Bucks 45, Heat 45: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (27-14) play against the Miami Heat (20-20) at FTX Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 12, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 45, Miami Heat 45 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
that no look pass 😮💨 (the replay is even better) pic.twitter.com/LJ7MOdncZu – 8:34 PM
that no look pass 😮💨 (the replay is even better) pic.twitter.com/LJ7MOdncZu – 8:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
And now for something completely different … the Heat are in another close game. 45-45 at the half vs. Milwaukee. – 8:33 PM
And now for something completely different … the Heat are in another close game. 45-45 at the half vs. Milwaukee. – 8:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat close the first half on a 16-7 run to tie the score at 45. Heavy dose of Gabe Vincent, who has 13 points in 19 first-half minutes. Jimmy & Bam settling in, but need to be more productive in the second half.
Also… the Heat are a perfect 7 of 7 from the free throw line. – 8:33 PM
Heat close the first half on a 16-7 run to tie the score at 45. Heavy dose of Gabe Vincent, who has 13 points in 19 first-half minutes. Jimmy & Bam settling in, but need to be more productive in the second half.
Also… the Heat are a perfect 7 of 7 from the free throw line. – 8:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tied up at 45 in Miami. #Bucks are 10 for 27 from behind the three-point line. – 8:31 PM
Tied up at 45 in Miami. #Bucks are 10 for 27 from behind the three-point line. – 8:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat catching some momentum
Some Butler drifting within the lane, more as a roller
Big shots from Vincent and Strus
Tie game at half now – 8:31 PM
Heat catching some momentum
Some Butler drifting within the lane, more as a roller
Big shots from Vincent and Strus
Tie game at half now – 8:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Down 15 in second period, Heat go into half tied 45-45 with Bucks. – 8:31 PM
Down 15 in second period, Heat go into half tied 45-45 with Bucks. – 8:31 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Bucks broadcast gold: Lisa Byington discusses the sellout streak in Miami. Marques Johnson comments how many fans are dressed as yellow and red seats 😂😭😂 – 8:31 PM
Bucks broadcast gold: Lisa Byington discusses the sellout streak in Miami. Marques Johnson comments how many fans are dressed as yellow and red seats 😂😭😂 – 8:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Orlando’s always gonna battle for the boards 💪 pic.twitter.com/pKkr2yqaft – 8:30 PM
Orlando’s always gonna battle for the boards 💪 pic.twitter.com/pKkr2yqaft – 8:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks 15-point lead is gone, as the game resets at 43-43. – 8:29 PM
The #Bucks 15-point lead is gone, as the game resets at 43-43. – 8:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat back to their frisky selves, forcing turnovers. Now tied from 14 down. – 8:29 PM
Heat back to their frisky selves, forcing turnovers. Now tied from 14 down. – 8:29 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Gabe off glass 🤌 Nnamdi’s leading us with 13 points. pic.twitter.com/KWswmJ4OAf – 8:26 PM
Gabe off glass 🤌 Nnamdi’s leading us with 13 points. pic.twitter.com/KWswmJ4OAf – 8:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gabe Vincent’s season-high is 20 points, in case you are wondering. He’s got 13 as he checks out for Max Strus. – 8:23 PM
Gabe Vincent’s season-high is 20 points, in case you are wondering. He’s got 13 as he checks out for Max Strus. – 8:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Gabe Vincent up to 12 points for the #Heat and the #Bucks lead by seven. – 8:23 PM
Gabe Vincent up to 12 points for the #Heat and the #Bucks lead by seven. – 8:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well Gabe Vincent is getting comfortable
Spot-up three, attack into a floater, now step back and-1 – 8:23 PM
Well Gabe Vincent is getting comfortable
Spot-up three, attack into a floater, now step back and-1 – 8:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat and Bucks have combined to take three shots at the rim and 28 midrange shots.
Not the most efficient offensive game so far tonight. – 8:19 PM
The Heat and Bucks have combined to take three shots at the rim and 28 midrange shots.
Not the most efficient offensive game so far tonight. – 8:19 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’re trailing 35-26 halfway through Q2.
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/BvHGPcaDxp – 8:19 PM
We’re trailing 35-26 halfway through Q2.
