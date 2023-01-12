Dewayne Dedmon suspended one game

Rather than leave the decision in the NBA’s hands, the Miami Heat on Wednesday night suspended veteran center Dewayne Dedmon one game without pay for his Tuesday night bench confrontation with coach Erik Spoelstra and ensuing actions. With “double-jeopardy” banned in such instances, there will be no additional league action.
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
So with Herro (Achilles soreness), Lowry (knee discomfort), Martin (quadriceps strain), Dedmon (suspension), Jovic (lower back stress reaction), D. Robinson (finger surgery) and Yurtseven (ankle surgery) ruled out, Heat will again have nine available players tomorrow vs. Bucks. – 11:14 PM
So with Herro (Achilles soreness), Lowry (knee discomfort), Martin (quadriceps strain), Dedmon (suspension), Jovic (lower back stress reaction), D. Robinson (finger surgery) and Yurtseven (ankle surgery) ruled out, Heat will again have nine available players tomorrow vs. Bucks. – 11:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Heat have 10 players on the injury report (one is Dedmon, subsequently suspended) and Jimmy Butler (who certainly could be on there) isn’t on the list.
Only players not on the list: Butler, Cain, Oladipo, O. Robinson, Strus and Vincent. – 10:58 PM
The Heat have 10 players on the injury report (one is Dedmon, subsequently suspended) and Jimmy Butler (who certainly could be on there) isn’t on the list.
Only players not on the list: Butler, Cain, Oladipo, O. Robinson, Strus and Vincent. – 10:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat has suspended Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay after Tuesday’s blow up and ejection miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… What it means for Dedmon and the Heat – 10:44 PM
The Heat has suspended Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay after Tuesday’s blow up and ejection miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… What it means for Dedmon and the Heat – 10:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay after Tuesday meltdown. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Veteran center cited by Heat for “conduct detrimental to the team.” – 10:40 PM
Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay after Tuesday meltdown. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Veteran center cited by Heat for “conduct detrimental to the team.” – 10:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat suspend Dedmon 1 game for conduct detrimental to team
apnews.com/article/milwau… – 10:38 PM
Heat suspend Dedmon 1 game for conduct detrimental to team
apnews.com/article/milwau… – 10:38 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Miami’s Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended one game, in consultation with the team and NBA, for actions Tuesday night that included knocking a massage gun onto court. – 10:30 PM
Miami’s Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended one game, in consultation with the team and NBA, for actions Tuesday night that included knocking a massage gun onto court. – 10:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat, in consultation with the NBA, has suspended Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team for actions that took place in the bench area of last night’s game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 10:26 PM
The Heat, in consultation with the NBA, has suspended Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team for actions that took place in the bench area of last night’s game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 10:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have, in consultation with the NBA, suspended Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team for actions that took place in the bench area of last night’s game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 10:26 PM
The Heat have, in consultation with the NBA, suspended Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team for actions that took place in the bench area of last night’s game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 10:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Dedmon suspended one game, without pay, by Heat — not by NBA, for conduct detrimental. – 10:25 PM
Dedmon suspended one game, without pay, by Heat — not by NBA, for conduct detrimental. – 10:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat still awaiting an NBA ruling on the Dewayne Dedmon situation miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the good and bad news on the Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Bucks, and a look back at Jamal Cain’s big night as a big – 5:44 PM
NEW: Heat still awaiting an NBA ruling on the Dewayne Dedmon situation miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the good and bad news on the Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Bucks, and a look back at Jamal Cain’s big night as a big – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat await NBA ruling after Dewayne Dedmon tosses and gets tossed; reflecting on free-throw perfection. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:39 PM
Heat await NBA ruling after Dewayne Dedmon tosses and gets tossed; reflecting on free-throw perfection. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Thursday vs. visiting Bucks:
Out: Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven.
Questionable: Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem.
Probable: Bam Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith. – 5:07 PM
Heat injury report for Thursday vs. visiting Bucks:
Out: Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven.
Questionable: Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem.
Probable: Bam Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith. – 5:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has ruled out Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) are questionable.
Bam Adebayo and Haywood Highsmith are probable. – 5:03 PM
Heat has ruled out Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) are questionable.
Bam Adebayo and Haywood Highsmith are probable. – 5:03 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro, Lowry, Martin still out for Heat tomorrow against Milwaukee. Bam is probable. No league ruling yet on Dedmon. – 5:03 PM
Herro, Lowry, Martin still out for Heat tomorrow against Milwaukee. Bam is probable. No league ruling yet on Dedmon. – 5:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
When Dedmon gave up 6 straight points on back-cuts in the 2-3 zone pic.twitter.com/e4enNgAl95 – 1:35 PM
When Dedmon gave up 6 straight points on back-cuts in the 2-3 zone pic.twitter.com/e4enNgAl95 – 1:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: What happens next with Dewayne Dedmon and the Heat after ejection? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:18 PM
ASK IRA: What happens next with Dewayne Dedmon and the Heat after ejection? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways from last night’s Heat win over the Thunder despite having only eight available players for most of the game miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jimmy Butler was excellent, Heat set an NBA free-throw record, Dewayne Dedmon was ejected and more from a wild night in Miami – 9:38 AM
Takeaways from last night’s Heat win over the Thunder despite having only eight available players for most of the game miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jimmy Butler was excellent, Heat set an NBA free-throw record, Dewayne Dedmon was ejected and more from a wild night in Miami – 9:38 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
What happens next with Dewayne Dedmon and the Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:06 AM
What happens next with Dewayne Dedmon and the Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:06 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday’s 112-111 win over Thunder: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. This time Butler finishes it off.
2. Dedmon tosses and gets tossed.
3. Butler toes the line (as do Heat).
4. Strus compensates for shorthanded rotation.
5. Four starters out. – 8:05 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday’s 112-111 win over Thunder: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. This time Butler finishes it off.
2. Dedmon tosses and gets tossed.
3. Butler toes the line (as do Heat).
4. Strus compensates for shorthanded rotation.
5. Four starters out. – 8:05 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: A Dewayne Dedmon defining (and closing?) moment after his Heat ejection. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:03 AM
Winderman’s view: A Dewayne Dedmon defining (and closing?) moment after his Heat ejection. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:03 AM
More on this storyline
Dedmon will be suspended for Thursday night’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He is eligible to return for Saturday’s home game against the Bucks, one day before he becomes eligible to be traded for the first time this season. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / January 12, 2023
Wes Goldberg: Erik Spoelstra on Dewayne Dedmon’s ejection. “That’s the Miami Heat. We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities.” On Dedmon walking off the court, Spo says, “That part was unacceptable.” pic.twitter.com/ZUovFZfVoe -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / January 11, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Dewayne Dedmon ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. He seemed to throw something on the court. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / January 10, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.