Celtics vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Celtics vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Celtics vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 12, 2023- by

By |

The Boston Celtics play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $5,872,528 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $6,967,435 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 12, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Imagine having the 3rd best offense in the history of the game…but no longer be leading the league.
The Celtics can.
The latest in the ridiculous resume of Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets now have the most efficient offense ever. pic.twitter.com/wN2qdhqZLY3:14 AM

Bobby Manning
@RealBobManning
New @CLNSMedia – I talked to CJ McCollum tonight, who saw Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s second 30-30 game in 2020 in the Bubble.
He saw their 19th on WED (#Celtics #Pelicans), and two players levels above 3 years ago.
“You’re not gonna stop them.”
clnsmedia.com/cj-mccollum-yo…2:52 AM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant’s injury doesn’t change #Nets‘ plan for T.J. Warren nypost.com/2023/01/11/kev… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte2:31 AM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn’s message to Kevin Durant-less #Nets: ‘no excuses’ nypost.com/2023/01/11/jac… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte2:31 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home