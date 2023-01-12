Thunder 85, 76ers 78: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-23) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (15-15) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday January 12, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder 85, Philadelphia 76ers 78 (Q3 04:48)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Look, I still do not know where the standings will end up, but this is fun. The youngest team in the NBA going toe to toe each night. IMPRESSIVE job tonight to take that third quarter punch and turn it around so quickly by this young Thunder team. Bright future. – Look, I still do not know where the standings will end up, but this is fun. The youngest team in the NBA going toe to toe each night. IMPRESSIVE job tonight to take that third quarter punch and turn it around so quickly by this young Thunder team. Bright future. – 8:39 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Ben Simmons at half:

0 PTS

10 AST

5 REB

0-1 FG

Ben Simmons at half:

0 PTS

10 AST

5 REB

0-1 FG

First Net with 10 assists in a half since Harden.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Jaylin Williams picks up his 5th foul at the 6:45 mark of the 3Q – Jaylin Williams picks up his 5th foul at the 6:45 mark of the 3Q – 8:34 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid tweaked something with his foot there, was moving gingerly for a few possessions but is staying in the game. – Joel Embiid tweaked something with his foot there, was moving gingerly for a few possessions but is staying in the game. – 8:33 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jaylin Williams just picked up foul No. 5 with 6:45 left in the third. – Jaylin Williams just picked up foul No. 5 with 6:45 left in the third. – 8:33 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder scores its first points of the 3Q at the 8:22 mark with a JWill dunk

Thunder scores its first points of the 3Q at the 8:22 mark with a JWill dunk

Stops a Sixers 13-0 run to start the 2nd half

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

This has been a 13-0 run to begin the 3rd quarter as Philadelphia now holds a 70-67 lead

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Jalen (not Jaylin) Williams tries to take a charge on Joel Embiid

Jalen (not Jaylin) Williams tries to take a charge on Joel Embiid

Instead, it's ruled a blocking foul

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Philly opens the second half on a 10-0 run, and just like that OKC’s 10-point halftime lead is erased. – Philly opens the second half on a 10-0 run, and just like that OKC’s 10-point halftime lead is erased. – 8:30 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Things would’ve been looking grim had it not been for the last 3 minutes of game time for James Harden. His last dish to Joel Embiid has him on the doorstep of a double-double. But, his shooting has been huge. 3 threes en route to 11 points. – Things would’ve been looking grim had it not been for the last 3 minutes of game time for James Harden. His last dish to Joel Embiid has him on the doorstep of a double-double. But, his shooting has been huge. 3 threes en route to 11 points. – 8:28 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault calls a quick timeout a minute and forty one seconds in, and OKC needed it. 7-0 run for Philly. – Mark Daigneault calls a quick timeout a minute and forty one seconds in, and OKC needed it. 7-0 run for Philly. – 8:26 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Sixers open the 2nd half on a 7-0 run to cut OKC’s lead to 67-64

Sixers open the 2nd half on a 7-0 run to cut OKC's lead to 67-64

OKC calls timeout with 10:19 left in 3Q

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The shot rimmed out, but again great ball movement for OKC sets up a great look. Process over results. Love the way OKC is playing tonight. – The shot rimmed out, but again great ball movement for OKC sets up a great look. Process over results. Love the way OKC is playing tonight. – 8:24 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Two things to be mindful of if the Sixers intend to comeback.

Don’t bench both Harden and Embiid.

Don’t over sit stars in foul trouble they don’t usually foul out and you basically sit them way too long. – Two things to be mindful of if the Sixers intend to comeback.Don’t bench both Harden and Embiid.Don’t over sit stars in foul trouble they don’t usually foul out and you basically sit them way too long. – 8:22 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Since the Thunder are on pace for 140 and the sixths haven’t tried putting Thybulle on SGA yet, I feel like they should in the second half.

Why only play him when SGA sits? – Since the Thunder are on pace for 140 and the sixths haven’t tried putting Thybulle on SGA yet, I feel like they should in the second half.Why only play him when SGA sits? – 8:20 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons has registered 10 assists, already marking his second-most assists in a game this season.

