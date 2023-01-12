Thunder 85, 76ers 78: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-23) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (15-15) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday January 12, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 85, Philadelphia 76ers 78 (Q3 04:48)
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Look, I still do not know where the standings will end up, but this is fun. The youngest team in the NBA going toe to toe each night. IMPRESSIVE job tonight to take that third quarter punch and turn it around so quickly by this young Thunder team. Bright future. – 8:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons at half:
0 PTS
10 AST
5 REB
0-1 FG
Ben Simmons at half:
0 PTS
10 AST
5 REB
0-1 FG
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jaylin Williams picks up his 5th foul at the 6:45 mark of the 3Q – 8:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid tweaked something with his foot there, was moving gingerly for a few possessions but is staying in the game. – 8:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jaylin Williams just picked up foul No. 5 with 6:45 left in the third. – 8:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder scores its first points of the 3Q at the 8:22 mark with a JWill dunk
Stops a Sixers 13-0 run to start the 2nd half – 8:32 PM
Thunder scores its first points of the 3Q at the 8:22 mark with a JWill dunk
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen (not Jaylin) Williams tries to take a charge on Joel Embiid
Instead, it’s ruled a blocking foul – 8:30 PM
Jalen (not Jaylin) Williams tries to take a charge on Joel Embiid
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Philly opens the second half on a 10-0 run, and just like that OKC’s 10-point halftime lead is erased. – 8:30 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Things would’ve been looking grim had it not been for the last 3 minutes of game time for James Harden. His last dish to Joel Embiid has him on the doorstep of a double-double. But, his shooting has been huge. 3 threes en route to 11 points. – 8:28 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
that all-star connection. 🤩
that all-star connection. 🤩
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault calls a quick timeout a minute and forty one seconds in, and OKC needed it. 7-0 run for Philly. – 8:26 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Sixers open the 2nd half on a 7-0 run to cut OKC’s lead to 67-64
OKC calls timeout with 10:19 left in 3Q – 8:25 PM
Sixers open the 2nd half on a 7-0 run to cut OKC’s lead to 67-64
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The shot rimmed out, but again great ball movement for OKC sets up a great look. Process over results. Love the way OKC is playing tonight. – 8:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Two things to be mindful of if the Sixers intend to comeback.
Don’t bench both Harden and Embiid.
Two things to be mindful of if the Sixers intend to comeback.
Don’t bench both Harden and Embiid.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Since the Thunder are on pace for 140 and the sixths haven’t tried putting Thybulle on SGA yet, I feel like they should in the second half.
Since the Thunder are on pace for 140 and the sixths haven’t tried putting Thybulle on SGA yet, I feel like they should in the second half.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons has registered 10 assists, already marking his second-most assists in a game this season.
Simmons handed out a season-high 11 assists on 11/22 at Philadelphia. – 8:16 PM
Ben Simmons has registered 10 assists, already marking his second-most assists in a game this season.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Starting centers the half
2nd round rookie Jaylin Williams
9 points (career high)
4-5 shooting
NBA leading scorer Joel Embiid
10 points
Starting centers the half
2nd round rookie Jaylin Williams
9 points (career high)
4-5 shooting
NBA leading scorer Joel Embiid
10 points
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Pushing the pace to end the half! 💨
Our game never stops.
Pushing the pace to end the half! 💨
Our game never stops.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers trail OKC 67-57 at the half. Thought James Harden made some pretty costly decisions and egregious defensive plays, but he finished with a late flurry and now has 16 points and 7 assists.
Sixers trail OKC 67-57 at the half. Thought James Harden made some pretty costly decisions and egregious defensive plays, but he finished with a late flurry and now has 16 points and 7 assists.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
GREAT first half from OKC, up ten heading into their best quarter. This is the formula for pulling off an upset. OKC has to have a killer third like usual and survive the none Shai minutes in the fourth but it is right there to steal one on the road. – 8:08 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Thunder lead 67-57 at half. Feels like the lead should be at least 5 (maybe 10) more for OKC.
Embiid’s been limited to just 10 minutes because of foul trouble, Tyrese Maxey also has 3 fouls, and the Thunder are shooting 52.3/50.0/92.9 from the field/3/line.
