Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Joe Mazzulla said that Jaylen Brown could miss “a week or two” with an adductor injury. – 6:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics say Jaylen Brown will not play tonight with right adductor tightness. Joe Mazzulla says he could miss “a week or two” with the issue, but that the team will know more in the next couple of days. – 6:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla says there’s no timeline on Jaylen Brown’s injury. – 6:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics downgrade Jaylen Brown as OUT with right adductor tightness for tonight’s game in Brooklyn – 6:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Mazzulla said Jaylen Brown could miss a week. #Celtics #Nets – 6:01 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla on Jaylen Brown: “I’m not sure what the timeline is. He tried to go give it a go today, and he wasn’t able to do it.” Said they’ll know more in the next couple days. – 6:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I mean, it doesn’t matter *all* that much because #Cavs Darius Garland doesn’t have much of a chance of starting the All-Star Game this year, but he is negatively impacted by Jaylen Brown and DeMar DeRozan both being listed as only backcourt players on this year’s ballot. – 3:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford is officially out tonight with low back-to-back stiffness.
Jaylen Brown is questionable. He told @Abby Chin after the game he tweaked his groin, so we’ll see how he feels come game time. – 2:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Marcus Smart and Rob WIlliams will be back on Thursday night but Jaylen Brown was a surprise addition to the Celtics injury report against the Nets masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Taking off for NYC ✈️. Don’t love seeing Jaylen Brown (adductor) on the injury report after mentioning a groin ailment on NBC. We’ll have more at Barclays. Andrew Wiggins just missed considerable time with an adductor injury. @Joe_Sway @CelticsCLNS
Horford resting as expected. – 1:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report at Nets tonight:
Jaylen Brown – Left Adductor Tightness – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Al Horford – Low Back Stiffness – OUT – 1:22 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum passes Joel Embiid into the top 3 front court players in the second round of fan voting. Jaylen Brown is just behind James Harden for 4th in guards. Fan voting makes up 50% of the vote for the starting lineup pic.twitter.com/uS94AumW1M – 1:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown is questionable tonight with left adductor tightness, while Al Horford is resting because it’s a back to back, Celtics announce. – 1:05 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown is shooting 76.2% off drives the last three games. NBA tracking had him 6-7 FG for 16 points on 10 drives vs Pelicans.
nbcsports.com/boston/celtics… – 12:01 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jaylen Brown: “We came into this season with an understanding that we’re trying to get back to where we were last year. We didn’t want to hear about… We didn’t want to talk about any of that other stuff. The only thing we were focused on is that we lost in the Finals.” pic.twitter.com/Tnd8MS5HOz – 10:23 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown punish #Pelicans, and they are becoming the most dominant duo in the NBA #Celtics bostonglobe.com/2023/01/12/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 8:44 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
New @CLNSMedia – I talked to CJ McCollum tonight, who saw Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s second 30-30 game in 2020 in the Bubble.
He saw their 19th on WED (#Celtics #Pelicans), and two players levels above 3 years ago.
“You’re not gonna stop them.”
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Jaylen Brown listened to the game, and delivered a perfectly played gem bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/01/12/kar… – 1:09 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 125, Pelicans 114 – Jaylen Brown builds lead, Jayson Tatum closes the door bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/01/11/bsj… – 12:10 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With his 41 Friday night, Jaylen Brown jumped three spots to move into the NBA’s top five in the scoring race. pic.twitter.com/eHGyTSAAIr – 11:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown: “As we progress, the message is that comfort will kill you. These teams are not waiting around for us waiting to win the game. You gotta go out and prove it every single night. Success is earned every single night.” – 10:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Despite 38 points from CJ McCollum, the Pelicans fell 125-114 to the Celtics.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 72 points.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Al Horford on Jaylen Brown: “When he drives, I feel like people are feeling it. When he’s hitting you and he’s driving, you can feel it.” – 10:13 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Al Horford on Jaylen Brown: “When he drives, I feel like people feel it.” – 10:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jaylen Brown went OFF in the Celtics’ win 💪 pic.twitter.com/krxhpQ83Qz – 10:04 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Boston’s offensive attack impresses in a second matchup vs. New Orleans, led by Jaylen Brown’s 41 pts. Celtics prevail 125-114 over Pelicans in Beantown, connecting on 15 three-pointers. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/b5zlM6Z1C8 pic.twitter.com/U45mOhrx8e – 9:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown passed DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell in total scoring with his 41 PTS tonight. Up to 1086 PTS, FIFTH in #NBA – 9:46 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pelicans 125-114, Jaylen Brown pours in 41 points masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 9:43 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Celtics 125, Pelicans 114
Jaylen Brown goes for 41.