Simmons handed out a season-high 11 assists on 11/22 at Philadelphia. – Ben Simmons has registered 10 assists, already marking his second-most assists in a game this season.Simmons handed out a season-high 11 assists on 11/22 at Philadelphia. – 8:16 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Starting centers the half

2nd round rookie Jaylin Williams

9 points (career high)

4-5 shooting

NBA leading scorer Joel Embiid

10 points

Starting centers the half

2nd round rookie Jaylin Williams

9 points (career high)

4-5 shooting

NBA leading scorer Joel Embiid

10 points

4-8 shooting

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers trail OKC 67-57 at the half. Thought James Harden made some pretty costly decisions and egregious defensive plays, but he finished with a late flurry and now has 16 points and 7 assists.

Sixers shot 5-17 from beyond the arc, OKC went 8-16. Just 10 minutes for Joel Embiid. – Sixers trail OKC 67-57 at the half. Thought James Harden made some pretty costly decisions and egregious defensive plays, but he finished with a late flurry and now has 16 points and 7 assists.Sixers shot 5-17 from beyond the arc, OKC went 8-16. Just 10 minutes for Joel Embiid. – 8:10 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

GREAT first half from OKC, up ten heading into their best quarter. This is the formula for pulling off an upset. OKC has to have a killer third like usual and survive the none Shai minutes in the fourth but it is right there to steal one on the road. – GREAT first half from OKC, up ten heading into their best quarter. This is the formula for pulling off an upset. OKC has to have a killer third like usual and survive the none Shai minutes in the fourth but it is right there to steal one on the road. – 8:08 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Thunder lead 67-57 at half. Feels like the lead should be at least 5 (maybe 10) more for OKC.

Embiid’s been limited to just 10 minutes because of foul trouble, Tyrese Maxey also has 3 fouls, and the Thunder are shooting 52.3/50.0/92.9 from the field/3/line.

Outside of that… – Thunder lead 67-57 at half. Feels like the lead should be at least 5 (maybe 10) more for OKC.Embiid’s been limited to just 10 minutes because of foul trouble, Tyrese Maxey also has 3 fouls, and the Thunder are shooting 52.3/50.0/92.9 from the field/3/line.Outside of that… – 8:08 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

HALF: Thunder 67, Sixers 54

SGA – 17 points

Mann – 11 points

JDub – 9 points

JWill – 9 points

Harden – 16 points, 7 assists

Embiid – 10 points, 6 rebounds

HALF: Thunder 67, Sixers 54

SGA – 17 points

Mann – 11 points

JDub – 9 points

JWill – 9 points

Harden – 16 points, 7 assists

Embiid – 10 points, 6 rebounds

Maxey – 10 points

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Thunder 67, Sixers 57. Thunder shooting 52.3 percent from the floor and 8-of-16 from deep. Sixers have 11 turnovers that OKC has turned into 14 points. Harden with 16-3-7. Embiid with 10 and 6. – Halftime: Thunder 67, Sixers 57. Thunder shooting 52.3 percent from the floor and 8-of-16 from deep. Sixers have 11 turnovers that OKC has turned into 14 points. Harden with 16-3-7. Embiid with 10 and 6. – 8:08 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

I did not know you were allowed to miss free throws against the Thunder – I did not know you were allowed to miss free throws against the Thunder – 8:07 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder opponents had made 51 straight free throws before that James Harden miss. – Thunder opponents had made 51 straight free throws before that James Harden miss. – 8:07 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

If the Sixers are planning on using Paul Reed it doesn’t make sense to leave him on the bench for weeks at a time then ask him to have great chemistry with Harden… – If the Sixers are planning on using Paul Reed it doesn’t make sense to leave him on the bench for weeks at a time then ask him to have great chemistry with Harden… – 8:06 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Great job by the Thunder there to get back in transition on defense, a tough foul will ruin the possession but that can not be undersold in a frantic near the end of the half play. – Great job by the Thunder there to get back in transition on defense, a tough foul will ruin the possession but that can not be undersold in a frantic near the end of the half play. – 8:06 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

