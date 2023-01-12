Clippers, Knicks, Raptors potential trade suitors for Myles Turner if extension talks break off

If Myles Turner’s contract talks ultimately stall, New York and Toronto have registered interest in recent transaction cycles, sources said. The Knicks hold a trove of first-round draft capital to spend, although the recent performance from Mitchell Robinson may quell any of New York’s attempts to upgrade its frontcourt. The Clippers remain a legitimate suitor for Turner as well, sources told Yahoo Sports.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Myles Turner had back spasms before the game. Carlisle said jokingly, “He’s not been traded, as I guess Twitter is saying. Believe me, I have no interest in trading Myles Turner.” 😂
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Myles Turner had a back spasm just before the game began, and that’s why he didn’t play. Carlisle says with a laugh that Turner “hasn’t been traded.” – 10:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Even with Tyrese Haliburton unavailable down the stretch and Myles Turner a late scratch, Indiana has dragged itself back into this game. A Buddy Hield 4-point play has made this a one-possession game with 1:15 to go. Some really careless Knicks turnovers in the fourth. – 9:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After Myles Turner was ruled out with back spasms shortly before tip, the Knicks have done whatever they’ve wanted in this game. They lead 62-41 at the halftime break behind 19 from Jalen Brunson and 16 from RJ Barrett. Tyrese Haliburton has 9 pts, 3 rebs & 4 assists for Indiana. – 8:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Another late update: Myles Turner won’t play vs Knicks due to back spasms.
James Johnson making his first start as a Pacer.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Myles Turner a late scratch – James Johnson starting at center for Indiana. – 7:40 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, diving deep on some potential trade candidates now, from Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and others.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Yet again, #Pacers Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner were nominees for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, which was won by Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell. – 3:33 PM
We’ll learn more about Indiana’s accelerated timeline by the result of the Pacers’ final contract discussions with Turner. Indiana and Turner’s new representatives at CAA are in fluid extension conversations, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports. The maximum dollar figure Indiana can offer Turner in a simple extension would be $96.7 million over four seasons, and that is indeed the early range for Turner’s talks that has circled around the league. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
Turner has expressed a desire to reach unrestricted free agency in the past, sources said, but he would also welcome a long-term future in Indiana now that he has emerged as the franchise’s focal point in the frontcourt. The sides have until March 1 to agree to new terms, which would then make Turner ineligible to be dealt for six months. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
The trade chatter surrounding Turner has indeed seemed to cool. For years, the Hornets presented a likely landing spot. But now, Charlotte does not appear very keen on upgrading its roster ahead of the deadline. The interest from Dallas and New Orleans in recent seasons has also dissipated, sources said. And the Lakers seem content waiting for a bigger return for their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks than a potential acquisition of Turner and Buddy Hield that was discussed before the season began. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
