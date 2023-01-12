Celtics 60, Nets 57: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (30-12) play against the Brooklyn Nets (13-13) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 12, 2023
Boston Celtics 60, Brooklyn Nets 57 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons recorded 10 assists with no turnovers in tonight’s first half. The assists were the most for a Net in any half this season. – 8:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
That ball tryin’ to play tricks on us 😳
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/gozXFBDS1Z – 8:37 PM
That ball tryin’ to play tricks on us 😳
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
9 offensive rebounds for the Celtics in the first half. That’s a lot in a game where Boston is shooting 50% from the field. – 8:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons at half:
0 PTS
10 AST
5 REB
0-1 FG
Ben Simmons at half:
0 PTS
10 AST
5 REB
0-1 FG
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It sure feels like Jayson Tatum is shooting about 90% on no-dribble, face-up, midrange jumpers this season. – 8:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: BOS 60, BKN 57
The first half went how Jacque Vaughn hoped. Ben Simmons created many, many transition threes, TJ Warren and Seth Curry provided a punch off the bench, and Kyrie Irving made shots.
Vaughn explained what changes with KD out. More: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:30 PM
HALFTIME: BOS 60, BKN 57
The first half went how Jacque Vaughn hoped. Ben Simmons created many, many transition threes, TJ Warren and Seth Curry provided a punch off the bench, and Kyrie Irving made shots.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 60-57 at the half
Tatum – 14/6/2
White – 12 points
Kornet – 9 points
Smart – 6/5/8
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 7-19 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Irving – 14 points
Warren – 13 points
Curry – 11 points
Simmons – 0/5/10
Nets – 51.2% FGs
Nets – 7-16 3Ps
Celtics lead 60-57 at the half
Tatum – 14/6/2
White – 12 points
Kornet – 9 points
Smart – 6/5/8
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 7-19 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Irving – 14 points
Warren – 13 points
Curry – 11 points
Simmons – 0/5/10
Nets – 51.2% FGs
Nets – 7-16 3Ps
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: BOS 69, BKN 57
The first half went how Jacque Vaughn hoped. Ben Simmons created many, many transition threes, TJ Warren and Seth Curry provided a punch off the bench, and Kyrie Irving made shots.
HALFTIME: BOS 69, BKN 57
The first half went how Jacque Vaughn hoped. Ben Simmons created many, many transition threes, TJ Warren and Seth Curry provided a punch off the bench, and Kyrie Irving made shots.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Celtics 60, Nets 57.
The first half ends with Marcus Smart picking Kyrie Irving’s pocket, but getting hit in the mouth as he did.
Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving lead all scorers with 14. Ben Simmons had 10 asts in 13 mins, but took one shot (and missed) and has 3 fouls – 8:29 PM
Halftime: Celtics 60, Nets 57.
The first half ends with Marcus Smart picking Kyrie Irving’s pocket, but getting hit in the mouth as he did.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics end 2Q on a 26-14 run, lead #Nets 60-57 at half. Tatum 14, White 12, Kornet 9, Smart 6, Brogdon 6; Irving 14, Warren 13, Curry 11, Harris 10.
