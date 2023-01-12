Christian Wood on Mavericks' full potential: No. 1 seed in the West and a championship

What do you think is the full potential? Christian Wood: Hopefully a No. 1 seed in the West and a championship. How do you get there? Wood: Just talking and communicating. We’re good team guys, so we always communicate with other guys.
Source: Mark Medina @ NBA.com
Mavs’ Christian Wood on chemistry w/ Luka Doncic: “I don’t think we’ve even tapped into our full potential. This is my 1st season with him, & I just started with him as of late.” What’s next? Wood: “Hopefully a No. 1 seed in the West and a championship.” https://t.co/vl5chwJkeV pic.twitter.com/qeQmjTD5x6 – 12:48 PM
Christian Wood Q&A: Mavs forward dishes on his chemistry w/ Luka Doncic and handling his demanding style, owner Mark Cuban saying “we’d like to keep him” in regards to a possible extension & his NBA journey. https://t.co/vl5chwJkeV pic.twitter.com/aVnPcRPiiO – 10:18 AM
Fourteen of us at @sportingnews contributed to these midseason NBA awards picks. My ballot:
MVP – Luka
ROTY – Paolo
DPOY – JJJ
MIP – Markkanen
6MOY – Christian Wood
COTY – Jacque Vaughn
LAC-DAL starters:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Kawhi Leonard
Terance Mann
DAL
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Christian Wood
Dwight Powell
Spencer Dinwiddie
Luka Doncic – 10:03 PM
How has the relationship improved? Christian Wood: I don’t think we’ve even tapped into our full potential. This is my first season with him, and I just started with him as of late. As my minutes with him have increased, you see a lot more of us as a combo. It’s only getting better. -via NBA.com / January 12, 2023
Luka said recently that you’ve handled it well when he’s yelled at you. What’s your dynamic like with him? Christian Wood: We’re both competitive. We look each other in the face, and both know that the other person wants to win. He knows how much I want to win because I haven’t really been in a winning situation in my career. He knows how much things mean to me. When he gets on me or I get on him, it’s all love. We laugh about it when we get off the court. Sometimes, Luka will say afterward, “Man, I said this!” And I’ll say, “Well, I said this, too!” Then we conclude, “It’s all good; we won the game!” Our relationship is great. It’s only getting better. -via NBA.com / January 12, 2023
As Wood solidifies himself as an indispensable complement to Doncic, there has been much speculation regarding a possible contract extension. He has been eligible to sign a two-year deal worth $30,818,330. It wasn’t until Dec. 24 that Wood was eligible to discuss a longer contract extension or one that involves up to a 20 percent increase from the $14,317,459 salary he’s earning in the final year of his current contract. Currently, Dallas has the option of offering Wood a contract extension that spans as long as four years and is worth up to $76,970,660. -via Sports Illustrated / January 5, 2023
