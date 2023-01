Meyers Leonard to work out for Lakers on Friday

Shams made three consecutive posts about Meyers Leonard and never mentioned why he was released by Miami. – 5:51 PM

Lakers will reportedly work out Meyers Leonard, who has been out of NBA since 2021 after anti-semitic slur

There should be a path to redemption for Meyers Leonard. But that path doesn’t include just ignoring the thing. – 5:58 PM