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/BvHGPcaDxp – 8:19 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
A 9-3 run by the Heat and a sign of life. Still trail by nine but, you know, better. – 8:18 PM
A 9-3 run by the Heat and a sign of life. Still trail by nine but, you know, better. – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bam Adebayo hits a couple buckets and the #Heat cut the #Bucks lead into single digits at 35-26 with 6:33 to go in the first half. – 8:18 PM
Bam Adebayo hits a couple buckets and the #Heat cut the #Bucks lead into single digits at 35-26 with 6:33 to go in the first half. – 8:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
A 9-3 run by the Heat and a sign off life. Still trail by nine but, you know, better. – 8:18 PM
A 9-3 run by the Heat and a sign off life. Still trail by nine but, you know, better. – 8:18 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
We always complain about Jevon not wanting to give up the ball to Giannis in transition but tonight we’re seeing why: the man loves PU3ITs more than life itself – 8:17 PM
We always complain about Jevon not wanting to give up the ball to Giannis in transition but tonight we’re seeing why: the man loves PU3ITs more than life itself – 8:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter is now 4 for 8 from behind the three-point line and the #Bucks lead the #Heat 32-17. – 8:12 PM
Jevon Carter is now 4 for 8 from behind the three-point line and the #Bucks lead the #Heat 32-17. – 8:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks bench 20, Heat bench 0. (Of course, much of the Heat bench is starting due to injuries.) Bucks 32, Heat 17. – 8:12 PM
Bucks bench 20, Heat bench 0. (Of course, much of the Heat bench is starting due to injuries.) Bucks 32, Heat 17. – 8:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Didn’t know when I walked in I’d be witnessing a Jevon Carter masterclass – 8:12 PM
Didn’t know when I walked in I’d be witnessing a Jevon Carter masterclass – 8:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gabe Vincent makes Miami’s first 3-pointer of the game, after eight team misses. So that’s improvement. – 8:10 PM
Gabe Vincent makes Miami’s first 3-pointer of the game, after eight team misses. So that’s improvement. – 8:10 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Live shot of Bud with some non-Dasani water running out a Mamu/AJ Green/Nwora lineup that…actually worked? pic.twitter.com/cCIbz2jvCg – 8:09 PM
Live shot of Bud with some non-Dasani water running out a Mamu/AJ Green/Nwora lineup that…actually worked? pic.twitter.com/cCIbz2jvCg – 8:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat put up 14 points in the first quarter. Zero made 3s. Zero fastbreak points. I’m no NBA head coach, but I don’t think that’s gonna work. – 8:07 PM
Heat put up 14 points in the first quarter. Zero made 3s. Zero fastbreak points. I’m no NBA head coach, but I don’t think that’s gonna work. – 8:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Heat 23-14. Miami missed all 7 of its threes. – 8:06 PM
#Bucks lead the #Heat 23-14. Miami missed all 7 of its threes. – 8:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks 23, Heat 14 after first period. Heat 0 for 7 on 3s, 6 of 22 from field, 5 turnovers. No Giannis for Bucks. No Herro for Heat. – 8:06 PM
Bucks 23, Heat 14 after first period. Heat 0 for 7 on 3s, 6 of 22 from field, 5 turnovers. No Giannis for Bucks. No Herro for Heat. – 8:06 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Pretty good eastern conference matchups going on tonight… we’ll, except no KD, Jaylen, Giannis, so… – 8:02 PM
Pretty good eastern conference matchups going on tonight… we’ll, except no KD, Jaylen, Giannis, so… – 8:02 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Whoa Mamu with a nice drive and finish with his *left* hand? Normally he likes his “weak” hand even more than Jrue. And then a nice contest to force a miss on the other end. – 8:01 PM
Whoa Mamu with a nice drive and finish with his *left* hand? Normally he likes his “weak” hand even more than Jrue. And then a nice contest to force a miss on the other end. – 8:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The fact that the Heat have missed all six of their 3-point attempts so far shouldn’t come as a surprise when you look at these lineups. – 7:59 PM
The fact that the Heat have missed all six of their 3-point attempts so far shouldn’t come as a surprise when you look at these lineups. – 7:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jevon Carter first off the bench for the #Bucks
Mike Budenholzer said Wesley Matthews and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are available if needed despite practicing with the #Herd today. – 7:53 PM
Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jevon Carter first off the bench for the #Bucks
Mike Budenholzer said Wesley Matthews and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are available if needed despite practicing with the #Herd today. – 7:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Heat lead the #Bucks 10-6 in the early going in Miami. Milwaukee opens up 2 for 8 from the floor, Miami is 5 for 12 (and 0 for 5 from behind the three-point line). – 7:50 PM
#Heat lead the #Bucks 10-6 in the early going in Miami. Milwaukee opens up 2 for 8 from the floor, Miami is 5 for 12 (and 0 for 5 from behind the three-point line). – 7:50 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Bam is automatic with the middy.
