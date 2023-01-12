Richaun Holmes available for trade

Richaun Holmes is available for trade, league sources told Yahoo Sports. After signing a four-year, $46 million deal in the 2021 offseason, Holmes has not been a part of head coach Mike Brown’s rotation this season.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown said that Chimezie Metu and Richaun Holmes have been professionals all season long, whether they are playing or out of the rotation. – 12:51 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If the Hornets fan community were the GM of the Charlotte Hornets Richaun Holmes would currently be the team’s starting center on a 4 year $60 million dollar contract. – 3:35 PM
Sean Cunningham: Richaun Holmes will be available for the Kings tonight vs. Washington. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / December 23, 2022
The same may not be the case for veteran center Richaun Holmes. Despite being in the second year of a four-year contract, Holmes has fallen out of the rotation. The 29-year-old hasn’t seen action in six of the last seven games, with his only court time coming in the 153-121 blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets. Whether the Kings can find a trade partner for Holmes is in question. He’s owed $11.2 million this season, $12 million next season and he has a player option for $12.9 million in 2024-25. -via Kings Beat / November 21, 2022
“I don’t know if they would get another big guy, with (Andre) Drummond there, but finding a way to make a deal for Richaun Holmes in Sacramento might be a way to give them some rim protection. The problem is, it is a tough fit with their salary structure, making the match, I don’t think you’d give up a Coby White for a guy riding pine in Sacramento. I think they’d do well with a volume 3-point shooter, a Buddy Hield or Luke Kennard or even Duncan Robinson, if they could figure out a way to make that deal. But again, the contracts are not really there for that kind of deal,” the Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. -via Heavy.com / November 17, 2022