CJ McCollum with 38. Shot 15 of 24 from the field. He made six 3s.
New Orleans drops to 1-2 on its five-game road trip. Games against Detroit and Cleveland remain. – 9:42 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics beat Pelicans 125-114 for fourth straight win.
–Season-high 41 points and 12 rebounds for Jaylen Brown
–Jayson Tatum finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds.
Brooklyn up next Thursday night. – 9:42 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Jaylen Brown is Square Business!!! I said it once and I’ll say again… when you mention Tatum, Mitchell, Booker Morant make sure you say his MF name!!! Jaylen “MF” Brown. Carry they hell on… – 9:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown tonight:
41 PTS
12 REB
15-21 FG
Joins AD, Jokic and Giannis as the only players with a 40/10 game on 70 FG% this season. pic.twitter.com/fyPw31RfPC – 9:39 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jaylen Brown – 41 points, 12 rebounds
Jayson Tatum – 31 points, 10 rebounds
Not a great day for the Pelicans defensively. – 9:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
It looked like Jaylen Brown tried to sneak back out on the floor after that timeout but Justin Jackson ultimately subbed in for him. – 9:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have combined for:
72 points
25-for-43 shooting
22 rebounds
2 turnovers – 9:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
5th career 40-point game for Jaylen Brown, his first since his 50 against Orlando last January. pic.twitter.com/84c8qPsE4s – 9:36 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Jaylen Brown becomes the 36th different player this season to have a 40-point game. – 9:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jaylen Brown is up to 41 points on 15-21 shooting.
CJ McCollum has 38 points on 15-24 shooting.
It’s been a tough shot making contest between those two all night. – 9:35 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown up to a season-high 41 points now. Good for his All-Star starter candidacy. – 9:35 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jaylen Brown scored 18 points in the third quarter. He’s up to 36 on 13-of-18 shooting. Celtics started doubling CJ. He’s got 30. – 9:16 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
36 points and 11 rebounds for Jaylen Brown through 3 quarters
Celtics lead the Pelicans 97-85 with one frame remaining – 9:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown is too quick for all of these Pels defenders. He’s in total control right now. – 9:12 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Great job of Jaylen Brown tonight to put some pressure on the Pelicans. He’s up to 30 points on 12-16 shooting. Brown’s taken just 3 3s tonight and doing most of his damage inside the arc. – 9:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown has been good tonight, using his strength to bully rookie Dyson Daniels. #Celtics #Pelicans – 9:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
jaylen brown must lead the league in diving for his own loose balls after trying to drive through 3 defenders – 9:03 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
18 points and 11 rebounds for Jaylen Brown in the first half.
(His career-high for rebounds in a game is 15) – 8:32 PM
18 points and 11 rebounds for Jaylen Brown in the first half.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Dyson Daniels went from attempting to take a charge on Jaylen Brown’s drive to running all the way down the floor to rebound CJ’s miss early in the shot clock.
He really only plays at one speed: full-on hustle. – 8:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Dyson Daniels went from attempting to take a charge on Jaylen Brown’s drive and to running all the way down the floor to rebound CJ’s miss early in the shot clock.
He really only plays at one speed: full-on hustle. – 8:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Dyson Daniels went for attempting to take a charge on Jaylen Brown’s drive and then ran all the way down the floor to rebound CJ’s miss early in the shot clock.
He really only plays at one speed: full-on hustle. – 8:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Double-double for Jaylen Brown in the first half. 18 PTS 10 REB. His seismic scoring season continues. – 8:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown with a double double (18 points, 10 rebounds) before halftime – 8:29 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown already with a double-double at 18 points and 10 rebounds, and he’s shooting 8-11 from the floor. – 8:29 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown just grabbed his 8th rebound…
…with 4:20 left to play in the second quarter – 8:23 PM
Jaylen Brown just grabbed his 8th rebound…
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics NOT named Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum leading the way early for Boston. JT and JB have 9 points combined. Rest of the team has 21, led by Al Horford with 11 points. Boston leads New Orleans 30-27. – 7:59 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Sounded like Boston’s entire bench was yelling “Wolf!” as Jose Alvarado ran in from behind Jaylen Brown to try to get a steal, successfully alerting Brown – 7:58 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown playing a little bully ball by getting into the paint, getting to his spot and knocking down the mid-range jumper. pic.twitter.com/E9xx3mWFi8 – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Pelicans starters:
Jonas Valanciunas
Trey Murphy III
Naji Marshall
Dyson Daniels
C.J. McCollum – 7:05 PM