Almost identical offensive stats for both teams. But BOS winning 27-15 on rebounds. – 8:28 PM
#Celtics end 2Q on a 26-14 run, lead #Nets 60-57 at half. Tatum 14, White 12, Kornet 9, Smart 6, Brogdon 6; Irving 14, Warren 13, Curry 11, Harris 10.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Celtics 60, Nets 57
Irving: 14 pts, 4/8 shooting, 3/5 from three
Warren: 13 pts, 6/10 shooting
Curry: 11 pts, 4/6 shooting
Harris: 10 pts, 4/7 shooting
Simmons: 0 pts, 5 reb, 10 ast
A lot of iso ball to end the half. Ball began to stick when Simmons left after 3rd foul. – 8:28 PM
Half: Celtics 60, Nets 57
Irving: 14 pts, 4/8 shooting, 3/5 from three
Warren: 13 pts, 6/10 shooting
Curry: 11 pts, 4/6 shooting
Harris: 10 pts, 4/7 shooting
Simmons: 0 pts, 5 reb, 10 ast
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
We have a good one here in Brooklyn, with the Celtics clinging to a 60-57 lead at the half. Tatum (14 pts) is leading the way for Boston while T.J. Warren (15 pts) and K. Irving (14 pts) are keeping the Nets within striking distance. – 8:27 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Great defensive play but Smart paid the price… he’s bleeding from the mouth. Celtics lead by 3 – 8:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Celtics lead the Nets 60-57. Four Nets in double-figures, led by T.J. Warren, who has 13 points. Jayson Tatum has 14. Both teams shooting 50 percent or higher. Celtics dominating the boards 27-15. – 8:27 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
15-5 Celtics run to end the half to take a 60-57 lead over the Nets. Jayson Tatum with a nice finish to the half, which included 3 free throws. Solid game so far. – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum just caught Warren with his hand in the cookier jar. That’s foul-baiting at the highest level. – 8:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Ben Simmons has 3 fouls approaching halftime and Rob just picked up his second. Those numbers could end up becoming big swing factors depending on where they go in the second half. – 8:23 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Fun to watch the Celtics when they are scrambling opposing defenses like this. pic.twitter.com/YqUKnFaJwl – 8:22 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Marcus swingin’ the ball to everybody tonight ☄️ pic.twitter.com/nZjmfP8mrj – 8:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great ball movement by the Celtics and a really quick pass to White in the corner.
When Boston makes an effort to move the ball, they’re getting great shots. Just need to stay committed to moving it. – 8:19 PM
Great ball movement by the Celtics and a really quick pass to White in the corner.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Derrick White up to 12 points and he’s 3-4 from 3. It’s the first time he’s hit at least 3 3-pointers since Nov. 30. – 8:18 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Harris, Warren and Curry with a combined 34pts and #Nets only up 1. #Celtics staying close behind White and Kornet. – 8:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving complaining to Curtis Blair about the no-call on him his last time down the court. – 8:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This is a potentially big stretch for TJ Warren. With no Kevin Durant for the next few weeks, it’s a chance for Warren, who basically missed the past two seasons, to show he can be a focal point on offense for a team. He’s off to a strong start tonight, and has 13 1st half points – 8:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The internet told me Kevin Porter has the Nets’ single-game assist record with 29 in 1978. Don’t think Ben Simmons is going to get there tonight. – 8:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
It’s not a suprprise on the back to back, but the Celtics are playing too slow. Scal is right.. they need to be quicker with their decisions and not let the Nets off the hook – 8:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons has registered 10 assists, already marking his second-most assists in a game this season.
Simmons handed out a season-high 11 assists on 11/22 at Philadelphia. – 8:16 PM
Ben Simmons has registered 10 assists, already marking his second-most assists in a game this season.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum and Smart are leaving every shot short, including that last free throw from Smart. – 8:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons just picked up his third foul, which is a tough call considering he has 10 assists and five rebounds in the second quarter: Kyrie Irving checks in for Seth Curry and Edmond Sumner comes in for Simmons. – 8:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics struggle to score when that paint area gets taken away. #Nets guarding them exactly how toughest opponents have. Simmons in the middle taking driving lane away from Tatum past Curry, forcing pass to Smart for a wide open miss. Simmons’ outlet passes continue to devastate – 8:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Simmons, already with 10 assists in 13 minutes, picks up his third foul with 4:12 left in 2Q. #Celtics #Nets – 8:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons has 10 assists and five rebounds with a little over four minutes remaining in the first half. – 8:15 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ben Simmons up to 10 assists now with nearly 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Pushing the ball well against the Celtics. – 8:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry and T.J. Warren lead all scorers with 11. Joe Harris with 10, Kyrie has nine. – 8:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry is making things happen offensively. This is a time where his skillset comes in handy – 8:13 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
8-0 run from White, Hauser, Pritchard make that rotation worthwhile. Can get Tatum out there to close the half having held the line at +0 for 5 mins. – 8:10 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Nice bench battle currently ongoing with Celtics holding 18-17 edge there. All four C’s bench players have scored tonight. – 8:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
8-0 run… gotta give this group credit…. after that Pritchard 3, the Celtics are actually winning the non-Tatum minutes – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard leads the NBA in offensive rebounding per inches tall.
