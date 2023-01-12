Cavaliers 79, Blazers 85: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (21-21) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday January 12, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 79, Portland Trail Blazers 85 (Q3 02:19)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs trainer Steve Spiro just looked at the clock and went to J.B. Bickerstaff to tell him it’s time to pull Ricky Rubio. – 11:45 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Blazers are looking at having two 30-point scorers tonight — Damian Lillard (31) and Jerami Grant (22).
Will it be enough?
Portland leads Cavs 80-74 with 4:20 left in 3Q – 11:44 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
This stint with Kevin Love on the floor feels pretty big towards how this game is going to finish. – 11:43 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
thaaaaaat’s 30
⭐️ VOTE DAME: https://t.co/Ei3Zkqcfmc pic.twitter.com/KU0tVXtDm0 – 11:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ice is heating things up in the PNW. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/EXehAEr1Cx – 11:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Ricky Rubio in for his third stint tonight. It’s Rubio’s first game this season and J.B. Bickerstaff was already forced to alter his plan because of how poorly Cleveland was playing in the first half. – 11:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell looks a little worn out after an emotional whirlwind in Salt Lake City Tuesday. – 11:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley with his fourth foul. There’s 10:44 left in the third quarter. He will head to the bench for a while. – 11:26 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ricky Rubio played 5:35 in the first half out in Portland tonight. Will be curious how close to 12 minutes his final number ends up being. – 11:19 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
IYKYK 👁️👁️
⭐️ VOTE DAME: https://t.co/Ei3Zkqcfmc pic.twitter.com/MNMT5Wo7KG – 11:10 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Cavaliers 1-9 from 3-point range, and Portland’s backcourt (Lillard, Simons) is outscoring its Cleveland counterparts (Mitchell, Garland) by 35-15. Lillard has 25 on his own.
Blazers lead 58-51 at the half.
#RipCity – 11:10 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 58, Cavs 51: halftime. 25 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Damian Lillard. 10 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 10 points, 1 assist/rebound for @Jerami Grant. 6 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal for Jusuf Nurkic. – 11:10 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Payton and Hart are just perfect pickups for the Blazers. Winning players that just battle you the whole way. – 11:04 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
23 first-half points for Dame. Laboring a little bit on the ankle but clearly not bothering him too much. – 11:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade, who was making progress following a severe shoulder injury, suffered a minor setback recently and will be out a little longer than expected
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/c… – 11:00 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Cav guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are averaging 51 points between them this season. Tonight, they’ve combined for 9 points and have been outscored by Blazer backcourt of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons 31-9.
Portland leads Cleveland 50-43 with 3 minutes left in 2Q – 11:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Bienvenido de nuevo, @Ricky Rubio. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ZFFPXU3bcL – 10:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
An absolute masterclass
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/jYNh7ReCYN – 10:52 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers’ rim protection has been outstanding in the second quarter. First quarter the Cavs were getting open dunks anytime they wanted them. Something changed. – 10:51 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Donovan Mitchell, who came into the game averaging 29.2 points, has 2 points on 1-for-5 shooting.
Damian Lillard, meanwhile, has 14 points.
Blazers leads Cavaliers 39-29 with 9:03 left in 2Q. – 10:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Feels like the physicality of the Blazers really picked up when GP2 checked in for them and the #Cavs haven’t been able to properly respond, in part because they’ve been whistled for a few ticky tack calls. – 10:47 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nassir Little is a cat person and not a dog person, according to this Jumbotron segment. – 10:47 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
That two-man game between Dame and Nurk looked like Cirque du Soleil. Beautiful. – 10:46 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The amount of contact that Evan Mobley was just whistled for vs. the amount of contact that Evan Mobley didn’t draw a foul on a few possessions back is something. – 10:45 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Blazers’ nemesis — turnovers — is rearing its head.
Eight giveaways in the game’s first 13 minutes.
Portland leads Cavs 32-27
#RipCity – 10:42 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers up 32-27 but they have committed 7 turnovers after one quarter against Cleveland. 12 of 19 from the field has made up for the turnovers. So far. – 10:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Spotted: @Channing Frye in attendance for tonight’s #CavsBlazers match-up! pic.twitter.com/pODX1cG2Ii – 10:41 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 32, Cavs 27: end of first quarter. 11 points for @Damian Lillard. 10 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. POR shooting 63 percent, CLE shooting 41 percent. – 10:39 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Best quarter the Blazers have played against a good team in at least a month. – 10:38 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
That’s 2 nice blocked shots by Drew Eubanks, who by the way entered the game shooting .740 from the field.
#RipCity – 10:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers have wasted a couple great defensive plays tonight night from @Drew Eubanks – 10:35 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Cavaliers are 1-7 on 3s so far. Fortunate to trail Blazers only 28-24 with 1:19 left in 1Q.
#RipCity – 10:34 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Ricky Rubio checks into the game for the first time since Dec. 28, 2021. – 10:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
At the 3:38 mark of the first quarter, #Cavs Ricky Rubio enters the game for his season debut and dribbles the ball up the floor. – 10:28 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Blazers still smokin’ hot at 10-14 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
It’s Portland 25, Cleveland 20 with 3:38 left in 1Q.
