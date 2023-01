Cavaliers 79, Blazers 85: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Hey! @MG_Schindler and I are starting, and he wants to talk about the Blazers at the top of the show. We’re breaking down some “WTF is going on with them?” teams today.

The @Portland Trail Blazers announce that Nassir Little has “resumed on-court contact activities for return to play” though no return date is set and that Justise Winslow will miss “at least the next two weeks” with a left ankle sprain. – 5:02 PM

Blazers say Nassir Little has returned to on-court activity after missing the last six weeks due to a hip fracture. Timetable to return TBD.Team also says Justise Winslow is showing “significant improvement” in ankle sprain he suffered on December 21 but will miss next 2 weeks – 5:02 PM

Chat w/ Uber driver:Him: What brings you here?Me: Basketball. Blazers are playing CavsHim: I hear they are trying to trade for Tim HardawayMe: Where did you hear that?Him: All over the internet. Apparently some guy named Chris Fedor in Cleve reported it.Me: You don’t say – 7:43 PM

At Moda Center to work on a piece on @Kevin Love , who is in town with @Cleveland Cavaliers . Word is that @Damian Lillard is questionable with a sore ankle.The bet here is that he plays.

Nice tribute by the refs there to Sunday’s crew versus Portland. Beautiful quarter.Raps lead 97-88 going into the fourth. Siakam has 28 on 9-for-11. – 9:23 PM

T.J. Warren has 20 points off the bench tonight.That’s his 2nd 20-point game of the season. Warren had a season-high 23 in the win at Cleveland. – 9:32 PM

Good night for the Celtics. They win, Nets, Bucks and 76ers all lost.Boston up by 3, 3.5 and 5 games on those three teams now.Celtics are also up by 4.5 games on the Cavs, who are tipping off in Portland momentarily. – 10:08 PM

Dame already with as many threes in the first two and a half minutes versus the Cavs as he had in the loss to the Magic – 10:15 PM

Jarrett Allen already has three lobs to Evan Mobley going high-low against the Blazers’ zone and we’re not even minutes in. (And, more remarkably, Portland leads.) – 10:15 PM

What’s the NBA record for dunks off lob passes?Cavaliers have 3 in the first 2 1/2 minutes.Blazers lead 14-7, however – 10:15 PM

The Blazers defensive strategy of giving #Cavs as many lobs as possible doesn’t feel like the smartest one in the world. – 10:17 PM

Blazers now 8 for 9 from the field, and 4-5 on 3’s, against the NBA’s No. 1 rated defense.Portland leads Cavs 22-11 five minutes into the game. – 10:18 PM

Dame looked like he re-rolled his ankle a few possessions ago. Trying to fight through it but visibly laboring. – 10:19 PM

Took until halfway through the first quarter for Portland’s first turnover of the night. – 10:19 PM

Blazers still smokin’ hot at 10-14 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.It’s Portland 25, Cleveland 20 with 3:38 left in 1Q.

At the 3:38 mark of the first quarter, #Cavs Ricky Rubio enters the game for his season debut and dribbles the ball up the floor. – 10:28 PM

Cavaliers are 1-7 on 3s so far. Fortunate to trail Blazers only 28-24 with 1:19 left in 1Q.

That’s 2 nice blocked shots by Drew Eubanks, who by the way entered the game shooting .740 from the field.

Best quarter the Blazers have played against a good team in at least a month. – 10:38 PM

Blazers up 32-27 but they have committed 7 turnovers after one quarter against Cleveland. 12 of 19 from the field has made up for the turnovers. So far. – 10:41 PM

The amount of contact that Evan Mobley was just whistled for vs. the amount of contact that Evan Mobley didn’t draw a foul on a few possessions back is something. – 10:45 PM

Nassir Little is a cat person and not a dog person, according to this Jumbotron segment. – 10:47 PM

Feels like the physicality of the Blazers really picked up when GP2 checked in for them and the #Cavs haven’t been able to properly respond, in part because they’ve been whistled for a few ticky tack calls. – 10:47 PM

Donovan Mitchell, who came into the game averaging 29.2 points, has 2 points on 1-for-5 shooting.Damian Lillard, meanwhile, has 14 points.Blazers leads Cavaliers 39-29 with 9:03 left in 2Q. – 10:48 PM

Blazers’ rim protection has been outstanding in the second quarter. First quarter the Cavs were getting open dunks anytime they wanted them. Something changed. – 10:51 PM

Cav guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are averaging 51 points between them this season. Tonight, they’ve combined for 9 points and have been outscored by Blazer backcourt of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons 31-9.Portland leads Cleveland 50-43 with 3 minutes left in 2Q – 11:00 PM

23 first-half points for Dame. Laboring a little bit on the ankle but clearly not bothering him too much. – 11:03 PM

Payton and Hart are just perfect pickups for the Blazers. Winning players that just battle you the whole way. – 11:04 PM

Cavaliers 1-9 from 3-point range, and Portland’s backcourt (Lillard, Simons) is outscoring its Cleveland counterparts (Mitchell, Garland) by 35-15. Lillard has 25 on his own.Blazers lead 58-51 at the half.

Ricky Rubio played 5:35 in the first half out in Portland tonight. Will be curious how close to 12 minutes his final number ends up being. – 11:19 PM

This stint with Kevin Love on the floor feels pretty big towards how this game is going to finish. – 11:43 PM

Blazers are looking at having two 30-point scorers tonight — Damian Lillard (31) and Jerami Grant (22).Will it be enough?Portland leads Cavs 80-74 with 4:20 left in 3Q – 11:44 PM

