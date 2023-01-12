Kyrie Irving reveals his social media account is suspended

This time around, the polarizing point guard has seen his Instagram account suspended. Kyrie himself revealed this rather shocking development by posting a screenshot of his suspension notification. Irving also had a special message for his supporters as he broke the news: “They suspended my @kyrieirving account, idk why, nor do I care to know the reason why. “Tribe my tribe: Make sure y’all are paying attention to everything that’s going on. Stand Firm no matter what,” Irving wrote in his caption.
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Kyrie is a Superstar right??? Let’s see if he can carry this Nets team by not only putting up big numbers but getting WINS!!! So far he’s 0-1 since KD injury! Kyrie you’re on the clock!!! Carry the hell on… – 10:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla praised the #celtics‘ individual efforts against Kyrie Irving, and keeping the #Nets in the half court. – 9:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 109-98. 5 straight wins
Tatum – 20/11/5
Smart – 16/6/10
Brogdon – 16 points
White – 15 points
Grant – 12 points
Celtics – 47.7% FGs
Celtics – 12-36 3Ps
Irving – 24 points
Warren – 20 points
Harris – 18 points
Simmons – 0/9/13
Nets – 44.7% FGs
Nets – 13-34 3Ps – 9:48 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics pull away in 4Q, beat #Nets 109-98 without Jaylen Brown. Tatum 20 (7-22 FG), Brogdon 16, Smart 16, White 15, GWilliams 12, Kornet 11, Pritchard 9, RWilliams 8; Irving 24 (9-24 FG), Warren 20, Harris 18, Curry 11, O’Neale 11, Simmons 13 ast, 9 reb
===
REBS:
BOS 48
BRK 32. – 9:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The #Celtics are tough. That game’s a sign of how difficult life could be without Durant though. Simmons scored 0 points and you could see the extra pressure on Kyrie Irving. TJ Warren provides a bench scoring boost, but doesn’t move the ball well enough. Will be interesting. – 9:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Celtics beat the Nets 109-98. Game-high 24 points from Kyrie Irving, a season-high 18 from Joe Harris and 20 from T.J. Warren. Ben Simmons goes scoreless despite 13 assists and nine rebounds. BK is 0-1 w/out KD in 2023. OKC comes to town Sunday. – 9:46 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The sad part for the Nets is that the rest of the rotation guys contributed. Warren has 20, Harris has a season high 18 — but they aren’t going to win much when Kyrie goes 9/22 and Simmons doesn’t register a point. The Nets need to help Simmons find offensive confidence quickly. – 9:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Brooklyn finally breaks double-figures in the fourth quarter with a Joe Harris 3-pointer with just over two minutes remaining. Celtics have really shut the Nets down in the fourth, with Brooklyn’s offense mostly being difficult Kyrie Irving shots (he’s 2-for-7) – 9:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Smart has played some really good defense on Kyrie hre in the fourth quarter. – 9:38 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jacque Vaughn said he didn’t want Kyrie Irving feeling like he had to do more with Durant out, but it seems like that’s what Irving’s doing at the moment. Taken more than half the Nets’ shots in the fourth quarter. – 9:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Outside of Game 1 of last year’s playoffs, Kyrie has not played his best basketball against Boston.
18 points on 6/15 shooting in this one.
Still a lot of time left. – 9:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
With Tatum the bench, #Celtics start 4Q with an 8-2 run sparked by Payton Pritchard. BOS 92, BRK 84 with 9:44 left. Tatum and Kyrie set to check in. #Nets – 9:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie looks tired to open this fourth. A couple bad defensive possessions and a lazy turnover.
Celtics take an 8-point lead. – 9:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 84-82 after three
Tatum – 17/8/3
Brogdon – 12/5
White – 12 points
Smart – 11/6/9
Celtics – 46.3% FGs
Celtics – 11-30 3Ps
Celtics – 8 TOs
Irving – 18 points
Warren – 17 points
Harris – 15 points
Simmons – 0/9/13
Nets – 49.2% FGs
Nets – 11-27 3Ps
Nets – 6 TOs – 9:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3 quarters: Celtics 84, Nets 82.