We’re underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/epqdBeG9fQ – 7:50 PM
Bam is automatic with the middy.
We’re underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/epqdBeG9fQ – 7:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
This is as on point as the starters have been defensively in a while, save for that Milwaukee game, which I still don’t understand. – 7:49 PM
This is as on point as the starters have been defensively in a while, save for that Milwaukee game, which I still don’t understand. – 7:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam Adebayo is taking advantage of the space Milwaukee gives up in the drop coverage early on with four points in the first two minutes. – 7:46 PM
Bam Adebayo is taking advantage of the space Milwaukee gives up in the drop coverage early on with four points in the first two minutes. – 7:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo starting out this game to beat the Brook Lopez allegations
2 jumpers – 7:46 PM
Bam Adebayo starting out this game to beat the Brook Lopez allegations
2 jumpers – 7:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
So, Pat Connaughton finds new ways to get hit in the face — a margarita maybe? – 7:43 PM
So, Pat Connaughton finds new ways to get hit in the face — a margarita maybe? – 7:43 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
If I built a team of guys who are out tonight …
Start: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis
Off bench: Khris Middleton, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Joe Ingles, Al Horford, Patrick Beverley, Caleb Martin
(nvm the $297M salary, obvs) – 7:38 PM
If I built a team of guys who are out tonight …
Start: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis
Off bench: Khris Middleton, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Joe Ingles, Al Horford, Patrick Beverley, Caleb Martin
(nvm the $297M salary, obvs) – 7:38 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue is averaging his most points (18.4), assists (7.1), and rebounds (5.0) per game in his three seasons as a Buck.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/IjVwOftOy4 – 7:19 PM
Jrue is averaging his most points (18.4), assists (7.1), and rebounds (5.0) per game in his three seasons as a Buck.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/IjVwOftOy4 – 7:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis & MarJon Beauchamp will start alongside Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton & Brook Lopez for the #Bucks – 7:14 PM
Bobby Portis & MarJon Beauchamp will start alongside Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton & Brook Lopez for the #Bucks – 7:14 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
MarJon getting the start tonight in Miami. pic.twitter.com/5tCMWuoFqm – 7:03 PM
MarJon getting the start tonight in Miami. pic.twitter.com/5tCMWuoFqm – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat starting Bam Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. So Highsmith in for Caleb Martin, Strus in for Tyler Herro and Vincent in for Kyle Lowry. – 7:01 PM
Heat starting Bam Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. So Highsmith in for Caleb Martin, Strus in for Tyler Herro and Vincent in for Kyle Lowry. – 7:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
For the second consecutive game, the Bucks held their opponent to under 45% shooting from the field.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/suQTNXCMv8 – 6:48 PM
For the second consecutive game, the Bucks held their opponent to under 45% shooting from the field.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/suQTNXCMv8 – 6:48 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Gotta give credit to Indiana fans for bringing some heat for Maryland tonight. – 6:46 PM
Gotta give credit to Indiana fans for bringing some heat for Maryland tonight. – 6:46 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks rallied from a 14-point deficit in the last 6 minutes of the game including the go-ahead bucket from Jrue Holiday with 1.6 seconds left to secure the 120-119 win over Miami on March 2, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/yt591SIgGn – 6:33 PM
The Bucks rallied from a 14-point deficit in the last 6 minutes of the game including the go-ahead bucket from Jrue Holiday with 1.6 seconds left to secure the 120-119 win over Miami on March 2, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/yt591SIgGn – 6:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Victor Oladipo finishing his pregame warmup with a dunk. pic.twitter.com/PfcNtmcEN4 – 6:03 PM
Victor Oladipo finishing his pregame warmup with a dunk. pic.twitter.com/PfcNtmcEN4 – 6:03 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Shams made three consecutive posts about Meyers Leonard and never mentioned why he was released by Miami. – 5:51 PM
Shams made three consecutive posts about Meyers Leonard and never mentioned why he was released by Miami. – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo returning tonight, after missing only one game. “He just wants to be out there for the group.” – 5:51 PM
Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo returning tonight, after missing only one game. “He just wants to be out there for the group.” – 5:51 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MILvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (wrist) is available for tonight’s game vs Milwaukee. – 5:44 PM
#MILvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (wrist) is available for tonight’s game vs Milwaukee. – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Haslem updated to probable, so looks like 10 bodies for the Heat tonight. – 5:43 PM
