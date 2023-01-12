Christian Wood on Mavericks' full potential: No. 1 seed in the West and a championship

Christian Wood on Mavericks' full potential: No. 1 seed in the West and a championship

Main Rumors

Christian Wood on Mavericks' full potential: No. 1 seed in the West and a championship

January 12, 2023- by

By |

What do you think is the full potential? Christian Wood: Hopefully a No. 1 seed in the West and a championship. How do you get there? Wood: Just talking and communicating. We’re good team guys, so we always communicate with other guys.
Source: Mark Medina @ NBA.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs’ Christian Wood on chemistry w/ Luka Doncic: “I don’t think we’ve even tapped into our full potential. This is my 1st season with him, & I just started with him as of late.” What’s next? Wood: “Hopefully a No. 1 seed in the West and a championship.” https://t.co/vl5chwJkeV pic.twitter.com/qeQmjTD5x612:48 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Christian Wood Q&A: Mavs forward dishes on his chemistry w/ Luka Doncic and handling his demanding style, owner Mark Cuban saying “we’d like to keep him” in regards to a possible extension & his NBA journey. https://t.co/vl5chwJkeV pic.twitter.com/aVnPcRPiiO10:18 AM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Fourteen of us at @sportingnews contributed to these midseason NBA awards picks. My ballot:
MVP – Luka
ROTY – Paolo
DPOY – JJJ
MIP – Markkanen
6MOY – Christian Wood
COTY – Jacque Vaughn
Read the consensus here:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb…9:14 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Christian Wood is in foul trouble – 11:41 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-DAL starters:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Kawhi Leonard
Terance Mann
DAL
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Christian Wood
Dwight Powell
Spencer Dinwiddie
Luka Doncic – 10:03 PM

More on this storyline

As Wood solidifies himself as an indispensable complement to Doncic, there has been much speculation regarding a possible contract extension. He has been eligible to sign a two-year deal worth $30,818,330. It wasn’t until Dec. 24 that Wood was eligible to discuss a longer contract extension or one that involves up to a 20 percent increase from the $14,317,459 salary he’s earning in the final year of his current contract. Currently, Dallas has the option of offering Wood a contract extension that spans as long as four years and is worth up to $76,970,660. -via Sports Illustrated / January 5, 2023

Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home