What a pass and what patience shown by SGA to wait for the trailing JWill

What a pass and what patience shown by SGA to wait for the trailing JWill

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Harden playing like he’s about to demand yet another trade – Harden playing like he’s about to demand yet another trade – 8:05 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

A ton of highlights from this half alone for OKC lol – A ton of highlights from this half alone for OKC lol – 8:05 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

GREAT pass by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jaylin Williams is playing his best NBA game. – GREAT pass by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jaylin Williams is playing his best NBA game. – 8:04 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Miscommunication by James Harden and Paul Reed there. Harden was calling for the screen, but then his bounce pass went right into the arms of Dort. – Miscommunication by James Harden and Paul Reed there. Harden was calling for the screen, but then his bounce pass went right into the arms of Dort. – 8:04 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Another reason to not try to sneak in some Harden-Embiid off in the beginning of a game… what happens if that game goes awry, and get some foul trouble. – Another reason to not try to sneak in some Harden-Embiid off in the beginning of a game… what happens if that game goes awry, and get some foul trouble. – 8:04 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Oh my god SGA that pass to JWill sheesh – Oh my god SGA that pass to JWill sheesh – 8:04 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

I have pointed out a lot of the flaws with Lu Dort’s drives, but one area he has improved on drives is his ability to pass out of them. This is the best he has been in his career in that area. Worked right there for OKC. – I have pointed out a lot of the flaws with Lu Dort’s drives, but one area he has improved on drives is his ability to pass out of them. This is the best he has been in his career in that area. Worked right there for OKC. – 8:03 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The Thunder have the two best quarterbacks in Oklahoma on their roster in Josh Giddey and Jaylin Williams. – The Thunder have the two best quarterbacks in Oklahoma on their roster in Josh Giddey and Jaylin Williams. – 8:01 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Sixers just not a match for these Thunder so far… – Sixers just not a match for these Thunder so far… – 8:01 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

J-Will with the Giddey-esque long pass to JDub 👀 – J-Will with the Giddey-esque long pass to JDub 👀 – 8:01 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The classic Jaylin Williams to Jalen Williams connection. – The classic Jaylin Williams to Jalen Williams connection. – 8:01 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann getting the shooters roll and really cooking on offense. OKC has played about as good as you can this game. – Tre Mann getting the shooters roll and really cooking on offense. OKC has played about as good as you can this game. – 7:59 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The Thunder have built a double digit in this 2nd quarter with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the bench – The Thunder have built a double digit in this 2nd quarter with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the bench – 7:58 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tre Mann every time he sees James Harden guarding him:

Dave Early @DavidEarly

I sense some boos coming soon. Sixers letting the Thunder do whatever they want. – I sense some boos coming soon. Sixers letting the Thunder do whatever they want. – 7:55 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

James Harden is having a hard time against Tre Mann. – James Harden is having a hard time against Tre Mann. – 7:55 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Tre Mann is COOKING James Harden lmao – Tre Mann is COOKING James Harden lmao – 7:54 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

They should let Bball Paul wear one of his ‘Out the mud’ hoodies on the bench.

Also: Reed just checked in after Embiid picked up his third foul with more than 6 minutes left in the half. – They should let Bball Paul wear one of his ‘Out the mud’ hoodies on the bench.Also: Reed just checked in after Embiid picked up his third foul with more than 6 minutes left in the half. – 7:53 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris has come back out of the locker room and is checking back in

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Tobias Harris is about to check back in, so I guess that knee is okay. – Tobias Harris is about to check back in, so I guess that knee is okay. – 7:51 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Tobias Harris is back and checking into the game. – Tobias Harris is back and checking into the game. – 7:51 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey 3’s are a thing of beauty – Josh Giddey 3’s are a thing of beauty – 7:51 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Harris did appear to bang legs with Isaiah Joe. Not sure if that’s all that’s going on obviously. Walking on his own to the locker room with a limp – Harris did appear to bang legs with Isaiah Joe. Not sure if that’s all that’s going on obviously. Walking on his own to the locker room with a limp – 7:49 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

