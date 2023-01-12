Jazz, Hawks have discussed Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt for John Collins trade

After Utah’s early season success, league personnel is expecting the Jazz to reintroduce another seller into the trade deadline. Utah has received plenty of incoming calls on both Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, sources told Yahoo Sports, with the Jazz’s perceived valuation of a first-round pick for each player. Perhaps Vanderbilt is another young forward the Pacers deem has enough upside to grow alongside Turner. The Jazz and Hawks have discussed a deal surrounding John Collins for Beasley and Vanderbilt, sources said, although Utah has lobbied Atlanta for a first-round pick in addition to Collins to complete that framework.
Would a combo of Chris Duarte and draft capital be enough to satisfy Atlanta’s desired value in return for John Collins? Indiana has internally discussed the prospect of adding the Collins, sources told Yahoo Sports.
Would a combo of Chris Duarte and draft capital be enough to satisfy Atlanta’s desired value in return for John Collins? Indiana has internally discussed the prospect of adding the Collins, sources told Yahoo Sports.
Comeback is going to fall short, but Onyeka Okongwu and John Collins did a lot on shutting down the paint under the circumstances. – 9:57 PM
Tonight would be a great night to 1) use John Collins a lot, 2) push the ball off misses b/c you don’t want MIL setting up their defense. Beat Lopez down the floor. – 7:54 PM
Hawks are starting Aaron Holiday.
He’ll be alongside Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu and John Collins. – 7:07 PM
Hawks are starting Aaron Holiday.
Malik Beasley just tried to save the ball to Mike Conley and threw it off the ref. #Cavs ball. Not sure I’ve seen that before. – 11:03 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt has been holding his elbow for the last play or two — looks like he’s in some pain. – 9:53 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt holding his elbow — he’s been in significant pain a couple of times tonight. There I think it hurt his defense, so Hardy calls timeout. Remember, Jazz also missing Kelly Olynyk. – 9:53 PM
Rudy Gay and Jarred Vanderbilt are having an animated discussion after no one took Mobley off the screen, and he went down the lane untouched for a dunk. Hardy calls the Pop timeout with Utah’s lead ay 34-30, 10:07 remaining 2Q. – 9:45 PM
Rudy Gay and Jarred Vanderbilt look like they’re arguing about who was at fault for Mobley getting a wide open path to the basket and that argument makes me laugh – 9:44 PM
There’s a fan here with a sign that has Jarred Vanderbilt’s head on a goat’s body and…
There’s a fan here with a sign that has Jarred Vanderbilt’s head on a goat’s body and…
I’m sorry my guy. That’s not accurate. – 9:42 PM
Interesting to see the Jazz have Malik Beasley open up on Evan Mobley offensively. – 9:14 PM
Jazz starters: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler. – 8:35 PM
Okay, diving deep on some potential trade candidates now, from Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and others.
Okay, diving deep on some potential trade candidates now, from Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and others.
youtu.be/p2gI30p_iFo – 5:49 PM
More on this storyline
Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel a decisive 13-0 run. Lauri Markkanen had 25 points and 16 rebounds against his former team. Malik Beasley, Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 13 apiece as Utah won for just the second time in nine games. “I thought our guys just really dug in, stayed the course and stayed focused on the little things,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. -via ESPN / January 11, 2023
Tony Jones: Malik Beasley said he wants to be in the 3-point contest during all-star weekend -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / December 23, 2022
Ben Anderson: Malik Beasley on what he said to Rudy Gobert after the layup under the rim in the final seconds. “It was just disrespectful,” Malik Beasley said. “Unwritten rule of basketball and I told him that.” #TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/uDHgXPUyfM -via Twitter @BensHoops / December 10, 2022
Would a combination of Duarte and draft capital be enough to satisfy Atlanta’s desired value in return for John Collins? Indiana has internally discussed the prospect of adding the Collins, sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
Washington is another team that has expressed interest in Collins. But Wizards officials have stood firm that the franchise intends to keep Kyle Kuzma — a known Hawks target —past the trade deadline and hope to re-sign the high-scoring forward this offseason after he declines the 2023-24 player option in his contract as expected. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
The Hawks would want someone more like Ben Simmons back, and maybe more. The Nets are looking to go for it this year. They’re not looking to get rid of any of their top guys. Not the way they’ve been playing. If you’re the Nets, and really, if you are anybody in the league with your eyes on Collins, you are just hoping the Hawks realize they’re not getting a major payback for Collins and they lower the price,” the Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. -via Heavy.com / January 10, 2023
According to rival executives, the Jazz view Vanderbilt as worthy of a first-round pick in value given his production, contract (signed for $4.7 million next season), and age (23). At the end of November, Beasley told HoopsHype he’d like to remain in Utah and have the Jazz exercise his $16.5 million team option. -via HoopsHype / December 28, 2022
Utah has so far signaled an intent to keep breakout star forward Lauri Markkanen plus franchise favorite Jordan Clarkson, and have established a high asking price for Jarred Vanderbilt, sources told Yahoo Sports, leaving Malik Beasley and Kelly Olynyk, along with Conley, as the obvious veterans the Jazz could move before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Olynyk is known to be a favorite of Ainge. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 23, 2022
Malik Beasley: The expectation with us going into the season was we were all underdogs. Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and Jarred Vanderbilt. Me and Jarred came from playoff teams. I’m not saying we were the main factors, but we did play a nice part in changing Denver into a playoff team and then Minnesota. When we came in, we heard what was expected out of us to be a tanking team, but a lot of the guys in the locker room during training camp said, “Let’s be great.” We have a nice team. If we put it together the right way, we could be really good. To start off, none of us had egos. We all wanted to prove that we’re a special team. -via HoopsHype / November 23, 2022