Thunder lead 67-57 at half. Feels like the lead should be at least 5 (maybe 10) more for OKC.
Embiid’s been limited to just 10 minutes because of foul trouble, Tyrese Maxey also has 3 fouls, and the Thunder are shooting 52.3/50.0/92.9 from the field/3/line.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 67, Sixers 54
SGA – 17 points
Mann – 11 points
JDub – 9 points
JWill – 9 points
Harden – 16 points, 7 assists
Embiid – 10 points, 6 rebounds
HALF: Thunder 67, Sixers 54
SGA – 17 points
Mann – 11 points
JDub – 9 points
JWill – 9 points
Harden – 16 points, 7 assists
Embiid – 10 points, 6 rebounds
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Thunder 67, Sixers 57. Thunder shooting 52.3 percent from the floor and 8-of-16 from deep. Sixers have 11 turnovers that OKC has turned into 14 points. Harden with 16-3-7. Embiid with 10 and 6. – 8:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I did not know you were allowed to miss free throws against the Thunder – 8:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder opponents had made 51 straight free throws before that James Harden miss. – 8:07 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If the Sixers are planning on using Paul Reed it doesn’t make sense to leave him on the bench for weeks at a time then ask him to have great chemistry with Harden… – 8:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Great job by the Thunder there to get back in transition on defense, a tough foul will ruin the possession but that can not be undersold in a frantic near the end of the half play. – 8:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
What a pass and what patience shown by SGA to wait for the trailing JWill
What a pass and what patience shown by SGA to wait for the trailing JWill
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
GREAT pass by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jaylin Williams is playing his best NBA game. – 8:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Miscommunication by James Harden and Paul Reed there. Harden was calling for the screen, but then his bounce pass went right into the arms of Dort. – 8:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Another reason to not try to sneak in some Harden-Embiid off in the beginning of a game… what happens if that game goes awry, and get some foul trouble. – 8:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I have pointed out a lot of the flaws with Lu Dort’s drives, but one area he has improved on drives is his ability to pass out of them. This is the best he has been in his career in that area. Worked right there for OKC. – 8:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder have the two best quarterbacks in Oklahoma on their roster in Josh Giddey and Jaylin Williams. – 8:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tre adds to an 11-2 Thunder run!
Tre adds to an 11-2 Thunder run!
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann getting the shooters roll and really cooking on offense. OKC has played about as good as you can this game. – 7:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann every time he sees James Harden guarding him: pic.twitter.com/OfRLchbFYX – 7:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I sense some boos coming soon. Sixers letting the Thunder do whatever they want. – 7:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
KRich finding the hot spots! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Hn421vYFLl – 7:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
They should let Bball Paul wear one of his ‘Out the mud’ hoodies on the bench.
They should let Bball Paul wear one of his ‘Out the mud’ hoodies on the bench.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tobias Harris is about to check back in, so I guess that knee is okay. – 7:51 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harris did appear to bang legs with Isaiah Joe. Not sure if that’s all that’s going on obviously. Walking on his own to the locker room with a limp – 7:49 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
After being helped off the floor, Tobias Harris was able to (gingerly) walk off on his own power. Looked like something happened with his knee, but I didn’t get a very good look at it. – 7:46 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tobias Harris tending to his left knee. hoping he banged it. 🧎🏻♀️🧘🏽 – 7:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tobias Harris walked very gingerly off the floor after going down in the corner and grabbing his knee. Looks like he’s headed right back to the locker room with the training staff. – 7:46 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris is down and in a lot of pain. Looks like he’s grabbing his knee. – 7:45 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tobias Harris is down in pain by the Sixers’ baseline holding his knee. – 7:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault has talked about one of the ways OKC has to make up for the lack of size is scraping and drawing offensive fouls, by my count they have drawn three tonight already. It has helped limit Philly. – 7:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1st quarter
13 points
2 rebounds
1 assist
1 steal
1 block
5-7 shooting
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1st quarter
13 points
2 rebounds
1 assist
1 steal
1 block
5-7 shooting
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Any time Darius Bazley drives to the basket pic.twitter.com/jERu3YmIGs – 7:42 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Despite finding themselves in an early 11 point hole, the Sixers went on a run there to end the first and it’s tied at 35 after 12 minutes of play.
Despite finding themselves in an early 11 point hole, the Sixers went on a run there to end the first and it’s tied at 35 after 12 minutes of play.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers give up 35 points at home to the tHunder after the first quarter. Matisse Thybulle got to play a few seconds. – 7:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Liked that Doc let Embiid play with two fouls. Usually he’s pretty conservative in that situation and Joel made it to the end of his stint without picking up another one.
Liked that Doc let Embiid play with two fouls. Usually he’s pretty conservative in that situation and Joel made it to the end of his stint without picking up another one.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 35, Sixers 35
SGA – 13 points
JDub – 7 points
Giddey – 6 assists
Embiid – 8 points, 6 rebounds
End of 1Q: Thunder 35, Sixers 35
SGA – 13 points
JDub – 7 points
Giddey – 6 assists
Embiid – 8 points, 6 rebounds
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 35, Thunder 35 at the end fo the first. Sixers trailed by 11 early but clawed all the way back with the help of 11 bench points. Embiid has 8 points and 6 rebounds. Harden with 8 points and 4 assists. – 7:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA’s lowest-scoring game of the year was on New Year’s Eve vs. Philly: 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting.
Tonight in Philly, in the first quarter: 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
SGA’s lowest-scoring game of the year was on New Year’s Eve vs. Philly: 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting.
Tonight in Philly, in the first quarter: 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Rivers trying to sneak in some No Harden or Embiid minutes here… either he’s gonna do this in the playoffs or he’s not rehearsing what he will do in the playoffs enough again this season…. – 7:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has improved his ball handling so much, as he has everything else this season. – 7:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley’s streak of four DNPs is over. First-quarter minutes for Bazley tonight. – 7:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA drawing oohs and aahs from Sixers fans. He has 11 points in the first 10 minutes. – 7:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
isaiah Joe has checked into the game, I have coffee, come hang out
isaiah Joe has checked into the game, I have coffee, come hang out
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
SGA only had 14 points when these teams met on New Year’s Eve. He’s already got 11 with two minutes left in the first quarter on 5-of-6 shooting. – 7:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jaylin Williams has been in the middle of everything. What a fun start. – 7:30 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Sixers are running a zone but without Thybulle… Maxey takes a big hit to the face. Surprised they didn’t review it. – 7:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jaylin Williams treating this 76ers game like it’s the Thunder post practice shooting game. – 7:29 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Backdoor attack! 🚪
The next era of the Thunder story.
Backdoor attack! 🚪
The next era of the Thunder story.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Watching @Philadelphia 76ers @thunder @katetscott @allatweets They do a fabulous job..Josh Giddey and “ Poldark” actor Aidan Turner were twins separated at birth. Although Giddey has a better handle. LOL. – 7:28 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers are treating rookie Jaylin Williams like he’s JJ Redick at the 3-point line, some super wild closeouts that are leading to layups. – 7:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Oh my..Jaylin Williams have a night. That highlight lay up will be on repeat for me. – 7:26 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Think this is a game where you almost have to go to Matisse pretty early, given the success that Shai is having early on and the trouble Thybulle gave him last time. – 7:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Great ball movement is leading to great shots for the Thunder, they have not taken an ill-advised shot yet. – 7:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to add to his career high in dunks, now at 25. – 7:24 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey already has five assists. Just had a beautiful feed to SGA on a baseline cut. – 7:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey finds a cutting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the easy dunk – 7:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA, Dort, JDub and JWill all hit a 3 in the first 3 1/2 minutes.
SGA, Dort, JDub and JWill all hit a 3 in the first 3 1/2 minutes.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing with such great energy tonight. Everything clicking for the most part for OKC and it is paying off on the scoreboard against this tough 76ers team at full strength. – 7:20 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Thunder up 9 early and Embiid already has two fouls four minutes into the game.
Thunder up 9 early and Embiid already has two fouls four minutes into the game.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Rough start for the Sixers tonight against OKC.
Rough start for the Sixers tonight against OKC.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Lu connects from downtown on a Giddey inbounds pass 👌 pic.twitter.com/WOnF5evB2C – 7:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC has set the tone early in this one, getting stops and getting out and running which is when they are at their best. OKC is playing with intensity. – 7:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Thunder have started a blistering 4-of-5 deep, and have gotten one from every starter except Josh Giddey. OKC leads 14-7 about four minutes into this one. – 7:17 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Somehow, an Embiid post up against SGA ended with the latter poking the pass out of the former’s hands – 7:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey talked about getting fully downhill more, that was a perfect job of doing that and getting to the line. – 7:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just blocked Joel Embiid at the rim.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just blocked Joel Embiid at the rim.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blocking Joel Embiid is the only highlight I need for the night – 7:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I love Jaylin Williams pulling that three, the confidence goes a long way in his game. – 7:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams returns to the starting lineup for the #Thunder tonight:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Watch with me:
Jaylin Williams returns to the starting lineup for the #Thunder tonight:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Watch with me:
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
fist bump from @Tyrese Maxey = day made! 😁 pic.twitter.com/6VHEZOKzlk – 7:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Getting close to that time! 🕕 pic.twitter.com/aC3Lv95mCO – 6:59 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Sixers
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Jalen Williams
– Jaylin Williams
Thunder starters at Sixers
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Jalen Williams
– Jaylin Williams
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
drop your game predictions and go vote @Joel Embiid for #NBAAllStar ‼️
drop your game predictions and go vote @Joel Embiid for #NBAAllStar ‼️
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs 76ers
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
OKC starters vs 76ers
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
today’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
today’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We’ve had a lot of experiences, a lot of games, close games, wins, losses, but the main thing is just learning from each game and growing through the experiences.❞
❝We’ve had a lot of experiences, a lot of games, close games, wins, losses, but the main thing is just learning from each game and growing through the experiences.❞
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault was non-committal when asked if Jalen Williams is a permanent starter: “We’re doing what we think is best in this period of time. He’s played well and played himself into the role that he’s in.” – 6:02 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Everything we earn, we earn through effort.
Everything we earn, we earn through effort.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list DeMar DeRozan doubtful vs. Thunder. Zach LaVine is probable with a right hand contusion. – 5:35 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Where rare is common.
Where rare is common.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Some Isaiah Joe warm up work in his return to Philly #Sixers pic.twitter.com/3nmxiixc3T – 4:56 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Isaiah Joe back in South Philly for #Sixers vs. #Thunder pic.twitter.com/GakVuAi3Ai – 4:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Joe warming up in his old home pic.twitter.com/s4koQZg0NL – 4:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The second All-Star fan voting returns are in! 🗳
Shai is 4th among Western Conference guards with 1,338,764 votes.
Votes count 3x tomorrow.
The second All-Star fan voting returns are in! 🗳
Shai is 4th among Western Conference guards with 1,338,764 votes.
Votes count 3x tomorrow.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Despite his age, Mike Muscala playing more minutes can benefit the future of the #Thunder:
Despite his age, Mike Muscala playing more minutes can benefit the future of the #Thunder:
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum has jumped Joel Embiid in the 2nd round of all-star voting… pic.twitter.com/M7kTf7dK6M – 4:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“He’s the real sharp shooter” – @Tobias Harris 🎯
“He’s the real sharp shooter” – @Tobias Harris 🎯
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid slips to fourth in East in All-Star voting inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 3:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder continues its stint out east to take on an aggressive Sixers squad. OKC looks to apply lessons-learned, including starting the contest off strong.
The Thunder continues its stint out east to take on an aggressive Sixers squad. OKC looks to apply lessons-learned, including starting the contest off strong.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Thunder PR:
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
tale of the tape.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Star voting: Jayson Tatum overtakes Joel Embiid in East; LeBron James, Kevin Durant at the top
2023 NBA All-Star voting: Jayson Tatum overtakes Joel Embiid in East; LeBron James, Kevin Durant at the top
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“It’s coming together, everybody knows their roles and everybody knows what we have to do to be successful and win games.”
“It’s coming together, everybody knows their roles and everybody knows what we have to do to be successful and win games.”
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Joel Embiid, James Harden in East’s top four in fan voting for All-Star Game inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 2:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC will be well represented at All Star Weekend.
SGA should be an All Star lock.
Josh Giddey has been a top 5 (3?) sophomore and a Rising Stars lock.
Jalen Williams has been a top 5 rookie and a Rising Stars lock.
OKC will be well represented at All Star Weekend.
SGA should be an All Star lock.
Josh Giddey has been a top 5 (3?) sophomore and a Rising Stars lock.
Jalen Williams has been a top 5 rookie and a Rising Stars lock.
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid this season:
— 34/10
— 53.4 FG%
— 1st in PPG + RPG
— 1st in 50/10 games
— Highest scoring season by a center since 1975
Embiid this season:
— 34/10
— 53.4 FG%
— 1st in PPG + RPG
— 1st in 50/10 games
— Highest scoring season by a center since 1975
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder (18-23), at the halfway point, is …
– 17th in net rating
– 20th in offense
– 11th in defense
– 3rd in pace
– 13-9 at home
– 5-14 on the road
The Thunder (18-23), at the halfway point, is …
– 17th in net rating
– 20th in offense
– 11th in defense
– 3rd in pace
– 13-9 at home
– 5-14 on the road
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
All-Star voting second fan returns are in and Pascal Siakam is 6th among East frontcourt players behind KD, Giannis, Tatum, Embiid and Butler. – 1:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains at #4 in the second All Star voting returns.
SGA and Ja still in a tight battle for the #3 spot.
SGA one of only 4 West guards with over 1 million votes.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains at #4 in the second All Star voting returns.
SGA and Ja still in a tight battle for the #3 spot.
SGA one of only 4 West guards with over 1 million votes.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
In the first round of voting results on Jan. 5, SGA trailed Morant by 4k votes
Today, that number increased to a 58k votes difference between the two – 1:13 PM
Today, that number increased to a 58k votes difference between the two – 1:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Going through old quotes and came across this self-aware nugget from Montrezl Harrell: “I could go home and have to edit a lot of film like ya’ll. There’s no telling how long ya’ll gonna be up editing these films. I get to go home, ice and sit down and watch a little TV.” – 1:13 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum has just edged ahead of Joel Embiid to grab the last starting frontcourt spot in the East All-Star voting. Also shoutout Knicks fans for voting Derrick Rose in over Jalen Brunson even though Rose is completely out of the rotation pic.twitter.com/RZbS6eciEb – 1:10 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jayson Tatum has passed Joel Embiid for third place among East frontcourt players behind Durant and Giannis in the latest update of fan voting for the All-Star Game. – 1:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum passes Joel Embiid into the top 3 front court players in the second round of fan voting. Jaylen Brown is just behind James Harden for 4th in guards. Fan voting makes up 50% of the vote for the starting lineup pic.twitter.com/uS94AumW1M – 1:06 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant and LeBron James still leading the East and West fam voting, respectively. Boston’s Jayson Tatum a little more than 30,000 votes ahead of Joel Embiid for final frontcourt spot pic.twitter.com/Gl9WiQMy4v – 1:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid has the fourt-most fan votes for Eastern Conference frontcourt players in the second round of NBA All-Star voting returns that were released Thursday. Thecenter dropped one spot from last week’s initial returns. James Harden, kept the 3rd-most votes amongst guards. – 1:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Looking likely that Joel Embiid will come off the bench in the All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/AtkoPCtFoD – 1:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
As of second fan returns, Jayson Tatum has moved past Joel Embiid for the final starting frontcourt spot in East All Star voting.
As of second fan returns, Jayson Tatum has moved past Joel Embiid for the final starting frontcourt spot in East All Star voting.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam remains 6th in all-star fan voting among East frontcourt players, trailing Durant, Giannis, Embiid, Tatum and Jimmy Butler. Deservedly, those top 4 are running away with it. Starters to be announced Jan. 26. Coaches vote in the reserves after that. pic.twitter.com/icp3DwPGKg – 1:01 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid has slid down to 4th in Eastern Conference frontcourt fan voting this week for the NBA All-Star game. Jayson Tatum is now 3rd, behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant #Sixers – 1:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA stays in fourth among West guards pic.twitter.com/UimmpIMQXe – 1:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains 4th in All-Star voting among Western Conference guards: pic.twitter.com/PV7igooSrp – 1:01 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is now 4th in All-Star voting and James Harden is still 3rd #Sixers pic.twitter.com/GaLC2Dzufg – 1:01 PM