After being helped off the floor, Tobias Harris was able to (gingerly) walk off on his own power. Looked like something happened with his knee, but I didn’t get a very good look at it. – After being helped off the floor, Tobias Harris was able to (gingerly) walk off on his own power. Looked like something happened with his knee, but I didn’t get a very good look at it. – 7:46 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Tobias Harris tending to his left knee. hoping he banged it. 🧎🏻‍♀️🧘🏽 – Tobias Harris tending to his left knee. hoping he banged it. 🧎🏻‍♀️🧘🏽 – 7:46 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris landed funny on a jump pass and was on the ground in the corner in the floor. The team came out to check on him and now he's walking back to the bench under his own power. Though, he's doing it gingerly.

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Tobias Harris walked very gingerly off the floor after going down in the corner and grabbing his knee. Looks like he’s headed right back to the locker room with the training staff. – Tobias Harris walked very gingerly off the floor after going down in the corner and grabbing his knee. Looks like he’s headed right back to the locker room with the training staff. – 7:46 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Tobias Harris is down and holding his knee – Tobias Harris is down and holding his knee – 7:45 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tobias Harris is down and in a lot of pain. Looks like he’s grabbing his knee. – Tobias Harris is down and in a lot of pain. Looks like he’s grabbing his knee. – 7:45 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Tobias Harris goes down with an apparent injury. – Tobias Harris goes down with an apparent injury. – 7:45 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Tobias Harris is down in pain by the Sixers’ baseline holding his knee. – Tobias Harris is down in pain by the Sixers’ baseline holding his knee. – 7:45 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault has talked about one of the ways OKC has to make up for the lack of size is scraping and drawing offensive fouls, by my count they have drawn three tonight already. It has helped limit Philly. – Mark Daigneault has talked about one of the ways OKC has to make up for the lack of size is scraping and drawing offensive fouls, by my count they have drawn three tonight already. It has helped limit Philly. – 7:45 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1st quarter

13 points

2 rebounds

1 assist

1 steal

1 block

5-7 shooting

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1st quarter

13 points

2 rebounds

1 assist

1 steal

1 block

5-7 shooting

1-1 from 3

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Any time Darius Bazley drives to the basket

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Despite finding themselves in an early 11 point hole, the Sixers went on a run there to end the first and it’s tied at 35 after 12 minutes of play.

Both teams are shooting 50%+, SGA has 13 on 5-7 shooting for the Thunder, with Embiid and Harden both having 8 for the Sixers. – Despite finding themselves in an early 11 point hole, the Sixers went on a run there to end the first and it’s tied at 35 after 12 minutes of play.Both teams are shooting 50%+, SGA has 13 on 5-7 shooting for the Thunder, with Embiid and Harden both having 8 for the Sixers. – 7:39 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Sixers give up 35 points at home to the tHunder after the first quarter. Matisse Thybulle got to play a few seconds. – Sixers give up 35 points at home to the tHunder after the first quarter. Matisse Thybulle got to play a few seconds. – 7:39 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Liked that Doc let Embiid play with two fouls. Usually he’s pretty conservative in that situation and Joel made it to the end of his stint without picking up another one.

We are tied at 35 after one quarter here. – Liked that Doc let Embiid play with two fouls. Usually he’s pretty conservative in that situation and Joel made it to the end of his stint without picking up another one.We are tied at 35 after one quarter here. – 7:39 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Thunder 35, Sixers 35

SGA – 13 points

JDub – 7 points

Giddey – 6 assists

Embiid – 8 points, 6 rebounds

End of 1Q: Thunder 35, Sixers 35

SGA – 13 points

JDub – 7 points

Giddey – 6 assists

Embiid – 8 points, 6 rebounds

Harden – 8 points, 4 assists

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 35, Thunder 35 at the end fo the first. Sixers trailed by 11 early but clawed all the way back with the help of 11 bench points. Embiid has 8 points and 6 rebounds. Harden with 8 points and 4 assists. – Sixers 35, Thunder 35 at the end fo the first. Sixers trailed by 11 early but clawed all the way back with the help of 11 bench points. Embiid has 8 points and 6 rebounds. Harden with 8 points and 4 assists. – 7:38 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

