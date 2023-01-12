Hornets vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $11,177,477 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $8,175,657 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 12, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: SN

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