#RipCity – 10:27 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Ricky Rubio waiting at the scorer’s table. He will soon check in for the first time since Dec. 28, 2021. – 10:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Name a better alley-oop duo. We’ll wait. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/E5fE9si8Rt – 10:25 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
that’s toughhhhh
⭐️ VOTE GRANT: https://t.co/NHc7yDtVbR pic.twitter.com/dzStb7316l – 10:23 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Took until halfway through the first quarter for Portland’s first turnover of the night. – 10:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Dame looked like he re-rolled his ankle a few possessions ago. Trying to fight through it but visibly laboring. – 10:19 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
8 early for D.O.L.L.A.
⭐️ Vote Dame: https://t.co/Ei3Zkqcfmc pic.twitter.com/zYgf3eAvpM – 10:18 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Blazers now 8 for 9 from the field, and 4-5 on 3’s, against the NBA’s No. 1 rated defense.
Portland leads Cavs 22-11 five minutes into the game. – 10:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Blazers defensive strategy of giving #Cavs as many lobs as possible doesn’t feel like the smartest one in the world. – 10:17 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
What’s the NBA record for dunks off lob passes?
Cavaliers have 3 in the first 2 1/2 minutes.
Blazers lead 14-7, however – 10:15 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Jarrett Allen already has three lobs to Evan Mobley going high-low against the Blazers’ zone and we’re not even minutes in. (And, more remarkably, Portland leads.) – 10:15 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame already with as many threes in the first two and a half minutes versus the Cavs as he had in the loss to the Magic – 10:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Donovan Mitchell starts this game with a total of 500 career steals! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/rIqMfzfYlY – 10:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
the 5 are starting RIGHT NOW 🙂 pic.twitter.com/hlfY5VMHl6 – 10:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good night for the Celtics. They win, Nets, Bucks and 76ers all lost.
Boston up by 3, 3.5 and 5 games on those three teams now.
Celtics are also up by 4.5 games on the Cavs, who are tipping off in Portland momentarily. – 10:08 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
You still with us, CLE!?
Time to tune in to @BallySportsCLE for #CavsBlazers. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/8od8E503Zy – 10:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
After more than a year away, #Cavs Ricky Rubio is back. pic.twitter.com/8ggaAfiXy0 – 9:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
T.J. Warren has 20 points off the bench tonight.
That’s his 2nd 20-point game of the season. Warren had a season-high 23 in the win at Cleveland. – 9:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nice tribute by the refs there to Sunday’s crew versus Portland. Beautiful quarter.
Raps lead 97-88 going into the fourth. Siakam has 28 on 9-for-11. – 9:23 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Cleveland Cavaliers
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/snIgTVdxx5 – 9:23 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs will start Mitchell, Garland, Okoro, E. Mobley, and Allen at Portland.
Ricky Rubio WILL play!
It’s a late one! Stay up with us… Cavs Live gets you set for it at 9:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow – 9:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight in Portland. – 9:14 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight’s starting five in Rip City. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/0Okfq3ZbIB – 9:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said in his pregame availability that Ricky Rubio would play tonight. He will play short stints. – 8:56 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
JB Bickerstaff called Ricky Rubio a “magnificent spirit” in his pregame avail.
Coach also confirmed that he’ll be making his season debut tonight v. POR. pic.twitter.com/d84IsROBIE – 8:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is on the court going thru his pregame workout right now here at Moda Center. Listed as probable coming in, he is going to play tonight, I’m told. – 8:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Ricky Rubio will only be able to play around 8-12 minutes tonight. He will likely get two stints and thats it. All part of the ramp up process. – 8:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
👉 making an entrance 👈
@stockx | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/1eBif1MRzH – 8:31 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
At Moda Center to work on a piece on @Kevin Love, who is in town with @Cleveland Cavaliers. Word is that @Damian Lillard is questionable with a sore ankle.
The bet here is that he plays.
#RipCity – 7:54 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Chat w/ Uber driver:
Him: What brings you here?
Me: Basketball. Blazers are playing Cavs
Him: I hear they are trying to trade for Tim Hardaway
Me: Where did you hear that?
Him: All over the internet. Apparently some guy named Chris Fedor in Cleve reported it.
Me: You don’t say – 7:43 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
San Antonio to Chicago to D.C. to Boston to Cleveland ✈️
@united || Road Warriors pic.twitter.com/ttNIvcvpG1 – 6:42 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
How many of the 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 championships would Cleveland have ended up winning (if any) if LeBron James never went to Miami? – 5:11 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Nassir Little has returned to on-court activity after missing the last six weeks due to a hip fracture. Timetable to return TBD.
Team also says Justise Winslow is showing “significant improvement” in ankle sprain he suffered on December 21 but will miss next 2 weeks – 5:02 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The @Portland Trail Blazers announce that Nassir Little has “resumed on-court contact activities for return to play” though no return date is set and that Justise Winslow will miss “at least the next two weeks” with a left ankle sprain. – 5:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
🚨 All-Star Voting Update! 🚨
Cavs fans, you know what to do! VOTE⭐ at https://t.co/p5lNUqhEvu!
#LetEmKnow | #TrailtoSaltLake pic.twitter.com/fUaGGYhTZ1 – 5:00 PM
🚨 All-Star Voting Update! 🚨
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! @MG_Schindler and I are starting, and he wants to talk about the Blazers at the top of the show. We’re breaking down some “WTF is going on with them?” teams today.
youtu.be/BuB2z2lLeLI – 4:28 PM
