Meyers Leonard to work out for Lakers on Friday

Meyers Leonard to work out for Lakers on Friday

Main Rumors

Meyers Leonard to work out for Lakers on Friday

January 12, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
There should be a path to redemption for Meyers Leonard. But that path doesn’t include just ignoring the thing. – 5:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers will reportedly work out Meyers Leonard, who has been out of NBA since 2021 after anti-semitic slur
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker…5:53 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Shams made three consecutive posts about Meyers Leonard and never mentioned why he was released by Miami. – 5:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent center Meyers Leonard will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:23 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home