Haslem updated to probable, so looks like 10 bodies for the Heat tonight. – 5:43 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The Bucks and Heat square off in Miami but key guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry won’t be suiting up. Joined the @WagerTalk NBA Tip-Off show to break down the contest: pic.twitter.com/66qkCKqwsN – 5:27 PM
The Bucks and Heat square off in Miami but key guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry won’t be suiting up. Joined the @WagerTalk NBA Tip-Off show to break down the contest: pic.twitter.com/66qkCKqwsN – 5:27 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Sit back, relax, and enjoy a storytime about Voshon Lenard on this #TBT…and we couldn’t forget that shot 🏀 #HEAT35 pic.twitter.com/mw3ZpCBRlP – 5:17 PM
Sit back, relax, and enjoy a storytime about Voshon Lenard on this #TBT…and we couldn’t forget that shot 🏀 #HEAT35 pic.twitter.com/mw3ZpCBRlP – 5:17 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
How many of the 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 championships would Cleveland have ended up winning (if any) if LeBron James never went to Miami? – 5:11 PM
How many of the 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 championships would Cleveland have ended up winning (if any) if LeBron James never went to Miami? – 5:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo and Haywood Highsmith now listed as available for tonight for Heat. Would expect starting lineup of Adebayo, Highsmith, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. That would leave Orlando Robinson, Victor Oladipo and Jamal Cain in reserve (plus Udonis Haslem). – 5:09 PM
Bam Adebayo and Haywood Highsmith now listed as available for tonight for Heat. Would expect starting lineup of Adebayo, Highsmith, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. That would leave Orlando Robinson, Victor Oladipo and Jamal Cain in reserve (plus Udonis Haslem). – 5:09 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
NFL hits are breathtakingly violent, and columns from @sallyjenkinswa1 are just breathtaking.
Most read piece on @PostSports for a reason, y’all. Sit back and take this heat:
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/01… – 4:32 PM
NFL hits are breathtakingly violent, and columns from @sallyjenkinswa1 are just breathtaking.
Most read piece on @PostSports for a reason, y’all. Sit back and take this heat:
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/01… – 4:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
First of two against the Heat.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/NRMSlYZXTR – 4:31 PM
First of two against the Heat.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/NRMSlYZXTR – 4:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with left knee soreness for the #Bucks vs. #Heat game Thursday jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:44 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with left knee soreness for the #Bucks vs. #Heat game Thursday jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann midrange FGs, career
2019-20: 0/6
2020-21: 11/37 (29.7%)
2021-22: 34/101 (33.7%)
2022-23: 13/22 (59.1%)
Volume 📉
Efficiency 📈
T Mann says that despite the improvement and confidence of his middy (one time to @JuliusVElite0), he’s more focused on the 3 and rim. pic.twitter.com/Hq4ab9nNS7 – 3:26 PM
Terance Mann midrange FGs, career
2019-20: 0/6
2020-21: 11/37 (29.7%)
2021-22: 34/101 (33.7%)
2022-23: 13/22 (59.1%)
Volume 📉
Efficiency 📈
T Mann says that despite the improvement and confidence of his middy (one time to @JuliusVElite0), he’s more focused on the 3 and rim. pic.twitter.com/Hq4ab9nNS7 – 3:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Orlando Robinson adjusting to role as backup big: ‘A role player who’s willing to go out there and follow directions and create extra possessions, rebound, finish possessions’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, both Heat and Bucks will be without some of their best players tonight – 3:17 PM
Orlando Robinson adjusting to role as backup big: ‘A role player who’s willing to go out there and follow directions and create extra possessions, rebound, finish possessions’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, both Heat and Bucks will be without some of their best players tonight – 3:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
All Heat-Bucks picks tonight
No Giannis could mean more for Portis and role guys potentially
Liking the Bam steals-blocks play too
Use code “five” on @PrizePicks and they will match your initial deposit up to $100
https://t.co/buRCS7cxeI pic.twitter.com/2nu8PMenjL – 3:07 PM
All Heat-Bucks picks tonight
No Giannis could mean more for Portis and role guys potentially
Liking the Bam steals-blocks play too
Use code “five” on @PrizePicks and they will match your initial deposit up to $100
https://t.co/buRCS7cxeI pic.twitter.com/2nu8PMenjL – 3:07 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County release statement saying they will “work aggressively to identify a new naming rights partner for the arena.”
(My add: It would be wise if they worked together on this one.) – 3:06 PM
Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County release statement saying they will “work aggressively to identify a new naming rights partner for the arena.”
(My add: It would be wise if they worked together on this one.) – 3:06 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is closing in on the No. 1 spot!!
1. Kevin Durant (4,509,238)
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (4,467,306)
Vote https://t.co/cn8ocOnTmv pic.twitter.com/ojTsQAFMch – 3:04 PM
Giannis is closing in on the No. 1 spot!!
