Meyers Leonard to work out for Lakers on Friday

Shams Charania: Free agent center Meyers Leonard will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
There should be a path to redemption for Meyers Leonard. But that path doesn’t include just ignoring the thing. – 5:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers will reportedly work out Meyers Leonard, who has been out of NBA since 2021 after anti-semitic slur
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Shams made three consecutive posts about Meyers Leonard and never mentioned why he was released by Miami. – 5:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent center Meyers Leonard will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:23 PM
Shams Charania: Leonard last played in Jan. 2021, at which point he had season-ending shoulder and ankle surgeries. Based on issues that stem from the ankle surgery, Leonard has been sidelined for almost two years, and recently was fully cleared to work out for NBA teams. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 12, 2023