Boston has dominated on the glass (38-23, including 11 offensive rebounds), but Brooklyn is shooting 40 percent from 3-point range and has 8 blocked shots.
Kyrie Irving has 18 to lead Brooklyn, while Jayson Tatum has 17 to lead Boston. – 9:12 PM
After 3 quarters: Celtics 84, Nets 82.
Boston has dominated on the glass (38-23, including 11 offensive rebounds), but Brooklyn is shooting 40 percent from 3-point range and has 8 blocked shots.
Kyrie Irving has 18 to lead Brooklyn, while Jayson Tatum has 17 to lead Boston. – 9:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Nets 84-82 after 3Q. Tatum 17, Brogdon 12, White 12, Smart 11, GWilliams 10, Kornet 9; Irving 18, Warren 17, Harris 15, Curry 11. – 9:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: BOS 60, BKN 57
The first half went how Jacque Vaughn hoped. Ben Simmons created many, many transition threes, TJ Warren and Seth Curry provided a punch off the bench, and Kyrie Irving made shots.
Vaughn explained what changes with KD out. More: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 60-57 at the half
Tatum – 14/6/2
White – 12 points
Kornet – 9 points
Smart – 6/5/8
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 7-19 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Irving – 14 points
Warren – 13 points
Curry – 11 points
Simmons – 0/5/10
Nets – 51.2% FGs
Nets – 7-16 3Ps
Nets – 4 TOs – 8:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Celtics 60, Nets 57.
The first half ends with Marcus Smart picking Kyrie Irving’s pocket, but getting hit in the mouth as he did.
Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving lead all scorers with 14. Ben Simmons had 10 asts in 13 mins, but took one shot (and missed) and has 3 fouls – 8:29 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics end 2Q on a 26-14 run, lead #Nets 60-57 at half. Tatum 14, White 12, Kornet 9, Smart 6, Brogdon 6; Irving 14, Warren 13, Curry 11, Harris 10.
Almost identical offensive stats for both teams. But BOS winning 27-15 on rebounds. – 8:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Celtics 60, Nets 57
Irving: 14 pts, 4/8 shooting, 3/5 from three
Warren: 13 pts, 6/10 shooting
Curry: 11 pts, 4/6 shooting
Harris: 10 pts, 4/7 shooting
Simmons: 0 pts, 5 reb, 10 ast
A lot of iso ball to end the half. Ball began to stick when Simmons left after 3rd foul. – 8:28 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
We have a good one here in Brooklyn, with the Celtics clinging to a 60-57 lead at the half. Tatum (14 pts) is leading the way for Boston while T.J. Warren (15 pts) and K. Irving (14 pts) are keeping the Nets within striking distance. – 8:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving complaining to Curtis Blair about the no-call on him his last time down the court. – 8:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons just picked up his third foul, which is a tough call considering he has 10 assists and five rebounds in the second quarter: Kyrie Irving checks in for Seth Curry and Edmond Sumner comes in for Simmons. – 8:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry and T.J. Warren lead all scorers with 11. Joe Harris with 10, Kyrie has nine. – 8:14 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Really liked the patience Tatum showed here. He knew the matchup with Kyrie would eventually freak the Nets out enough to crack them defensively. Just had to wait for it. pic.twitter.com/nvCw3L2ZUc – 8:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets shot distribution in the 1st quarter:
Warren: 6
Harris: 5
Irving: 4
Claxton: 3
O’Neale: 2
Curry: 2
Watanabe: 2
No shot attempts for Ben Simmons. He made some impact plays, but Nets are going to need him to attack the rim at some point. – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets lead 31-29 after one
Tatum – 7 points
Kornet – 7 points
White – 5 points
Smart – 5 assists
Celtics – 54.2% FGs
Celtics – 3-10 3Ps
Celtics – 2 TOs
Harris – 10 points
Warren – 7 points
Irving – 5 points
Simmons – 7 assists
Nets – 52% FGs
Nets – 4-10 3Ps
Nets – 1 TO – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Feels like the non-Tatum and non-Kyrie minutes will be huge in this game and going forward for the next little bit for the Celtics and Nets. – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Immediate timeout from Jacque Vaughn after Jayson Tatum gets a wide open three.
Here it is: Kyrie Irving out at the 4:21 mark in Q1. In are Simmons, Curry, Harris, Warren and Watanabe. Can the Nets sustain offense? And can the defense keep up with so many shooters on the floor? – 7:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving was a bit shaken up after Jayson Tatum gave him a push off to the middle of the chest – 7:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Nets: Brooklyn leads Boston, 19-14, behind 5 points each from Kyrie Irving and TJ Warren. But Luke Kornet just got a wide open corner 3, which forces Claxton to decide whether or not to contest or open up paint to drives. Will be watching. Tatum hasn’t scored yet. – 7:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
White, Kornet and Rob Williams scoring all the #Celtics‘ points so far. Good sign of ball movement, but #Nets have prevented Tatum, Smart Grant from scoring for over half of the 1Q now. Defense.
19-14 BKN lead on some hot early shooting from Kyrie, TJ & Harris layups – 7:44 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – January 12, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Nic Claxton
OUT: Boston: Brown, Horford, Gallinari Brooklyn: Durant pic.twitter.com/179cf2uV0x – 7:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Starters for tonight’s game vs. Boston:
Simmons, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Nic Claxton
Royce O’Neale
Joe Harris
Kyrie Irving
Ben Simmons – 7:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
As expected, Nets will start Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Royce O’Neale and Joe Harris tonight against Boston. – 7:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Vaughn says the #Nets don’t want to be taking mid-rangers at the rate Durant does, and they’ll want TJ Warren’s scoring and Ben Simmons facilitating to 3PT shooters driving them into the bench rotations while Kyrie Irving sits. – 5:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn downplays Nic Claxton’s shoulder impingement. Doesn’t speak on it as something that’s going to be an issue going forward. As a reminder, that’s the injury that limited Kyrie to 20 games his first year as a Net. – 5:50 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Kyrie Irving’s Instagram account is down.
Supposedly he posted on an alternative account he was suspended, but I haven’t seen it reported anywhere. Anyone know the scoop here? pic.twitter.com/Otp51nfUje – 1:59 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
LeBron, KD, Kyrie and Steph still leading in All-Star voting pic.twitter.com/gFroiwV3F4 – 1:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant still the East’s top vote getter. Kyrie the top East guard, and Nic Claxton in the Top 10 for front court players. #nets #nba 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/MJinybziww – 1:04 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell remains in second place amongst Eastern Conference guards in All-Star voting behind Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving. Darius Garland is 10th. – 1:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s game against the Celtics marks the halfway mark for the Nets. They’ve gotten to the two-spot in the east thanks to a healthy team led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Now their second half will be defined by how they hold up until KD comes back: theathletic.com/4081839/2023/0… – 9:42 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Kai Sotto how now started eight consecutive games for Adelaide. The Jump team discussed his play in year two with the 36ers and what the future could look like.
youtube.com/watch?v=CSSAg5… – 4:39 AM
“Brooklyn is going to be active,” said Woj. “They’re going to look to upgrade. I think particularly as Richard [Jefferson] said, in the front court. What the Nets get to do now is evaluate their roster without Kevin Durant. who has been such a dominant force for them. You mention Kyrie Irving leading the way now with this team. T.J. Warren was brought in to be a really productive player offensively. He gets that opportunity now. Seth Curry, Joe Harris. So now, Brooklyn has some time to see how these players play to see before they have to make some decisions.” -via NetsDaily / January 12, 2023
Sneaker free agent Kyrie Irving wore a shoe with the words “Free all oppressed people” Sunday in the game vs. Miami just two days after Kevin Durant rocked sneakers with the message “Free all of my people” against the Pelicans. -via HoopsHype / January 9, 2023
Erik Slater: Kyrie Irving says Kevin Durant “is in good spirits”. -via Twitter @erikslater_ / January 9, 2023
