Hornets 55, Raptors 69: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (11-31) play against the Toronto Raptors (23-23) at Scotiabank Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 12, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 55, Toronto Raptors 69 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hoopin’ up north continues after the break. pic.twitter.com/oqSdvAgEyA – 8:41 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Siakam with 18, Barnes with 10p & 6a, Anunoby with 12 and Trent Jr. with 11 — four Raptors starters in double figures at half time. Toronto with 18 assists. They lead Charlotte 69-55. – 8:40 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I know the numbers aren’t great but JT Thor is looking much more confident and comfortable than earlier in the season, would be nice to see him kick on in the 2nd half of the year.
Anyway, extra early start at work so having to catchup on the 2nd half tomorrow. – 8:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
That ball tryin’ to play tricks on us 😳
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/gozXFBDS1Z – 8:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaMelo Ball at half:
18 PTS
7-9 FG
3-5 3P
Only Curry is making more 3s per game this season. pic.twitter.com/K8VWWPoRb1 – 8:37 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
This 3 guard lineup with Thor and Plumlee is finishing the half strong. A great switch by JT here, manages to stay in the play without fouling and despite FVV trying to use the reverse to take the shot blocker out the play manages to get a hand on it. pic.twitter.com/MCZoVJWvNz – 8:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And through it all, Raptors only up 9 with 2:54 until halftime; Hornets shooting 54 per cent from the field – 8:29 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
At 8 minutes and counting, I believe this has been Precious Achiuwa’s longest stretch of uninterrupted play since the inury. He’s been boringly good. – 8:27 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
17 assists on 22 made field goals for Toronto
And I’d guess 8-10 of those baskets were absolutely uncontested dunks and layups – 8:24 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Is Charlotte the NBA’s worst franchise? Definitely seem like worst current team. – 8:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Hornets have responded to an angry Steve Clifford timeout a minute into quarter by: turning the ball over three times; fouling Achiuwa on the fast break and goaltending; fouling Chris Boucher on a corner 3. – 8:15 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I’m pretty sure all of this Hornets criticism means they will be winning this game by 5 in the fourth quarter. – 8:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I’m sure there’s a logical answer but a game and a quarter into this and the question is
How’d the Hornets win 11? – 8:11 PM
I’m sure there’s a logical answer but a game and a quarter into this and the question is
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
If the Toronto played Charlotte every night Raptors would be the 17-18 Warriors. They lead Hornets 38-29 with Raptors having 12 assists on 15 made field goals (after a season-high matching 32 on Tuesday) and 5-of-8 from three (after a season best 20 made 3s on Tuesday). – 8:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors 38, Hornets 29 after a quarter
Koloko has 3 PFs in 4 mins and they may rob us of much Koloko-Achiuwa-Boucher mayhem – 8:07 PM
Raptors 38, Hornets 29 after a quarter
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors spent weeks trying to figure out how to fix their offence when the obvious solution was in front of them the whole time: play the 11-31 Hornets twice in 3 days.
They shot 71% (!!) & had 12 assists on 15 1st-quarter FGs. They’re 25-52 from 3 in 5 quarters vs Charlotte – 8:06 PM
The Raptors spent weeks trying to figure out how to fix their offence when the obvious solution was in front of them the whole time: play the 11-31 Hornets twice in 3 days.
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
always DUNK your DIMES
@Malachi Flynn ↗️ @kolokojunior1 pic.twitter.com/oct2ENtrUV – 8:06 PM
always DUNK your DIMES
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Props to the Showtime Raps for taking advantage, but that Hornets quarter was maybe the single worst defensive quarter I’ve seen this year. The Raps got three dunks out of pick-and-rolls.
38-29. 12 apiece for Anunoby and Siakam. Koloko has three fouls in four minutes. – 8:06 PM
Props to the Showtime Raps for taking advantage, but that Hornets quarter was maybe the single worst defensive quarter I’ve seen this year. The Raps got three dunks out of pick-and-rolls.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A thing of beauty 🤌
#NBAAllStar x @LaMelo Ball | https://t.co/J9QbgXkLqU pic.twitter.com/Sy7aYmq9aJ – 8:05 PM
A thing of beauty 🤌
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Did the Hornets really intentionally foul Christian Koloko down 11 with 10 seconds left in the first quarter?
