Hornets 55, Raptors 69: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (11-31) play against the Toronto Raptors (23-23) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 12, 2023

Charlotte Hornets 55, Toronto Raptors 69 (Half)

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Siakam with 18, Barnes with 10p & 6a, Anunoby with 12 and Trent Jr. with 11 — four Raptors starters in double figures at half time. Toronto with 18 assists. They lead Charlotte 69-55. – Siakam with 18, Barnes with 10p & 6a, Anunoby with 12 and Trent Jr. with 11 — four Raptors starters in double figures at half time. Toronto with 18 assists. They lead Charlotte 69-55. – 8:40 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

I know the numbers aren’t great but JT Thor is looking much more confident and comfortable than earlier in the season, would be nice to see him kick on in the 2nd half of the year.

Anyway, extra early start at work so having to catchup on the 2nd half tomorrow. – I know the numbers aren’t great but JT Thor is looking much more confident and comfortable than earlier in the season, would be nice to see him kick on in the 2nd half of the year.Anyway, extra early start at work so having to catchup on the 2nd half tomorrow. – 8:40 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors up 69-55 at the half, feels like it should be more – Raptors up 69-55 at the half, feels like it should be more – 8:37 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

LaMelo Ball at half:

18 PTS

7-9 FG

3-5 3P

Only Curry is making more 3s per game this season. 8:37 PM LaMelo Ball at half:18 PTS7-9 FG3-5 3POnly Curry is making more 3s per game this season. pic.twitter.com/K8VWWPoRb1

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: Raptors 69,

LaMelo is the only Hornet in double figures with 18 points while all but one of Toronto’s starters have topped 10 points. Fred VanVleet has 4 points. – Halftime: Raptors 69, #Hornets 55LaMelo is the only Hornet in double figures with 18 points while all but one of Toronto’s starters have topped 10 points. Fred VanVleet has 4 points. – 8:37 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

This 3 guard lineup with Thor and Plumlee is finishing the half strong. A great switch by JT here, manages to stay in the play without fouling and despite FVV trying to use the reverse to take the shot blocker out the play manages to get a hand on it. 8:30 PM This 3 guard lineup with Thor and Plumlee is finishing the half strong. A great switch by JT here, manages to stay in the play without fouling and despite FVV trying to use the reverse to take the shot blocker out the play manages to get a hand on it. pic.twitter.com/MCZoVJWvNz

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

And through it all, Raptors only up 9 with 2:54 until halftime; Hornets shooting 54 per cent from the field – And through it all, Raptors only up 9 with 2:54 until halftime; Hornets shooting 54 per cent from the field – 8:29 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

At 8 minutes and counting, I believe this has been Precious Achiuwa’s longest stretch of uninterrupted play since the inury. He’s been boringly good. – At 8 minutes and counting, I believe this has been Precious Achiuwa’s longest stretch of uninterrupted play since the inury. He’s been boringly good. – 8:27 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

17 assists on 22 made field goals for Toronto

And I’d guess 8-10 of those baskets were absolutely uncontested dunks and layups – 17 assists on 22 made field goals for TorontoAnd I’d guess 8-10 of those baskets were absolutely uncontested dunks and layups – 8:24 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Is Charlotte the NBA’s worst franchise? Definitely seem like worst current team. – Is Charlotte the NBA’s worst franchise? Definitely seem like worst current team. – 8:18 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Hornets have responded to an angry Steve Clifford timeout a minute into quarter by: turning the ball over three times; fouling Achiuwa on the fast break and goaltending; fouling Chris Boucher on a corner 3. – The Hornets have responded to an angry Steve Clifford timeout a minute into quarter by: turning the ball over three times; fouling Achiuwa on the fast break and goaltending; fouling Chris Boucher on a corner 3. – 8:15 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

I’m pretty sure all of this Hornets criticism means they will be winning this game by 5 in the fourth quarter. – I’m pretty sure all of this Hornets criticism means they will be winning this game by 5 in the fourth quarter. – 8:13 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

I’m sure there’s a logical answer but a game and a quarter into this and the question is

How’d the Hornets win 11? – I’m sure there’s a logical answer but a game and a quarter into this and the question isHow’d the Hornets win 11? – 8:11 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

If the Toronto played Charlotte every night Raptors would be the 17-18 Warriors. They lead Hornets 38-29 with Raptors having 12 assists on 15 made field goals (after a season-high matching 32 on Tuesday) and 5-of-8 from three (after a season best 20 made 3s on Tuesday). – If the Toronto played Charlotte every night Raptors would be the 17-18 Warriors. They lead Hornets 38-29 with Raptors having 12 assists on 15 made field goals (after a season-high matching 32 on Tuesday) and 5-of-8 from three (after a season best 20 made 3s on Tuesday). – 8:08 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors 38, Hornets 29 after a quarter

Koloko has 3 PFs in 4 mins and they may rob us of much Koloko-Achiuwa-Boucher mayhem – Raptors 38, Hornets 29 after a quarterKoloko has 3 PFs in 4 mins and they may rob us of much Koloko-Achiuwa-Boucher mayhem – 8:07 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors spent weeks trying to figure out how to fix their offence when the obvious solution was in front of them the whole time: play the 11-31 Hornets twice in 3 days.

They shot 71% (!!) & had 12 assists on 15 1st-quarter FGs. They’re 25-52 from 3 in 5 quarters vs Charlotte – The Raptors spent weeks trying to figure out how to fix their offence when the obvious solution was in front of them the whole time: play the 11-31 Hornets twice in 3 days.They shot 71% (!!) & had 12 assists on 15 1st-quarter FGs. They’re 25-52 from 3 in 5 quarters vs Charlotte – 8:06 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Props to the Showtime Raps for taking advantage, but that Hornets quarter was maybe the single worst defensive quarter I’ve seen this year. The Raps got three dunks out of pick-and-rolls.

