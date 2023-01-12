Luka Doncic on scoring more points than LeBron James: 'There's no way because I'm not playing that much'

There are few players, however, who have been more prolific than the 23-year-old Doncic at that age. He recently became the sixth-youngest player to hit the 8,000-point milestone, a list led by LeBron. And Doncic is piling up points, leading the league in scoring with 34.0 points per game, which is more than James ever averaged in a season. So if anybody can eventually catch King James… “If you’re saying me, there’s no way,” Doncic said before the question was even asked, “because I’m not playing that much.”
Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
How far off is LeBron’s double-digit scoring streak?
Luka currently trails by 922 games.
If he played every remaining game this season and played in all 82 games every season, he wouldn’t catch LeBron until spring 2034.
Of course, LeBron is still going.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis just scored 7 points. That’s the second time in three games he’s scored fewer than 10 points.
The longest active streaks scoring in double figures:
LeBron – 1,127 (lol)
Luka – 205
Durant – 105
Embiid – 98
Tatum – 94
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis just scored 7 points.
LeBron James has scored in double figures in 1,127 straight games.
Giannis didn’t start playing basketball until 2008. Last time LeBron scored single digits was 2007.
No 1st quarter injuries.
No rusty ramp ups.
No complete no shows.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
After a slow start, Jayson Tatum is up to 25, his 13th consecutive game with 25 or more, tying LeBron James for longest active streak in the NBA. – 9:33 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron James nears historic mark Luka Doncic doesn’t envision reaching as Mavs face Lakers dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Troy Brown Jr. Are questionable tomorrow against Dallas. Patrick Beverley (right hip soreness) is questionable. – 8:22 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Brogdon missed the 3, but that skip pass by Tatum was a LeBron-esque pass. – 8:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I asked Darvin Ham about the possibility of a Thomas Bryant-Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontline once AD returns after James’ comments a couple of games ago.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Not sure how strong the Luka Garza hive still is, but he’s back tonight pic.twitter.com/uLjYSOOQqJ – 5:03 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 “The roster is the roster because of LeBron James!”
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In the 7 games he’s started in place of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley has averaged 20.3 points, 5.3 rebs and 5.9 assists.
The only players to match or exceed those averages since Christmas are:
Nikola Jokic,
James Harden,
Luka Doncic,
Domantas Sabonis,
LaMelo Ball,
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James on who else could challenge for NBA’s scoring record: Kevin Durant ‘first one who comes to mind’
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Tim Bontemps and I on the impact of KD’s injury, plus Raps dilemma at the deadline; then @Dave McMenamin on the Lakers as the deadline nears and his sit-down with LeBron:
Lowe Post podcast: @Tim Bontemps and I on the impact of KD’s injury, plus Raps dilemma at the deadline; then @Dave McMenamin on the Lakers as the deadline nears and his sit-down with LeBron:
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kostas Antetokounmpo names one thing Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have in common 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Z3Wv9lXlIi – 12:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Cleaning the Glass efficiency differential (points scored per 100 possessions minus points allowed per 100 possessions) while on the floor:
Giannis +4.9
Tatum +5.4
Doncic +11.4
Embiid +12.5
Jokic +25.1
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Doncic was that dude — and Kawhi was *that* dude. @Janis Carr on the scene to see the Clips snap their skid; ocregister.com/2023/01/10/kaw… – 12:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Max Christie sent LeBron James a text a few weeks ago that changed his season.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Bronny James recently debuted a new LeBron 20 NXXT 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/5rjoxoFzh2 – 12:14 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Throughout his career, Kostas Antetokounmpo has played with some of the very best players in the world.
The Fenerbahce forward named one thing that Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have in common 🤔
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Low-Hanging Fruit Feast
—KD injury fallout (3:56)
—LeBron, Lakers, The Picks (17:18)
—John Collins (25:00)
—Fred VanVleet/Raptors (29:02)
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Are LeBron and the Lakers stuck together? truehoop.com/p/lebron-has-l… – 9:40 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Fourteen of us at @sportingnews contributed to these midseason NBA awards picks. My ballot:
Doncic has missed 51 games through his 4 1/2 seasons, two of which were shortened by the pandemic, which is why Doncic will likely be about 1,500 points behind James’ pace through his five seasons despite identical scoring averages (27.3 points per game). To keep doing this — but with better durability — for another decade and a half? Oof, as Doncic would say. “You’ve got to hold up your body,” Doncic said of James’ longevity. “You’ve got to play every year — not every game, but a lot of games at the top level, which is really hard. There’s a lot of really, really amazing things that he did.” -via ESPN / January 12, 2023
Kyle Goon: LeBron James and Troy Brown Jr. improve to PROBABLE tomorrow against Dallas. Patrick Beverley is QUESTIONABLE — he’s listed with a hip injury but Darvin Ham said at practice that he was home today with a non-COVID illness, cold-like symptoms. -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 11, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Luka Doncic last night: ✅ 43 PTS ✅ 11 REB ✅ 7 AST Doncic is averaging 40.8 PPG, 10.9 RPG, and 8.8 APG over his last nine games. He’s just the fourth player in NBA history to average at least 40 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG over a nine-game span. -via Twitter @jkubatko / January 11, 2023
Doncic gave Clippers defenders hell. When he was not nailing buckets, the Mavs superstar was on the line hitting free throws. He finished with a game-high 34 points on 12-for-22 shooting from the field and 16-for-21 from the foul line. Doncic also added 11 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 43 minutes. After yet another 40-point bomb against Los Angeles, Doncic now has the most such scoring feats against the Clippers in NBA history, surpassing both Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. -via Clutch Points / January 11, 2023