Seems a unique strategy – 8:04 PM
Did the Hornets really intentionally foul Christian Koloko down 11 with 10 seconds left in the first quarter?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Welcome back Nick Richards, 4 early points by making himself available around he rim. Clifford said he wanted to find a way to get Nick some playing time, seems like he’s got the nod ahead of Williams as the backup center for at least tonight – 8:04 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
O.G. is goin’ OFF 😤 | 12 PTS & counting
⭐️ VOTE O.G. FOR ALL-STAR : https://t.co/KDXDiFuHwj ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/CH4siHwEgb – 7:57 PM
O.G. is goin’ OFF 😤 | 12 PTS & counting
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors are shooting a rather preposterous 72/2 per cent from the field and are up 31-19 at second timeout
The team that couldn’t make 3s is 5-8 from distance – 7:55 PM
Raptors are shooting a rather preposterous 72/2 per cent from the field and are up 31-19 at second timeout
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Eric Koreen and I go in-depth on the Raptors. The season so far, Scottie Barnes’ development, Pascal Siakam, the trade deadline, Nick Nurse and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269977… – 7:52 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Siakam drills a 3, blocks a PJ Washington jumper from the corner, then sets up an OG Anunoby corner 3. Raptors are… buzzing? They’ve hit 10 of their 13 FGA and lead the Hornets 23-11. – 7:51 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Few better at making the seemingly complicated simple. Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford on the essence of NBA hoops: pic.twitter.com/5ToLE2HHEK – 7:47 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
the raptors are quite happy to make mcdaniels the focal point of the hornets offence, he’s taken 5 of their 7 shots. toronto much sharper defensively to start than a couple nights ago. – 7:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors are basically running the Hornets out of the gym in 4 minutes, up 13-4 – 7:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Really good spurt for the Raptors to start, and the Hornets are providing the (lack of) shooting I was promised on Tuesday. 13-4 early. – 7:45 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I have good news: The Hornets are wearing teal, as the good lord intended. – 7:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
If I built a team of guys who are out tonight …
Start: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis
Off bench: Khris Middleton, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Joe Ingles, Al Horford, Patrick Beverley, Caleb Martin
(nvm the $297M salary, obvs) – 7:38 PM
If I built a team of guys who are out tonight …
Start: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis
Off bench: Khris Middleton, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Joe Ingles, Al Horford, Patrick Beverley, Caleb Martin
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Same starters, same opponent… but unlike Tuesday night, Drake is here!
Raptors-Hornets Part 2. LFG. – 7:34 PM
Same starters, same opponent… but unlike Tuesday night, Drake is here!
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Take 2 – let’s get this W.
📍 – Toronto, ON
🆚 – @Toronto Raptors
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/dy78JLYYt1 – 7:32 PM
Take 2 – let’s get this W.
📍 – Toronto, ON
🆚 – @Toronto Raptors
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Michael Jordan might be the best player ever, but as an owner? Terrible. ICYMI, Words by Grange on MJ’s string of double-bogeys in Charlotte. Thanks as always to Shaun Stewart for the production: sportsnet.ca/nba/video/why-… – 7:31 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
In the CHA for Iowa vs. Michigan, sitting among the fans, as we’re still waiting on credentials.
Kris Murray is on one to start. Hawks with the early, two-point deficit pic.twitter.com/FZdyDFpR02 – 7:18 PM
In the CHA for Iowa vs. Michigan, sitting among the fans, as we’re still waiting on credentials.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
In search of their first three-game winning streak of the season, Raptors will run it back with the guys who got them the first two
VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Barnes – 7:14 PM
In search of their first three-game winning streak of the season, Raptors will run it back with the guys who got them the first two
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 5️⃣ on the floor!
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/wCRegLjSHb – 7:00 PM
First 5️⃣ on the floor!
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at TOR
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/6lv7kMBtIa – 6:35 PM
INJURY REPORT at TOR
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
I’m seeing 🔮 a great game from @ScottBarnes561 tonight pic.twitter.com/Ga7Jl6RNBo – 6:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at TOR 1/12:
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) has been downgraded to out. – 6:28 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at TOR 1/12:
Rod Boone @rodboone
Finale of a four-game road trip and second matchup with Toronto in three days coming up. Speaking to #Hornets players and personnel, they love the two-game series format. NBA may need to start adding a few more of these to the schedule. Makes sense for everybody, fans included. pic.twitter.com/wGMKEfmKrW – 6:26 PM
Finale of a four-game road trip and second matchup with Toronto in three days coming up. Speaking to #Hornets players and personnel, they love the two-game series format. NBA may need to start adding a few more of these to the schedule. Makes sense for everybody, fans included. pic.twitter.com/wGMKEfmKrW – 6:26 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Eric Koreen and I go in-depth on the Raptors. The season so far, Scottie Barnes’ development, Pascal Siakam, the trade deadline, Nick Nurse and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269977… – 2:45 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Gearing Up For The Second Half
📝 @Vivek Jacob
➡️ https://t.co/sSAaOHf91O pic.twitter.com/l0ZcvebM64 – 2:08 PM
Gearing Up For The Second Half
📝 @Vivek Jacob