I assume, at least. – 8:09 PM
Payton Pritchard leads the NBA in offensive rebounding per inches tall.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nets pushed the lead to 9 but not beyond.
8-0 run cuts Brooklyn’s lead to 43-42. How important has it been for Boston to stay within 10?
2022-23 BOSTON CELTICS
3-11 when trailing by 10
27-1 when staying within 9
(68-10 over the last two years) – 8:09 PM
Nets pushed the lead to 9 but not beyond.
8-0 run cuts Brooklyn’s lead to 43-42. How important has it been for Boston to stay within 10?
2022-23 BOSTON CELTICS
3-11 when trailing by 10
27-1 when staying within 9
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Game was starting to get away from the Cs a bit so Mazzulla told Tatum and Smart to go check in. As they were at the scorer’s table the Cs went on an 8-0 run. All worked out. – 8:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Mazzulla needs to give Pritchard more burn over the next few weeks. He seems to make plays when he’s out there. #Celtics #Nets – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nice extra pass by Hauser to Pritchard. Celtics are going well when they push in transition. – 8:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trying to survive in these non-Tatum minutes. Have now cut deficit to 1. #Nets – 8:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ball kicked off Royce O’Neale’s foot and right into Joe Harris’ hands. He launched a 3. Was off. Ian Eagle would have had a ball with that one if it went in. – 8:07 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Not a great stint for this small Celtics lineup. Joe Mazzulla has to change his rotation up with Jaylen Brown out. Usually Jayson Tatum’s in with the bench players, but he played the entire 1st quarter. – 8:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics bench is chirping at official Natalie Sago for a non-call on Brogdon drive. #Nets – 8:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Nice dribble drive across the baseline and feed to Brogdon from Hauser, who’s struggling to shoot over this past month and change, but is finding other ways to contribute. – 8:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams is so good at blocking shots and then diving out of bounds to save them right to a teammate. – 8:02 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Pretty good eastern conference matchups going on tonight… we’ll, except no KD, Jaylen, Giannis, so… – 8:02 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Really liked the patience Tatum showed here. He knew the matchup with Kyrie would eventually freak the Nets out enough to crack them defensively. Just had to wait for it. pic.twitter.com/nvCw3L2ZUc – 8:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum played the entire first quarter.
Grant Williams and Marcus Smart only sat out the last little bit of Q1.
Very curious to see Mazzulla’s rotation the rest of the way with Brown and Horford out. – 8:00 PM
Jayson Tatum played the entire first quarter.