SGA’s lowest-scoring game of the year was on New Year’s Eve vs. Philly: 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

Tonight in Philly, in the first quarter: 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Thunder and Sixers tied 35-35. – SGA’s lowest-scoring game of the year was on New Year’s Eve vs. Philly: 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting.Tonight in Philly, in the first quarter: 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.Thunder and Sixers tied 35-35. – 7:37 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Rivers trying to sneak in some No Harden or Embiid minutes here… either he’s gonna do this in the playoffs or he’s not rehearsing what he will do in the playoffs enough again this season…. – Rivers trying to sneak in some No Harden or Embiid minutes here… either he’s gonna do this in the playoffs or he’s not rehearsing what he will do in the playoffs enough again this season…. – 7:37 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has improved his ball handling so much, as he has everything else this season. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has improved his ball handling so much, as he has everything else this season. – 7:32 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Darius Bazley’s streak of four DNPs is over. First-quarter minutes for Bazley tonight. – Darius Bazley’s streak of four DNPs is over. First-quarter minutes for Bazley tonight. – 7:31 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

SGA drawing oohs and aahs from Sixers fans. He has 11 points in the first 10 minutes. – SGA drawing oohs and aahs from Sixers fans. He has 11 points in the first 10 minutes. – 7:31 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

isaiah Joe has checked into the game, I have coffee, come hang out

isaiah Joe has checked into the game, I have coffee, come hang out

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

SGA only had 14 points when these teams met on New Year’s Eve. He’s already got 11 with two minutes left in the first quarter on 5-of-6 shooting. – SGA only had 14 points when these teams met on New Year’s Eve. He’s already got 11 with two minutes left in the first quarter on 5-of-6 shooting. – 7:30 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jaylin Williams has been in the middle of everything. What a fun start. – Jaylin Williams has been in the middle of everything. What a fun start. – 7:30 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

The Sixers are running a zone but without Thybulle… Maxey takes a big hit to the face. Surprised they didn’t review it. – The Sixers are running a zone but without Thybulle… Maxey takes a big hit to the face. Surprised they didn’t review it. – 7:30 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Jaylin Williams treating this 76ers game like it’s the Thunder post practice shooting game. – Jaylin Williams treating this 76ers game like it’s the Thunder post practice shooting game. – 7:29 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

The Sixers are treating rookie Jaylin Williams like he’s JJ Redick at the 3-point line, some super wild closeouts that are leading to layups. – The Sixers are treating rookie Jaylin Williams like he’s JJ Redick at the 3-point line, some super wild closeouts that are leading to layups. – 7:26 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Oh my..Jaylin Williams have a night. That highlight lay up will be on repeat for me. – Oh my..Jaylin Williams have a night. That highlight lay up will be on repeat for me. – 7:26 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Think this is a game where you almost have to go to Matisse pretty early, given the success that Shai is having early on and the trouble Thybulle gave him last time. – Think this is a game where you almost have to go to Matisse pretty early, given the success that Shai is having early on and the trouble Thybulle gave him last time. – 7:25 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Great ball movement is leading to great shots for the Thunder, they have not taken an ill-advised shot yet. – Great ball movement is leading to great shots for the Thunder, they have not taken an ill-advised shot yet. – 7:25 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to add to his career high in dunks, now at 25. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to add to his career high in dunks, now at 25. – 7:24 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Josh Giddey already has five assists. Just had a beautiful feed to SGA on a baseline cut. – Josh Giddey already has five assists. Just had a beautiful feed to SGA on a baseline cut. – 7:23 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey finds a cutting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the easy dunk – Josh Giddey finds a cutting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the easy dunk – 7:23 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA, Dort, JDub and JWill all hit a 3 in the first 3 1/2 minutes.

SGA, Dort, JDub and JWill all hit a 3 in the first 3 1/2 minutes.

