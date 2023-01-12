Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso 'not for sale' currently

Scotto: From what I’ve heard from executives, Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso are not for sale right now in Chicago. I thought one thing was interesting about Williams that I heard from an executive who told HoopsHype, “In my opinion, they’ve held onto Pat Williams too long and devalued him. If they want to shake up their team, they can get a decent return on Caruso.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma knew it was good as soon as the ball left his hand, against his bud Alex Caruso too pic.twitter.com/MKqvAt6j2r – 11:25 PM
Kyle Kuzma knew it was good as soon as the ball left his hand, against his bud Alex Caruso too pic.twitter.com/MKqvAt6j2r – 11:25 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls individual net ratings during last 12 games are interesting. Before this stretch, subs were the team leaders, now starters moving up:
1) Caruso +17.8
2) Drummond +8.3
3) P-Will +3.2
4) Ayo +3.0
DeRozan +3.0
6) LaVine +2.7
Vuc is last -0.9
(from nba.com) – 5:29 PM
#Bulls individual net ratings during last 12 games are interesting. Before this stretch, subs were the team leaders, now starters moving up:
1) Caruso +17.8
2) Drummond +8.3
3) P-Will +3.2
4) Ayo +3.0
DeRozan +3.0
6) LaVine +2.7
Vuc is last -0.9
(from nba.com) – 5:29 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list DeMar DeRozan questionable and Alex Caruso probable vs. Wizards. Javonte Green is out. – 3:35 PM
Bulls list DeMar DeRozan questionable and Alex Caruso probable vs. Wizards. Javonte Green is out. – 3:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls injury report for tomorrow at Washington has DeMar DeRozan questionable with right quad strain. Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable and Javonte Green (knee) out. – 3:33 PM
#Bulls injury report for tomorrow at Washington has DeMar DeRozan questionable with right quad strain. Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable and Javonte Green (knee) out. – 3:33 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Ayo with the clamps and Patrick Williams getting on the floor pic.twitter.com/jI9Mt5fv6L – 9:37 PM
Ayo with the clamps and Patrick Williams getting on the floor pic.twitter.com/jI9Mt5fv6L – 9:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Five quick Vucevic points and a LaVine follow on Patrick Williams’ runout. DeRozan pulls up and hits a 2 and #Bulls are within 2 after trailing by 9. – 8:51 PM
Five quick Vucevic points and a LaVine follow on Patrick Williams’ runout. DeRozan pulls up and hits a 2 and #Bulls are within 2 after trailing by 9. – 8:51 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Such a bad make-up call there … unfortunately Caruso was the victim. – 8:27 PM
Such a bad make-up call there … unfortunately Caruso was the victim. – 8:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams has found his footing in this game after tough start. – 8:23 PM
Patrick Williams has found his footing in this game after tough start. – 8:23 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Caruso was still glued to Rob’s hip from that screen while Tatum was sailing through the rest of the Bulls. pic.twitter.com/vnTwE8zYru – 7:58 PM
Caruso was still glued to Rob’s hip from that screen while Tatum was sailing through the rest of the Bulls. pic.twitter.com/vnTwE8zYru – 7:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams was trailing the play getting back on defense when Patrick Williams got the ball to shoot it in the corner. Rob just clapped super loud instead of accelerating to leap for the block, almost blocked it anyway and forced an airball. Then he stuffed a layup next play. – 7:46 PM
Rob Williams was trailing the play getting back on defense when Patrick Williams got the ball to shoot it in the corner. Rob just clapped super loud instead of accelerating to leap for the block, almost blocked it anyway and forced an airball. Then he stuffed a layup next play. – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Bulls starters:
Nikola Vucevic
Patrick Williams
DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine
Ayo Dosunmu – 7:06 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Bulls starters:
Nikola Vucevic
Patrick Williams
DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine
Ayo Dosunmu – 7:06 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bulls at Celtics – TD Garden – January 9, 2023 – Starters
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Chicago – Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
OUT: Boston: Smart, Gallinari Chicago: L. Ball, J. Green, T. Bradley pic.twitter.com/dc2RrucMBc – 7:06 PM
Bulls at Celtics – TD Garden – January 9, 2023 – Starters
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Chicago – Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
OUT: Boston: Smart, Gallinari Chicago: L. Ball, J. Green, T. Bradley pic.twitter.com/dc2RrucMBc – 7:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso said he plans to play vs. Boston.
More important for a key cog who only played in 41 games last season, Caruso said he feels “fine” physically as the season reaches its midway point.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:53 PM
Alex Caruso said he plans to play vs. Boston.
More important for a key cog who only played in 41 games last season, Caruso said he feels “fine” physically as the season reaches its midway point.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:53 PM
More on this storyline
Julia Poe: DeMar DeRozan is listed as questionable with that right quad strain for tonight’s game in D.C. Alex Caruso is probable. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / January 11, 2023
Chicago: DeMar DeRozan (right quadricep strain) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Washington. Alex Caruso (right ankle sprain) is probable. -via HoopsHype / January 10, 2023
John Karalis: Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso is in tonight. Javonte Green is out -via Twitter @John_Karalis / January 9, 2023
Patrick Williams isn’t going to develop at the rate that anyone first expected him to. For that, however, the former No. 4 overall pick from the 2020 NBA Draft won’t apologize. Because in his mind, for the first time in a long time – undoubtedly his first time as a Bull – the 6-foot-7 power forward feels like he’s starting to get it. More importantly, his teammates are starting to get him. “I’m just maturing in this league,’’ Williams said. “That [wrist] surgery last year cost me, what? Sixty-some [65] games? But where it cost me was the experience, playing. So I’m trying to learn on the fly and get better. And to be honest with you, I’m enjoying this maturation process. Maybe not everyone else is enjoying how quickly it’s happening, but my mindset has changed a lot lately and I feel like so has the mindset of my teammates.’’ -via Chicago Sun-Times / January 5, 2023
“If you look at guys like DeMar for instance, like a lot of times he’s surveying the game in terms of how he’s being guarded,’’ Donovan said. “When you put [Williams] in stuff and tell him, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing.’ He’s really good. But the flow of the game is what he’s got to figure out, ‘OK, this is who is guarding me, this is the coverage they’re in, this will be open, this is how I’ve got to screen, this is how I’ve got to pop.’ It’s when the scouting report is off the table and it’s random stuff that just happens, and you’ve got to just react to it.’’ Williams was confident he would get there. Of course, at his own pace. -via Chicago Sun-Times / January 5, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.