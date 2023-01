DeMar Derozan likely to want Bulls extension this summer?

KC Johnson: As of this talk, I’d be surprised if they move any of their big three. If you do decide to break up this core, I ranked him as their most significant trade asset by far. Here’s the other thing about DeMar, he’s extension eligible this summer. You don’t have to extend him since he’s guaranteed through next year, but you can bet that he’s going to look to be extended this summer. He’s playing out of this world and headed almost certainly towards another All-Star selection. He’s in the conversation for another All-NBA selection. You’re going to be balancing that this summer, and what’s the ceiling for this core?Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype