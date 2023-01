Luka Doncic on scoring more points than LeBron James: 'There's no way because I'm not playing that much'

Doncic has missed 51 games through his 4 1/2 seasons, two of which were shortened by the pandemic, which is why Doncic will likely be about 1,500 points behind James’ pace through his five seasons despite identical scoring averages (27.3 points per game). To keep doing this — but with better durability — for another decade and a half? Oof, as Doncic would say. “You’ve got to hold up your body,” Doncic said of James’ longevity. “You’ve got to play every year — not every game, but a lot of games at the top level, which is really hard. There’s a lot of really, really amazing things that he did.” -via ESPN / January 12, 2023