Grant Williams and Marcus Smart only sat out the last little bit of Q1.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets shot distribution in the 1st quarter:
Warren: 6
Harris: 5
Irving: 4
Claxton: 3
O’Neale: 2
Curry: 2
Watanabe: 2
No shot attempts for Ben Simmons. He made some impact plays, but Nets are going to need him to attack the rim at some point. – 8:00 PM
Nets shot distribution in the 1st quarter:
Warren: 6
Harris: 5
Irving: 4
Claxton: 3
O’Neale: 2
Curry: 2
Watanabe: 2
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Both Boston and Brooklyn shooting well in the 1Q, ending with the Nets up 31-29. J. Harris leads all scorers with 10 points for the Nets. Jayson Tatum and Luke Kornet – yes, Luke Kornet – lead the C’s with 7 points. – 8:00 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Pushing the pace
@Ben Simmons ➡️ @wacchi1013 pic.twitter.com/15Xk1HL2Vi – 7:59 PM
Pushing the pace
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
A fan is about to shoot a halfcourt shot in the Celtics’ presence. Odds he makes it? – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets lead 31-29 after one
Tatum – 7 points
Kornet – 7 points
White – 5 points
Smart – 5 assists
Celtics – 54.2% FGs
Celtics – 3-10 3Ps
Celtics – 2 TOs
Harris – 10 points
Warren – 7 points
Irving – 5 points
Simmons – 7 assists
Nets – 52% FGs
Nets – 4-10 3Ps
Nets lead 31-29 after one
Tatum – 7 points
Kornet – 7 points
White – 5 points
Smart – 5 assists
Celtics – 54.2% FGs
Celtics – 3-10 3Ps
Celtics – 2 TOs
Harris – 10 points
Warren – 7 points
Irving – 5 points
Simmons – 7 assists
Nets – 52% FGs
Nets – 4-10 3Ps
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets lead Boston 31-29 after one.
Joe Harris leads all scorers with 10 points on 4/5 from the field and 2/3 from three.
Good to see him get going after a quiet extended stretch. – 7:58 PM
Nets lead Boston 31-29 after one.
Joe Harris leads all scorers with 10 points on 4/5 from the field and 2/3 from three.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Fun first quarter as Nets lead Celtics 31-29. The Nets have a lot of nice shooters. Marcus Smart had 5 assists (Ben Simmons had 7). – 7:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1 here in Brooklyn: Nets 31, Celtics 29.
In a game missing both Jaylen Brown and Kevin Durant, both teams are shooting over 50 percent so far. Joe Harris leads all scorers with 10 points. – 7:57 PM
After 1 here in Brooklyn: Nets 31, Celtics 29.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That’s exactly what Jacque Vaughn wanted from Ben Simmons late with Kevin Durant out. Unleashing the full court game with two great outlet passes. Left some to be desired in the half court with his aggression though. – 7:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Celtics 31-29. Vaughn rolling with Ben Simmons and Claxton together alongside Warren, O’Nea and Yuta. Simmons has seven assists in 10 minutes. – 7:56 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
ben simmons is dropping dimes at a rate of 25.2 assists per 36 minutes right now lmao – 7:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons has 7 assists in the first quarter. He just faked calling a play then rifled a pass to Joe Harris for a transition three.
Of note — he has also played 11 of a possible 12 minutes in the opening period. Couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game. #Nets – 7:56 PM
Ben Simmons has 7 assists in the first quarter. He just faked calling a play then rifled a pass to Joe Harris for a transition three.
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
I think Tatum (though he missed the shot) just executed a 3-for-2 at the end of the 1st quarter here. cc: @jj_redick – 7:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Ben Simmons hasn’t taken a shot in the 1Q, but is big on the DREB right now and just found Watanabe and Harris for 5 straight go-ahead points. 6 AST. – 7:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris and T.J. Warren are a combined 6-for-9 for 14 points. – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That baseline drive by Tatum was great stuff. Too quick and strong for the Nets defenders. – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two different first quarter stints for Rob Williams. That’s a sign he’s feeling good and ready for more minutes. – 7:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Payton Pritchard is about to get some run even with Marcus Smart, Brogdon and White available. Sam Hauser checking in too. – 7:52 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Tonight’s Nets-Celtics game is damn near a Boston home game. A whole lotta green at Barclays. – 7:52 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Lotta offense early on: C’s shooting 58.8% while the Nets are at 62.5% in a 23-23 game. – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Feels like the non-Tatum and non-Kyrie minutes will be huge in this game and going forward for the next little bit for the Celtics and Nets. – 7:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry scores upon checking in but Boston immediately puts him in the pick and roll with Tatum on the other end.
