Desmond Bane on Jordan Clarkson: I don’t really think he’s the fighter type

The Old Man & the Three: We had to ask Desmond about Jordan Clarkson squaring up. Full episode w/ @DBane0625 drops tomorrow!
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies had to replace 2 key role players that are thriving on new teams. Jaren Jackson Jr. missed the first 14 games, then Desmond Bane was out for 17.
Still, at the halfway point, the Grizzlies look like a title contender.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies are 28-13 and on pace to match last season’s 56 wins after their 8th consecutive win.
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. all shined. Tyus Jones was a game changer.
Three quick takeaways:
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Grizz by 15
Ja 29 pts
Bane 18 pts
Tyus 14 pts
JJJ 13 pts
MEM +15 from 3PT
Keldon 19 pts
Poeltl 15 pts
Tre 15 pts
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane and Ja Morant are in that elite backcourt mode right now. – 9:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Grizz by 14
Memphis scores 44 in the 2Q
Ja 21 pts
Bane 15 pts
MEM +12 in paint, +9 from 3Pt line
Keldon 11 pts
Doug 10 pts
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 76 Spurs 62
Ja Morant has 21 and Desmond Bane has 15 points. The Grizzlies are 7-11 on 3s and have 44 points in the paint. Hard to stop a team dominating inside and out. – 9:09 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies can’t miss from deep. Desmond Bane has made all 3 of his attempts. Santi Aldama has almost made both of his. Memphis shooting 7-for-8 from deep. – 8:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane just pulled up from the parking garage and the Grizzlies have scored the first 11 points of the 2nd quarter. Timeout Spurs. Memphis leads 43-37 – 8:43 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
It was Donovan Mitchell’s night, but Jordan Clarkson stole the show https://t.co/KC3iWJmhrw pic.twitter.com/LRTQlPKjGG – 8:27 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Keldon Johnson officially a go tonight in Memphis. So is Ja Morant.
Spurs: Jones, Langford, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizzlies vs. Spurs from the edge of Beale Street:
Spurs: Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl, Romeo Langford, Tre Jones.
Grizz start: Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
On a night reserved for Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson stole the fourth quarter, and stole a game for the Utah Jazz. More on Clarkson here, the Jazz there, and what’s ahead for Utah – theathletic.com/4079759/2023/0… – 1:39 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. I’m so proud of Jazz fans tonight — they showed the best of what we can be.
2. Jordan Clarkson’s game-winning plays
3. Markkanen and Kessler dominating the Cavs on the glass
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Will Hardy: “Jordan Clarkson had a 7-point play late, which is exactly what I told him to do.” – 11:53 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell is talking to Walker Kessler postgame, interestingly enough. But big hugs to NAW, Ryan Smith, Irv Roland, Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, then his mom & sister Nicole and Jordan. Again, big cheers from the Vivint Arena crowd as he walks off the floor. – 11:42 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah defeats Cleveland 116-114….Mitchell went off in his return, scoring 46…but Jordan Clarkson had 15 of his 32 in the fourth and the Jazz rally for a win they desperately needed. Utah moves to 21-23 on the season. On to Friday and the Orlando Magic – 11:41 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jordan Clarkson game. He scored 9 points in less than 40 seconds. Scored 7 points on a single possession. Finishes the night with 32 points, 15 in the fourth quarter. Jazz win. – 11:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jordan Clarkson tonight:
32 PTS
6 REB
5 3P
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Cavaliers also once traded Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
After the Memphis game I was talking to Jordan Clarkson about Donovan returning to Utah. “He’s probably gonna try to drop like 80” he said laughing. “I’m gonna try to stop him.” – 11:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jordan Clarkson has a chance at a 7-point possession, which I’m not sure I’ve ever seen. Bickerstaff is challenging this one, though. – 11:26 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Oh, wow. Jordan Clarkson buries a 3 and gets fouled. It’s getting looked at for a flagrant foul. Cavs up 107-105 with 1:22 left — with at least a free throw pending. – 11:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson for three, and the foul….the Jazz are back within 107-105 – 11:23 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz starters: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler. – 8:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Big hug for Donovan Mitchell in pregame warmups from Jordan Clarkson. – 8:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Jordan Clarkson is ready for the return of Donovan Mitchell tonight. ‘He’s a real, real superstar.’ The #Jazz guard also talks about his Filipino and Black heritage, dating a pop punk star, Kobe, his unique hair, tattoos and nails and more in @andscape. bit.ly/3GTqSxr – 11:54 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Jaren Jackson Jr.’s blocks have become a defining play for these Memphis Grizzlies, as much as a Ja Morant dunk or a Desmond Bane 3.
How it happened may or may not involve a one-on-one game between Jackson and Xavier Tillman.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Desmond Bane, a TCU alum, was asked if he was getting score updates during tonight’s Grizzlies-Spurs game.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
What a play. Dillon with the steal, Tyus with the vision, Bane with the triple. Grizz by 7. – 10:08 PM
More on this storyline
Jordan Clarkson is not considered a trade candidate at this time, as Utah would like to keep the veteran scorer beyond this season, sources said. The Jazz, though, are prohibited by CBA rules from offering Clarkson a contract extension in his desired range of $20 million of average annual value, and Clarkson appears set to reach unrestricted free agency. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel a decisive 13-0 run. Lauri Markkanen had 25 points and 16 rebounds against his former team. Malik Beasley, Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 13 apiece as Utah won for just the second time in nine games. “I thought our guys just really dug in, stayed the course and stayed focused on the little things,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. -via ESPN / January 11, 2023
OptaSTATS: Jordan Clarkson of the @utahjazz is the first NBA player to score 9+ consecutive points in the last 2 minutes to turn a deficit into a lead (with nobody else on either team scoring in between) since Kobe Bryant did it in his 60-point game to cap off his career on April 13, 2016. -via Twitter / January 11, 2023
Clutch Points: Jordan Clarkson hits Desmond Bane on the head and immediately got up to fight stance on confrontation 💀 pic.twitter.com/VrVsfyXqPV -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / January 8, 2023
Memphis: Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) and Steven Adams (non-COVID illness) have been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against Utah. Desmond Bane (right big toe injury management) is available. -via HoopsHype / January 7, 2023
Damichael Cole: No Desmond Bane tonight against the Orlando Magic on the second night of a back to back, per the Grizzlies. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / January 5, 2023