Throw in Giddey's 2 free throws and every Thunder starter is on the board early.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing with such great energy tonight. Everything clicking for the most part for OKC and it is paying off on the scoreboard against this tough 76ers team at full strength. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing with such great energy tonight. Everything clicking for the most part for OKC and it is paying off on the scoreboard against this tough 76ers team at full strength. – 7:20 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Thunder up 9 early and Embiid already has two fouls four minutes into the game.

He doesn’t end up in foul trouble often, but imagine he’s going to get pretty selective with his contests at the rim on defense, which could make matters much worse – Thunder up 9 early and Embiid already has two fouls four minutes into the game.He doesn’t end up in foul trouble often, but imagine he’s going to get pretty selective with his contests at the rim on defense, which could make matters much worse – 7:19 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Rough start for the Sixers tonight against OKC.

They are down 16-7 early and Joel Embiid has two fouls on him. Looked like Doc Rivers may have wanted to challenge the second one but didn’t get word in time. – Rough start for the Sixers tonight against OKC.They are down 16-7 early and Joel Embiid has two fouls on him. Looked like Doc Rivers may have wanted to challenge the second one but didn’t get word in time. – 7:18 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Taking a charge against Joel Embiid looks like torture – Taking a charge against Joel Embiid looks like torture – 7:18 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

OKC is shooting 5/10 from the floor and 4/5 from deep. That Shai Gilgeous-Alexander jumper gives them a 16-7 lead as Doc Rivers calls for time.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jaylin Williams drew a charge, he is good at that! – Jaylin Williams drew a charge, he is good at that! – 7:18 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jaylin Williams is going to be sore tomorrow. Or by halftime. – Jaylin Williams is going to be sore tomorrow. Or by halftime. – 7:18 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

OKC has set the tone early in this one, getting stops and getting out and running which is when they are at their best. OKC is playing with intensity. – OKC has set the tone early in this one, getting stops and getting out and running which is when they are at their best. OKC is playing with intensity. – 7:17 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Thunder have started a blistering 4-of-5 deep, and have gotten one from every starter except Josh Giddey. OKC leads 14-7 about four minutes into this one. – Thunder have started a blistering 4-of-5 deep, and have gotten one from every starter except Josh Giddey. OKC leads 14-7 about four minutes into this one. – 7:17 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Somehow, an Embiid post up against SGA ended with the latter poking the pass out of the former’s hands – Somehow, an Embiid post up against SGA ended with the latter poking the pass out of the former’s hands – 7:17 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey talked about getting fully downhill more, that was a perfect job of doing that and getting to the line. – Josh Giddey talked about getting fully downhill more, that was a perfect job of doing that and getting to the line. – 7:15 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just blocked Joel Embiid at the rim.

SGA is a 6’6” point guard. Embiid is a 7’0” center. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just blocked Joel Embiid at the rim.SGA is a 6’6” point guard. Embiid is a 7’0” center. – 7:13 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blocking Joel Embiid is the only highlight I need for the night – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blocking Joel Embiid is the only highlight I need for the night – 7:13 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

I love Jaylin Williams pulling that three, the confidence goes a long way in his game. – I love Jaylin Williams pulling that three, the confidence goes a long way in his game. – 7:13 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Embiid pretty purposefully banging with Williams inside early. – Embiid pretty purposefully banging with Williams inside early. – 7:12 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jaylin Williams returns to the starting lineup for the

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Jaylin Williams

Watch with me:

Jaylin Williams returns to the starting lineup for the

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Jaylin Williams

Watch with me:

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder starters at Sixers

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Jalen Williams

– Jaylin Williams

Thunder starters at Sixers

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Jalen Williams

– Jaylin Williams

J-Will also started against Embiid and the Sixers on New Year's Eve.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs 76ers

SGA

Dort

Giddey

Jalen Williams

Jaylin Williams

OKC starters vs 76ers

SGA

Dort

Giddey

Jalen Williams

Jaylin Williams

JWill's return from injury: starts vs Joel Embiid. Welcome back, Jaylin.