Confusion leads to a wide-open three.
Again, this is a really tough matchup for Seth, but Nets need offense. Jaylen Brown being out helps a lot. – 7:49 PM
Seth Curry scores upon checking in but Boston immediately puts him in the pick and roll with Tatum on the other end.
Confusion leads to a wide-open three.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Infectious passing from Smart early. Grant gets downhill for a pair of baskets at the rim. Tatum goes inside and Luke follows his miss. Fourth assist for Smart feeding Tatum for 3. Great 9-4 #Celtics run to tie it at 23. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No rest for Jayson Tatum yet tonight. Joe Mazzulla clearly changing up his rotation with Jaylen Brown out. – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Immediate timeout from Jacque Vaughn after Jayson Tatum gets a wide open three.
Here it is: Kyrie Irving out at the 4:21 mark in Q1. In are Simmons, Curry, Harris, Warren and Watanabe. Can the Nets sustain offense? And can the defense keep up with so many shooters on the floor? – 7:48 PM
Immediate timeout from Jacque Vaughn after Jayson Tatum gets a wide open three.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets second unit right now is Simmons, Harris, Warren, Watanabe and Curry. Four shooters with Ben. On that note, Tatum’s 3 just tied it at 23. Timeout JV. – 7:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I like Luke crashing off Tatum drives because JT’s going to get so much attention, those opportunities are there – 7:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Alright Luke Kornet! 7 PTS in 8 min, 1 OREB, 1 AST and forcing multiple misses inside. #Celtics – 7:48 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
TJ Warren
And the T stands for Tough bucket getter pic.twitter.com/RrURXMsOqN – 7:47 PM
TJ Warren
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving was a bit shaken up after Jayson Tatum gave him a push off to the middle of the chest – 7:47 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Definitely a different kind of energy out there for the #Celtics playing without Jaylen Brown. – 7:46 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Time Lord trying to rip the rim off tonight 🫣 pic.twitter.com/bCrYG84sXj – 7:46 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Joe Harris and T.J. Warren, filling the role of Kevin Durant tonight, a combined 4 for 4 for nine points midway through the first quarter. – 7:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Good start for Brooklyn’s complementary wings in this one:
12 early points from T.J. Warren (5), Joe Harris (4), and Royce O’Neale (3).
That group is going to be huge with KD out. T.J. is going to see more touches and you need a little more self-creation from Royce and Joe. – 7:44 PM
Good start for Brooklyn’s complementary wings in this one:
12 early points from T.J. Warren (5), Joe Harris (4), and Royce O’Neale (3).
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Luke Kornet has 5 points in just two minutes for the #Celtics. To his credit, he’s doing EXACTLY what he’s supposed to do. If the Nets are going to leave the Celtics’ only stretch center tonight wide open… pic.twitter.com/h3Lf2vIirN – 7:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Nets: Brooklyn leads Boston, 19-14, behind 5 points each from Kyrie Irving and TJ Warren. But Luke Kornet just got a wide open corner 3, which forces Claxton to decide whether or not to contest or open up paint to drives. Will be watching. Tatum hasn’t scored yet. – 7:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
White, Kornet and Rob Williams scoring all the #Celtics‘ points so far. Good sign of ball movement, but #Nets have prevented Tatum, Smart Grant from scoring for over half of the 1Q now. Defense.