1. Kevin Durant (4,509,238)
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (4,467,306)
Vote https://t.co/cn8ocOnTmv pic.twitter.com/ojTsQAFMch – 3:04 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Kostas Antetokounmpo hasn’t missed a shot (9/9 FG) with Fenerbahce in the 2022-23 EuroLeague season. He’s played four games. – 2:53 PM
Kostas Antetokounmpo hasn’t missed a shot (9/9 FG) with Fenerbahce in the 2022-23 EuroLeague season. He’s played four games. – 2:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo stealing into the night, as Heat partners in crime. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:45 PM
Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo stealing into the night, as Heat partners in crime. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:45 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
It wasn’t easy, but the Bucks have won their last two games.
“It’s good for us to see a lot of situations. We were down 17, we were able to come back. We’re up 24, they came back, we’re able to still win the game.” – @Giannis Antetokounmpo
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4084295/2023/0… – 2:42 PM
It wasn’t easy, but the Bucks have won their last two games.
“It’s good for us to see a lot of situations. We were down 17, we were able to come back. We’re up 24, they came back, we’re able to still win the game.” – @Giannis Antetokounmpo
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4084295/2023/0… – 2:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks recalled Khris Middleton, Wesley Matthews & Thanasis Antetokounmpo from the #Herd
They also ruled OUT:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness)
Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain)
Joe Ingles (injury management)
Middleton (right knee soreness) Serge Ibaka (personal) – 2:38 PM
The #Bucks recalled Khris Middleton, Wesley Matthews & Thanasis Antetokounmpo from the #Herd
They also ruled OUT:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness)
Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain)
Joe Ingles (injury management)
Middleton (right knee soreness) Serge Ibaka (personal) – 2:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Now comes hard part for suspended Dewayne Dedmon, winning back Heat trust. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo out tonight vs. Heat; Tyler Herro welcomes birth of son, Harlem Herro. – 2:20 PM
Now comes hard part for suspended Dewayne Dedmon, winning back Heat trust. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo out tonight vs. Heat; Tyler Herro welcomes birth of son, Harlem Herro. – 2:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Bam is 1 of 3 players averaging at least 21pts, 9rebs, 3asts & 1stl per game.
Keep sending in those #NBAAllStar votes: https://t.co/KwUxqYEMkT pic.twitter.com/8QFn36HZ4R – 2:19 PM
Bam is 1 of 3 players averaging at least 21pts, 9rebs, 3asts & 1stl per game.
Keep sending in those #NBAAllStar votes: https://t.co/KwUxqYEMkT pic.twitter.com/8QFn36HZ4R – 2:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight for Bucks
Yeah now I’m worried about the Heat’s chances lol – 2:05 PM
No Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight for Bucks
Yeah now I’m worried about the Heat’s chances lol – 2:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will there be more or less than 35 assists tonight for the Bucks?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/8fA3sPPPat – 2:03 PM
Will there be more or less than 35 assists tonight for the Bucks?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/8fA3sPPPat – 2:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No Giannis (and more) for Bucks vs. Heat tonight on second night of back-to-back for Milwaukee. Listed as out for Bucks:
Grayson Allen (ankle sprain)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee soreness)
Serge Ibaka (personal reasons)
Joe Ingles (knee management)
Khris Middleton (knee soreness) – 1:57 PM
No Giannis (and more) for Bucks vs. Heat tonight on second night of back-to-back for Milwaukee. Listed as out for Bucks:
Grayson Allen (ankle sprain)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee soreness)
Serge Ibaka (personal reasons)
Joe Ingles (knee management)
Khris Middleton (knee soreness) – 1:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro was already ruled out today because of Achilles soreness, but he’ll also miss tonight’s game for another very good reason.
Tyler and Katya Elise Henry welcomed their son, Harlem Herro, to the world this afternoon. – 1:39 PM
Tyler Herro was already ruled out today because of Achilles soreness, but he’ll also miss tonight’s game for another very good reason.
Tyler and Katya Elise Henry welcomed their son, Harlem Herro, to the world this afternoon. – 1:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Serge Ibaka and Joe Ingles all out tonight for Bucks. – 1:32 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Serge Ibaka and Joe Ingles all out tonight for Bucks. – 1:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) won’t play tonight vs. Heat on the second night of the Bucks’ back-to-back, per the 1:30 p.m. injury report. – 1:31 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) won’t play tonight vs. Heat on the second night of the Bucks’ back-to-back, per the 1:30 p.m. injury report. – 1:31 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.