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝We’ve had a lot of experiences, a lot of games, close games, wins, losses, but the main thing is just learning from each game and growing through the experiences.❞

❝We've had a lot of experiences, a lot of games, close games, wins, losses, but the main thing is just learning from each game and growing through the experiences.❞

@NickAGallo caught up with @LindyWatersIII prior tonight's match up in Philly.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault was non-committal when asked if Jalen Williams is a permanent starter: “We’re doing what we think is best in this period of time. He’s played well and played himself into the role that he’s in.” – Mark Daigneault was non-committal when asked if Jalen Williams is a permanent starter: “We’re doing what we think is best in this period of time. He’s played well and played himself into the role that he’s in.” – 6:02 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls list DeMar DeRozan doubtful vs. Thunder. Zach LaVine is probable with a right hand contusion. – Bulls list DeMar DeRozan doubtful vs. Thunder. Zach LaVine is probable with a right hand contusion. – 5:35 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Some Isaiah Joe warm up work in his return to Philly #Sixers 4:56 PM Some Isaiah Joe warm up work in his return to Philly #Sixers pic.twitter.com/3nmxiixc3T

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Isaiah Joe warming up in his old home

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The second All-Star fan voting returns are in! 🗳

Shai is 4th among Western Conference guards with 1,338,764 votes.

Votes count 3x tomorrow.



The second All-Star fan voting returns are in! 🗳

Shai is 4th among Western Conference guards with 1,338,764 votes.

Votes count 3x tomorrow.

Keep voting Shai! ➡️

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Despite his age, Mike Muscala playing more minutes can benefit the future of the

Despite his age, Mike Muscala playing more minutes can benefit the future of the

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Jayson Tatum has jumped Joel Embiid in the 2nd round of all-star voting…

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The Thunder continues its stint out east to take on an aggressive Sixers squad. OKC looks to apply lessons-learned, including starting the contest off strong.

The Thunder continues its stint out east to take on an aggressive Sixers squad. OKC looks to apply lessons-learned, including starting the contest off strong.

@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson bring today's @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder PR:

Thunder PR:

Thunder to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy via various events next week:

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

2023 NBA All-Star voting: Jayson Tatum overtakes Joel Embiid in East; LeBron James, Kevin Durant at the top

2023 NBA All-Star voting: Jayson Tatum overtakes Joel Embiid in East; LeBron James, Kevin Durant at the top

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

“It’s coming together, everybody knows their roles and everybody knows what we have to do to be successful and win games.”

"It's coming together, everybody knows their roles and everybody knows what we have to do to be successful and win games."

Courtside Comparisons pres. by @NerdWallet

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC will be well represented at All Star Weekend.

SGA should be an All Star lock.

Josh Giddey has been a top 5 (3?) sophomore and a Rising Stars lock.

Jalen Williams has been a top 5 rookie and a Rising Stars lock.

Next item of business: Isaiah Joe in the 3 point contest. – OKC will be well represented at All Star Weekend.SGA should be an All Star lock.Josh Giddey has been a top 5 (3?) sophomore and a Rising Stars lock.Jalen Williams has been a top 5 rookie and a Rising Stars lock.Next item of business: Isaiah Joe in the 3 point contest. – 1:41 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Embiid this season:

— 34/10

— 53.4 FG%

— 1st in PPG + RPG

— 1st in 50/10 games

— Highest scoring season by a center since 1975

Embiid this season:

— 34/10

— 53.4 FG%

— 1st in PPG + RPG

— 1st in 50/10 games

— Highest scoring season by a center since 1975

+1200 @PointsBetUSA to win MVP.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Thunder (18-23), at the halfway point, is …

– 17th in net rating

– 20th in offense

– 11th in defense

– 3rd in pace

– 13-9 at home

– 5-14 on the road

The Thunder (18-23), at the halfway point, is …

– 17th in net rating

– 20th in offense

– 11th in defense

– 3rd in pace

– 13-9 at home

– 5-14 on the road

Now for some individual awards:

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

All-Star voting second fan returns are in and Pascal Siakam is 6th among East frontcourt players behind KD, Giannis, Tatum, Embiid and Butler. – All-Star voting second fan returns are in and Pascal Siakam is 6th among East frontcourt players behind KD, Giannis, Tatum, Embiid and Butler. – 1:20 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains at #4 in the second All Star voting returns.