19-14 BKN lead on some hot early shooting from Kyrie, TJ & Harris layups – 7:44 PM
White, Kornet and Rob Williams scoring all the #Celtics‘ points so far. Good sign of ball movement, but #Nets have prevented Tatum, Smart Grant from scoring for over half of the 1Q now. Defense.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn brings Warren in for Harris around the seven minute mark. This allows Warren to have a quick impact on the game — but will limit his minutes to start the 1st and 3rd. Nets still very cautious about Warren’s foot after his missed the last two years while rehabbing. – 7:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Celtics 19-14 with 5:40 left in the first quarter. Every Net who has played has scored except Ben Simons. He’s got four assists to his credit. Going to be more balanced without Durant. – 7:43 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Finishing through the contact
💪 @Royce O’Neale pic.twitter.com/fXdgnLBd1G – 7:41 PM
Finishing through the contact
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Luke Kornet with 5 points compared to Jayson Tatum’s 0 so far. Just as everyone expected midway thru the 1st quarter. – 7:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Celtics bringing Luke Kornet in. Interesting tactical decision by Mazzulla. Wonder how abets will respond to Kornet ability to space. TJ Warren in early as well. He scored over Tatum. – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets are showing Tatum a second defender on almost every touch. He’s doing a good job keeping the ball moving. – 7:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
If I built a team of guys who are out tonight …
Start: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis
Off bench: Khris Middleton, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Joe Ingles, Al Horford, Patrick Beverley, Caleb Martin
(nvm the $297M salary, obvs) – 7:38 PM
If I built a team of guys who are out tonight …
Start: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis
Off bench: Khris Middleton, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Joe Ingles, Al Horford, Patrick Beverley, Caleb Martin
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Not sure which is more devastating, Marcus Smart trimming down the green tips or Rob Williams ditching the white headband – 7:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Take 2 – let’s get this W.
📍 – Toronto, ON
🆚 – @Toronto Raptors
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Celtics tip any minute. No KD of course, but no Brown or Horford for the Celtics. Battle of the short-handeds, if that’s even a word. Where do Kevin Durant’s 30 points per game come from? Updates to follow. – 7:29 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Jayson Tatum on KD on @NBAonTNT
‘That’s a brother of mine.
You never want to see anybody injured, so wishing him a speedy recovery.
What he means to the game of basketball, everybody loves to watch him play and appreciates his game. ‘ – 7:12 PM
Jayson Tatum on KD on @NBAonTNT
‘That’s a brother of mine.
You never want to see anybody injured, so wishing him a speedy recovery.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – January 12, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Nic Claxton
OUT: Boston: Brown, Horford, Gallinari Brooklyn: Durant pic.twitter.com/179cf2uV0x – 7:04 PM
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – January 12, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Nic Claxton
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Reminder: TNT game tonight for Celtics-Nets. That means the game should tip closer to the listed time of 7:30 PM ET. – 7:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Starters for tonight’s game vs. Boston:
Simmons, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Starters for tonight’s game vs. Boston:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Nic Claxton
Royce O’Neale
Joe Harris
Kyrie Irving
Ben Simmons – 7:01 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Nic Claxton
Royce O’Neale
Joe Harris
Kyrie Irving
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
As expected, Nets will start Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Royce O’Neale and Joe Harris tonight against Boston. – 7:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 5️⃣ on the floor!
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/wCRegLjSHb – 7:00 PM
First 5️⃣ on the floor!
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Even though he’s sitting out tonight in Brooklyn (back, rest), Al Horford signs his college jersey for a young fan holding a Dominican Republic flag. #Celtics #Nets 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/U5iSO7E6qP – 6:59 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
San Antonio to Chicago to D.C. to Boston to Cleveland ✈️
@united || Road Warriors pic.twitter.com/ttNIvcvpG1 – 6:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at TOR
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/6lv7kMBtIa – 6:35 PM
INJURY REPORT at TOR
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at TOR 1/12:
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) has been downgraded to out. – 6:28 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at TOR 1/12:
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Jayson Tatum. @ Barclays Center instagram.com/p/CnVUor9uXyt/… – 6:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said the Nets open two-way spot isn’t a priority to fill. He likes the current group and he’ll be in touch with Sean Marks about it but it doesn’t need to be addressed imminently. – 6:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Joe Mazzulla said that Jaylen Brown could miss “a week or two” with an adductor injury. – 6:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics say Jaylen Brown will not play tonight with right adductor tightness. Joe Mazzulla says he could miss “a week or two” with the issue, but that the team will know more in the next couple of days. – 6:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla says there’s no timeline on Jaylen Brown’s injury. – 6:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics downgrade Jaylen Brown as OUT with right adductor tightness for tonight’s game in Brooklyn – 6:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Who’s the best duo in the NBA?
