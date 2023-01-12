Clippers, Knicks, Raptors potential trade suitors for Myles Turner if extension talks break off

Clippers, Knicks, Raptors potential trade suitors for Myles Turner if extension talks break off

Main Rumors

Clippers, Knicks, Raptors potential trade suitors for Myles Turner if extension talks break off

January 12, 2023- by

By |

If Myles Turner’s contract talks ultimately stall, New York and Toronto have registered interest in recent transaction cycles, sources said. The Knicks hold a trove of first-round draft capital to spend, although the recent performance from Mitchell Robinson may quell any of New York’s attempts to upgrade its frontcourt. The Clippers remain a legitimate suitor for Turner as well, sources told Yahoo Sports.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Myles Turner had back spasms before the game. Carlisle said jokingly, “He’s not been traded, as I guess Twitter is saying. Believe me, I have no interest in trading Myles Turner.” 😂
Carlisle added Tyrese Haliburton left the arena on crutches too. pic.twitter.com/RxizFytJaN10:48 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Myles Turner had a back spasm just before the game began, and that’s why he didn’t play. Carlisle says with a laugh that Turner “hasn’t been traded.” – 10:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Even with Tyrese Haliburton unavailable down the stretch and Myles Turner a late scratch, Indiana has dragged itself back into this game. A Buddy Hield 4-point play has made this a one-possession game with 1:15 to go. Some really careless Knicks turnovers in the fourth. – 9:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After Myles Turner was ruled out with back spasms shortly before tip, the Knicks have done whatever they’ve wanted in this game. They lead 62-41 at the halftime break behind 19 from Jalen Brunson and 16 from RJ Barrett. Tyrese Haliburton has 9 pts, 3 rebs & 4 assists for Indiana. – 8:32 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner has back spasms and won’t play tonight. James Johnson draws the start next to Jalen Smith in the frontcourt. First start as a Pacer for Johnson. – 7:42 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Myles Turner is out at the last second – 7:41 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Another late update: Myles Turner won’t play vs Knicks due to back spasms.
James Johnson making his first start as a Pacer.
To recap, they’re without three rotation players: No Turner, Nesmith, Brissett. – 7:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Myles Turner a late scratch – James Johnson starting at center for Indiana. – 7:40 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, diving deep on some potential trade candidates now, from Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and others.
youtu.be/p2gI30p_iFo5:49 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Yet again, #Pacers Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner were nominees for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, which was won by Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell. – 3:33 PM

More on this storyline

We’ll learn more about Indiana’s accelerated timeline by the result of the Pacers’ final contract discussions with Turner. Indiana and Turner’s new representatives at CAA are in fluid extension conversations, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports. The maximum dollar figure Indiana can offer Turner in a simple extension would be $96.7 million over four seasons, and that is indeed the early range for Turner’s talks that has circled around the league. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
The trade chatter surrounding Turner has indeed seemed to cool. For years, the Hornets presented a likely landing spot. But now, Charlotte does not appear very keen on upgrading its roster ahead of the deadline. The interest from Dallas and New Orleans in recent seasons has also dissipated, sources said. And the Lakers seem content waiting for a bigger return for their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks than a potential acquisition of Turner and Buddy Hield that was discussed before the season began. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home