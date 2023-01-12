DeMar Derozan likely to want Bulls extension this summer?

KC Johnson: As of this talk, I’d be surprised if they move any of their big three. If you do decide to break up this core, I ranked him as their most significant trade asset by far. Here’s the other thing about DeMar, he’s extension eligible this summer. You don’t have to extend him since he’s guaranteed through next year, but you can bet that he’s going to look to be extended this summer. He’s playing out of this world and headed almost certainly towards another All-Star selection. He’s in the conversation for another All-NBA selection. You’re going to be balancing that this summer, and what’s the ceiling for this core?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls came inches from pulling out a win in D.C. in their first game of the season without DeMar DeRozan. Wizards escape with the 100-97 result.
Zach LaVine led the Bulls offense with 38 points. – 9:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls finish the first half on a 19-6 run to take a 59-46 lead over the Wizards into the half.
LaVine and Vooch combine for 29 points as they attempt to absorb the absence of DeMar DeRozan. – 8:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan misses 1st game of season with quad strain
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 6:18 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
DeMar DeRozan officially out for tonight’s game, per Billy Donovan. The quad has betrayed him. It’s his first missed game of the year. pic.twitter.com/906xOBGYlK – 5:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan is out vs. Wizards. It’s his first missed game of the season. – 5:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls still listing DeMar DeRozan as doubtful, but Dr. Vooch has ruled him out tonight. #trustDrVooch – 4:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan has been downgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game against the Wizards in D.C.
More info on his right quad strain, which he had been quietly managing since late December: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 1:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls have downgraded DeMar DeRozan to doubtful vs. Wizards. DeRozan hasn’t missed a game this season and quad strain isn’t being classified as long-term issue as of now. – 1:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan is in flip-flops as Bulls shootaround at Georgetown, with Patrick Ewing in attendance, ends. – 11:25 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan is in street clothes at Bulls shootaround in Washington this morning. He is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/U31WNnAe3a – 11:25 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan is listed as questionable with that right quad strain for tonight’s game in D.C.
Alex Caruso is probable. – 10:49 AM
