Pacers have discussed prospect of trading for John Collins

Would a combination of Duarte and draft capital be enough to satisfy Atlanta’s desired value in return for John Collins? Indiana has internally discussed the prospect of adding the Collins, sources told Yahoo Sports.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Comeback is going to fall short, but Onyeka Okongwu and John Collins did a lot on shutting down the paint under the circumstances. – 9:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Tonight would be a great night to 1) use John Collins a lot, 2) push the ball off misses b/c you don’t want MIL setting up their defense. Beat Lopez down the floor. – 7:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are starting Aaron Holiday.
He’ll be alongside Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu and John Collins. – 7:07 PM
Hawks are starting Aaron Holiday.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
—KD injury fallout (3:56)
—LeBron, Lakers, The Picks (17:18)
—John Collins (25:00)
—Fred VanVleet/Raptors (29:02)
—KD injury fallout (3:56)
—LeBron, Lakers, The Picks (17:18)
—John Collins (25:00)
—Fred VanVleet/Raptors (29:02)
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, diving deep on some potential trade candidates now, from Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and others.
Okay, diving deep on some potential trade candidates now, from Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and others.
After Utah’s early season success, league personnel is expecting the Jazz to reintroduce another seller into the trade deadline. Utah has received plenty of incoming calls on both Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, sources told Yahoo Sports, with the Jazz’s perceived valuation of a first-round pick for each player. Perhaps Vanderbilt is another young forward the Pacers deem has enough upside to grow alongside Turner. The Jazz and Hawks have discussed a deal surrounding John Collins for Beasley and Vanderbilt, sources said, although Utah has lobbied Atlanta for a first-round pick in addition to Collins to complete that framework. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
Washington is another team that has expressed interest in Collins. But Wizards officials have stood firm that the franchise intends to keep Kyle Kuzma — a known Hawks target —past the trade deadline and hope to re-sign the high-scoring forward this offseason after he declines the 2023-24 player option in his contract as expected. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
The Hawks would want someone more like Ben Simmons back, and maybe more. The Nets are looking to go for it this year. They’re not looking to get rid of any of their top guys. Not the way they’ve been playing. If you’re the Nets, and really, if you are anybody in the league with your eyes on Collins, you are just hoping the Hawks realize they’re not getting a major payback for Collins and they lower the price,” the Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. -via Heavy.com / January 10, 2023