🏀 @Amin Elhassan breaks down why his choice plays in Brooklyn #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/aEZh7ALJm1 – 6:02 PM
Who’s the best duo in the NBA?
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Mazzulla said Jaylen Brown could miss a week. #Celtics #Nets – 6:01 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla on Jaylen Brown: “I’m not sure what the timeline is. He tried to go give it a go today, and he wasn’t able to do it.” Said they’ll know more in the next couple days. – 6:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn says Joe Harris will start in place of Kevin Durant tonight. – 5:59 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Boston Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out tonight against the Brooklyn Nets with an adductor strain. – 5:57 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
JV was calls very Thibodeauian for not letting us know who is staring for KD. Knicks coach now an adjective. pic.twitter.com/Pbyvzik3EE – 5:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Vaughn says the #Nets don’t want to be taking mid-rangers at the rate Durant does, and they’ll want TJ Warren’s scoring and Ben Simmons facilitating to 3PT shooters driving them into the bench rotations while Kyrie Irving sits. – 5:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said the Nets will shoot more 3s without Kevin Durant. Said his 2s are so efficient it’s not realistic to maintain that. This is me speaking, but I think we’re going to see more of those four shooter lineups around Ben Simmons. – 5:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn hints — but doesn’t confirm — that Joe Harris could start in place of Kevin Durant. – 5:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on Nic Claxton:
“I think he’s really taken pride in being a defensive player and the impact it has on the game and our team.”
JV said Clax’s biggest area of improvement in his eyes has come offensively as a finisher around the rim and passer out of the short-roll. – 5:52 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Nic Claxton:
“I think he’s really taken pride in being a defensive player and the impact it has on the game and our team.”
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Jacque won’t say who is starting for KD. pic.twitter.com/KqWMOCTn4Y – 5:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on Nic Claxton:
“I think he’s really taken price in being a defensive player and the impact it has on the game and our team.”
JV said Clax’s biggest area of improvement in his eyes has come offensively as a finisher around the rim and passer out of the short-roll. – 5:51 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Nic Claxton:
“I think he’s really taken price in being a defensive player and the impact it has on the game and our team.”
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jacque Vaughn on Nic Claxton, who’s active tonight: “His aggressiveness, you see it on both ends of the court … the offensive end, that’s probably the most growth we’ve seen from him and defensively, being at every spot for us … he’s taken pride … which has been huge.” – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn downplays Nic Claxton’s shoulder impingement. Doesn’t speak on it as something that’s going to be an issue going forward. As a reminder, that’s the injury that limited Kyrie to 20 games his first year as a Net. – 5:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics #Nets unsurprisingly has the most media at a game I’ve seen all season. – 5:44 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’ve stayed connected on defense in recent games and we want that to continue tonight in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/f5a6HEmWHF – 5:33 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
It’s time for another #Celtics mailbag. Send along all your player, team, trade, league or any other questions here or to brobb@masslive.com – 5:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Talked with @Nick Friedell about how the Brooklyn Nets plan to go about replacing Kevin Durant for a few weeks on The Answer. Two words: Ben. Simmons. Here we go! Watch:
https://t.co/jV5gdqbZ7D pic.twitter.com/TaQJlhWiTV – 5:17 PM
Talked with @Nick Friedell about how the Brooklyn Nets plan to go about replacing Kevin Durant for a few weeks on The Answer. Two words: Ben. Simmons. Here we go! Watch:
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Follow me back bro 😂
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Boston:
Claxton (left shoulder impingement) – AVAILABLE – 4:52 PM
