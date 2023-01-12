Celtics vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center
The Boston Celtics are spending $5,872,528 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $6,967,435 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 12, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@SeanGrandePBP
Imagine having the 3rd best offense in the history of the game…but no longer be leading the league.
The Celtics can.
The latest in the ridiculous resume of Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets now have the most efficient offense ever. pic.twitter.com/wN2qdhqZLY – 3:14 AM
@RealBobManning
New @CLNSMedia – I talked to CJ McCollum tonight, who saw Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s second 30-30 game in 2020 in the Bubble.
He saw their 19th on WED (#Celtics #Pelicans), and two players levels above 3 years ago.
“You’re not gonna stop them.”
clnsmedia.com/cj-mccollum-yo… – 2:52 AM
@NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant’s injury doesn’t change #Nets‘ plan for T.J. Warren nypost.com/2023/01/11/kev… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte – 2:31 AM
@NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn’s message to Kevin Durant-less #Nets: ‘no excuses’ nypost.com/2023/01/11/jac… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte – 2:31 AM