis (right rib contusion)
– Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain)
– Corey Kispert (lower back soreness)
Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) is out but should be reevaluated
DeMar DeRozan (quad strain) is questionable – 6:05 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report: Bulls: Ball, Green-Out. DeRozan- questionable. Wizards: Beal-Out. Gafford, Kispert, Porzingis-questionable. 5:45 pre @Chicago Bulls radio network @670TheScore @Audacy app. – 5:37 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Here at Capital One Arena the Washington Wizards have “I voted for” buttons. #DCAboveAll
• Bradley Beal
• Kyle Kuzma
• Kristaps Porzingis pic.twitter.com/iD8x8ITgIc5:30 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, with Bradley Beal out:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:22 PM

More on this storyline

Ava Wallace: Beal (hamstring) is out for Wizards v. Pelicans tomorrow, the second of at least three games he’s expected to miss. Johnny Davis (right hip strain) officially on the injury report — he stayed behind on the recent Milwaukee trip to receive treatment on this in DC, Unseld said. -via Twitter @avarwallace / January 8, 2023
Personnel around the league have speculated whether it’s a matter of when and not if Beal asks out, but Wizards President Tommy Sheppard has consistently shot down that idea. I mention it here because even teams with no reason to trade for Beal wonder where his future career intentions lie. -via Action Network / January 6, 2023