38-29. 12 apiece for Anunoby and Siakam. Koloko has three fouls in four minutes. – Props to the Showtime Raps for taking advantage, but that Hornets quarter was maybe the single worst defensive quarter I’ve seen this year. The Raps got three dunks out of pick-and-rolls.38-29. 12 apiece for Anunoby and Siakam. Koloko has three fouls in four minutes. – 8:06 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q: Raptors 38,

Toronto shot 71.4% overall and 62.5% from 3-point range

Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby getting whatever they want and each have 12 points. – End of first Q: Raptors 38, #Hornets 29Toronto shot 71.4% overall and 62.5% from 3-point rangePascal Siakam and OG Anunoby getting whatever they want and each have 12 points. – 8:06 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Did the Hornets really intentionally foul Christian Koloko down 11 with 10 seconds left in the first quarter?

Seems a unique strategy – Did the Hornets really intentionally foul Christian Koloko down 11 with 10 seconds left in the first quarter?Seems a unique strategy – 8:04 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Welcome back Nick Richards, 4 early points by making himself available around he rim. Clifford said he wanted to find a way to get Nick some playing time, seems like he’s got the nod ahead of Williams as the backup center for at least tonight – Welcome back Nick Richards, 4 early points by making himself available around he rim. Clifford said he wanted to find a way to get Nick some playing time, seems like he’s got the nod ahead of Williams as the backup center for at least tonight – 8:04 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Already looking forward to Precious Achiuwa Wacky Fun Time – Already looking forward to Precious Achiuwa Wacky Fun Time – 8:00 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Nick Richards is about to check in for his first real meaningful minutes since going down against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Dec. 23. Steve Clifford not happy with the interior defense obviously. – Nick Richards is about to check in for his first real meaningful minutes since going down against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Dec. 23. Steve Clifford not happy with the interior defense obviously. – 7:56 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors are shooting a rather preposterous 72/2 per cent from the field and are up 31-19 at second timeout

The team that couldn’t make 3s is 5-8 from distance – Raptors are shooting a rather preposterous 72/2 per cent from the field and are up 31-19 at second timeoutThe team that couldn’t make 3s is 5-8 from distance – 7:55 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Dennis Smith Jr. – First player off the bench tonight: Dennis Smith Jr. – 7:51 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Siakam drills a 3, blocks a PJ Washington jumper from the corner, then sets up an OG Anunoby corner 3. Raptors are… buzzing? They’ve hit 10 of their 13 FGA and lead the Hornets 23-11. – Siakam drills a 3, blocks a PJ Washington jumper from the corner, then sets up an OG Anunoby corner 3. Raptors are… buzzing? They’ve hit 10 of their 13 FGA and lead the Hornets 23-11. – 7:51 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Few better at making the seemingly complicated simple. Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford on the essence of NBA hoops: 7:47 PM Few better at making the seemingly complicated simple. Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford on the essence of NBA hoops: pic.twitter.com/5ToLE2HHEK

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

the raptors are quite happy to make mcdaniels the focal point of the hornets offence, he’s taken 5 of their 7 shots. toronto much sharper defensively to start than a couple nights ago. – the raptors are quite happy to make mcdaniels the focal point of the hornets offence, he’s taken 5 of their 7 shots. toronto much sharper defensively to start than a couple nights ago. – 7:47 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors are basically running the Hornets out of the gym in 4 minutes, up 13-4 – Raptors are basically running the Hornets out of the gym in 4 minutes, up 13-4 – 7:46 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Really good spurt for the Raptors to start, and the Hornets are providing the (lack of) shooting I was promised on Tuesday. 13-4 early. – Really good spurt for the Raptors to start, and the Hornets are providing the (lack of) shooting I was promised on Tuesday. 13-4 early. – 7:45 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Hornets in teal jerseys, which is as it ought to be – Hornets in teal jerseys, which is as it ought to be – 7:41 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

I have good news: The Hornets are wearing teal, as the good lord intended. – I have good news: The Hornets are wearing teal, as the good lord intended. – 7:40 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

If I built a team of guys who are out tonight …

Start: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis

Off bench: Khris Middleton, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Joe Ingles, Al Horford, Patrick Beverley, Caleb Martin

(nvm the $297M salary, obvs) – If I built a team of guys who are out tonight …Start: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony DavisOff bench: Khris Middleton, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Joe Ingles, Al Horford, Patrick Beverley, Caleb Martin(nvm the $297M salary, obvs) – 7:38 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Same starters, same opponent… but unlike Tuesday night, Drake is here!

Raptors-Hornets Part 2. LFG. – Same starters, same opponent… but unlike Tuesday night, Drake is here!Raptors-Hornets Part 2. LFG. – 7:34 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Michael Jordan might be the best player ever, but as an owner? Terrible. ICYMI, Words by Grange on MJ’s string of double-bogeys in Charlotte. Thanks as always to Shaun Stewart for the production: 7:31 PM Michael Jordan might be the best player ever, but as an owner? Terrible. ICYMI, Words by Grange on MJ’s string of double-bogeys in Charlotte. Thanks as always to Shaun Stewart for the production: sportsnet.ca/nba/video/why-…

Eliot Clough @EliotClough

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

In search of their first three-game winning streak of the season, Raptors will run it back with the guys who got them the first two

VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Barnes – In search of their first three-game winning streak of the season, Raptors will run it back with the guys who got them the first twoVanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Barnes – 7:14 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT at TOR

Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth 6:35 PM INJURY REPORT at TORGordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/6lv7kMBtIa