SGA and Ja still in a tight battle for the #3 spot.

SGA one of only 4 West guards with over 1 million votes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains at #4 in the second All Star voting returns.

SGA and Ja still in a tight battle for the #3 spot.

SGA one of only 4 West guards with over 1 million votes.

OKC and Canadian fans doing good work.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

In the first round of voting results on Jan. 5, SGA trailed Morant by 4k votes

In the first round of voting results on Jan. 5, SGA trailed Morant by 4k votes

Today, that number increased to a 58k votes difference between the two

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Going through old quotes and came across this self-aware nugget from Montrezl Harrell: “I could go home and have to edit a lot of film like ya’ll. There’s no telling how long ya’ll gonna be up editing these films. I get to go home, ice and sit down and watch a little TV.” – Going through old quotes and came across this self-aware nugget from Montrezl Harrell: “I could go home and have to edit a lot of film like ya’ll. There’s no telling how long ya’ll gonna be up editing these films. I get to go home, ice and sit down and watch a little TV.” – 1:13 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jayson Tatum has just edged ahead of Joel Embiid to grab the last starting frontcourt spot in the East All-Star voting. Also shoutout Knicks fans for voting Derrick Rose in over Jalen Brunson even though Rose is completely out of the rotation

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Jayson Tatum has passed Joel Embiid for third place among East frontcourt players behind Durant and Giannis in the latest update of fan voting for the All-Star Game. – Jayson Tatum has passed Joel Embiid for third place among East frontcourt players behind Durant and Giannis in the latest update of fan voting for the All-Star Game. – 1:09 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jayson Tatum passes Joel Embiid into the top 3 front court players in the second round of fan voting. Jaylen Brown is just behind James Harden for 4th in guards. Fan voting makes up 50% of the vote for the starting lineup

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Kevin Durant and LeBron James still leading the East and West fam voting, respectively. Boston's Jayson Tatum a little more than 30,000 votes ahead of Joel Embiid for final frontcourt spot

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid has the fourt-most fan votes for Eastern Conference frontcourt players in the second round of NBA All-Star voting returns that were released Thursday. Thecenter dropped one spot from last week’s initial returns. James Harden, kept the 3rd-most votes amongst guards. – Joel Embiid has the fourt-most fan votes for Eastern Conference frontcourt players in the second round of NBA All-Star voting returns that were released Thursday. Thecenter dropped one spot from last week’s initial returns. James Harden, kept the 3rd-most votes amongst guards. – 1:03 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Looking likely that Joel Embiid will come off the bench in the All-Star game.

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

As of second fan returns, Jayson Tatum has moved past Joel Embiid for the final starting frontcourt spot in East All Star voting.

As of second fan returns, Jayson Tatum has moved past Joel Embiid for the final starting frontcourt spot in East All Star voting.

Reminder: Fan voting makes up 50 percent of final vote, 25 percent each for players and media

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Pascal Siakam remains 6th in all-star fan voting among East frontcourt players, trailing Durant, Giannis, Embiid, Tatum and Jimmy Butler. Deservedly, those top 4 are running away with it. Starters to be announced Jan. 26. Coaches vote in the reserves after that. 1:01 PM Pascal Siakam remains 6th in all-star fan voting among East frontcourt players, trailing Durant, Giannis, Embiid, Tatum and Jimmy Butler. Deservedly, those top 4 are running away with it. Starters to be announced Jan. 26. Coaches vote in the reserves after that. pic.twitter.com/icp3DwPGKg

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid has slid down to 4th in Eastern Conference frontcourt fan voting this week for the NBA All-Star game. Jayson Tatum is now 3rd, behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant 1:01 PM Joel Embiid has slid down to 4th in Eastern Conference frontcourt fan voting this week for the NBA All-Star game. Jayson Tatum is now 3rd, behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant #Sixers

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains 4th in All-Star voting among Western Conference guards: