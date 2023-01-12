Thunder vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 12, 2023

By |

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $7,966,984 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $6,098,351 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday January 12, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

, ,