Claxton (left shoulder impingement) – AVAILABLE – 4:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nets have upgraded Nic Claxton to available for tonight’s game vs the Celtics. – 4:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton (left shoulder impingement) has been upgraded to available for the #Nets tonight vs the #Celtics – 4:47 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum has jumped Joel Embiid in the 2nd round of all-star voting… pic.twitter.com/M7kTf7dK6M – 4:30 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Our first ever HBCU Night featured a Divine 9 halftime performance full of college pride ☘️ pic.twitter.com/lk424kneSk – 4:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum this season:
— 31/8/4
— 47/35/86%
— 1st in 25-point games
— 2nd in total points
— 3rd in +/-
— Top 10 in threes
— 1st Celtic with 30 PPG in a season
Best player on the only 30-win team in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ZME7EXVTfH – 3:31 PM
Jayson Tatum this season:
— 31/8/4
— 47/35/86%
— 1st in 25-point games
— 2nd in total points
— 3rd in +/-
— Top 10 in threes
— 1st Celtic with 30 PPG in a season
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I mean, it doesn’t matter *all* that much because #Cavs Darius Garland doesn’t have much of a chance of starting the All-Star Game this year, but he is negatively impacted by Jaylen Brown and DeMar DeRozan both being listed as only backcourt players on this year’s ballot. – 3:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is closing in on the No. 1 spot!!
1. Kevin Durant (4,509,238)
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (4,467,306)
Vote https://t.co/cn8ocOnTmv pic.twitter.com/ojTsQAFMch – 3:04 PM
Giannis is closing in on the No. 1 spot!!
1. Kevin Durant (4,509,238)
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (4,467,306)
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat: Way of Wos, wherein I get Wos’ take on a bunch of new items. Warriors, KD’s injury, LeBron’s latest media tour, Jonathan Isaac’s shot at speaker of the house, and more:
open.spotify.com/episode/7vj4GV… – 2:10 PM
New Group Chat: Way of Wos, wherein I get Wos’ take on a bunch of new items. Warriors, KD’s injury, LeBron’s latest media tour, Jonathan Isaac’s shot at speaker of the house, and more:
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford is officially out tonight with low back-to-back stiffness.
Jaylen Brown is questionable. He told @Abby Chin after the game he tweaked his groin, so we’ll see how he feels come game time. – 2:07 PM
Al Horford is officially out tonight with low back-to-back stiffness.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Star voting: Jayson Tatum overtakes Joel Embiid in East; LeBron James, Kevin Durant at the top
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 2:06 PM
2023 NBA All-Star voting: Jayson Tatum overtakes Joel Embiid in East; LeBron James, Kevin Durant at the top
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron, Durant remain on top of NBA All-Star fan voting nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/12/leb… – 2:05 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Brooklyn:
Jaylen Brown (left adductor tightness) – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
Al Horford (low back stiffness) – OUT – 1:59 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Brooklyn:
Jaylen Brown (left adductor tightness) – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Kyrie Irving’s Instagram account is down.
Supposedly he posted on an alternative account he was suspended, but I haven’t seen it reported anywhere. Anyone know the scoop here? pic.twitter.com/Otp51nfUje – 1:59 PM
Supposedly he posted on an alternative account he was suspended, but I haven’t seen it reported anywhere. Anyone know the scoop here? pic.twitter.com/Otp51nfUje – 1:59 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
LeBron, KD, Kyrie and Steph still leading in All-Star voting pic.twitter.com/gFroiwV3F4 – 1:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets have recalled Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe from their G League affiliate Long Island ahead of tonight’s game vs. the #Celtics at Barclays Center. #NBA – 1:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets have called up Day’Ron Sharpe and Kessler Edwards from Long Island ahead of tonight’s game against the Celtics. – 1:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Marcus Smart and Rob WIlliams will be back on Thursday night but Jaylen Brown was a surprise addition to the Celtics injury report against the Nets masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:34 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.