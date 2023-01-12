Tyrese Haliburton out at least two weeks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking about the Tyrese Haliburton injury news and what the Pacers do now with @MG_Schindler right now on the podcast:
youtu.be/BuB2z2lLeLI – 4:59 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say Tyrese Haliburton is out for at least two weeks after sustaining a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone contusion Wednesday. The team also says he underwent an MRI this afternoon and is awaiting additional opinion on the results of those scans. – 4:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Pacers say that Tyrese Haliburton sprained his left elbow and absorbed a mild left knee bruise and will be reevaluated in two weeks. Team is also awaiting additional opinion on the results of the scans. – 4:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NBA shares second returns of fan voting — and no changes. Tyrese Haliburton still 8th among East guards pic.twitter.com/n1jmmJ7LwK – 1:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NBA shares second returns of dan voting — and nothing changes. Tyrese Haliburton still 8th among East guards pic.twitter.com/PDQaQYUxDu – 1:04 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Second round of All-Star fan voting returns is out. Tyrese Haliburton still sits at 8th among Eastern Conference guards. pic.twitter.com/9ErtcQYtVC – 1:01 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The surprising Pacers have signaled a willingness to upgrade ahead of the trade deadline — albeit Tyrese Haliburton’s status currently undetermined. Full exploration of Indiana’s power forward pursuit, and other league-wide notes @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/pacers-acceler… – 11:01 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle said it’s Haliburton left knee AND left elbow. “He’ll get checked out (Thursday) and we hope it’s not serious.”
Video of incident: youtube.com/watch?v=wv3yLa…
fieldhousefiles.com/p/late-rally-f… – 11:32 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Tyrese Haliburton was outside the Pacers locker room on a crutch. He left the loss to the Knicks early with a sore left knee. – 11:10 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Myles Turner had back spasms before the game. Carlisle said jokingly, “He’s not been traded, as I guess Twitter is saying. Believe me, I have no interest in trading Myles Turner.” 😂
Carlisle added Tyrese Haliburton left the arena on crutches too. pic.twitter.com/RxizFytJaN – 10:48 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Knicks hang on for wire-to-wire win, 119-113.
But it was a tale of two halves.
First half: Knicks +21
Second: Pacers +15
Without Turner, Nesmith, Brissett and Haliburton (for part of game), Pacers fought back. Hield scored SH 31pts.
Next: Fri. v Atlanta. – 10:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Knicks 119, Pacers 113.
New York wins RJ Barrett’s return game, and the Knicks have now won five of their last six. Jalen Brunson had 34 points and Barrett had 27, while Buddy Hield had 31 and Tyrese Haliburton had 15 and 7 for Indiana before leaving with a sore knee. – 9:59 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Knicks hang on for wire-to-write win, 119-113.
But it was a tale of two halves.
First half: Knicks +21
Second: Pacers +15
Without Turner, Nesmith, Brissett and Haliburton (for part of game), Pacers fought back. Hield scored SH 31pts.
Next: Fri. v Atlanta. – 9:58 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Knicks hang on for wire-to-write win, 116-111.
But it was a tale of two halves.
First half: Knicks +21
Second: Pacers +15
Without Turner, Nesmith, Brissett and Haliburton (for part of game), Pacers fought back. Hield scored SH 31pts.
Next: Fri. v Atlanta. – 9:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Even with Tyrese Haliburton unavailable down the stretch and Myles Turner a late scratch, Indiana has dragged itself back into this game. A Buddy Hield 4-point play has made this a one-possession game with 1:15 to go. Some really careless Knicks turnovers in the fourth. – 9:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tyrese Haliburton is out for the game with a sore knee. He scored just 15 points in the Wally Game. – 9:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers had 41pts at halftime, then scored 40pts in the 3Q.
Hield scored 13 of his 18 in the quarter.
They got to within 12. Knicks lead 95-81. And Haliburton is questionable to return. – 9:22 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton lost his right shoe on an attack to the basket, then got up limping.
He heads back to the locker room with assistant athletic trainer Patrick Gilbert. – 9:16 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Haliburton recognizes how they need more scoring so he’s hunting shots, trying to create.
He has 9-3-4 at half with the Pacers (9TOs) down by 21.
Brunson with 19, Barrett 16 and Randle with 8/11. – 8:33 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Haliburton recognizes how they need more scoring so he’s hunting shots, trying to create.
He has 9-3-4 at half with the Pacers have 9TOs and are down by 21.
Brunson with 19, Barrett 16 and Randle with 8/11. – 8:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After Myles Turner was ruled out with back spasms shortly before tip, the Knicks have done whatever they’ve wanted in this game. They lead 62-41 at the halftime break behind 19 from Jalen Brunson and 16 from RJ Barrett. Tyrese Haliburton has 9 pts, 3 rebs & 4 assists for Indiana. – 8:32 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
No interest in hellos but Wally Szczerbiak’s all-star comments motivate Pacers’ Haliburton as he takes the court at MSG newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
An incredibly complete quarter for the Knicks.
Brunson is a beast.
Barrett looked like he hasn’t lost a step.
Randle dominating the glass.
Grimes put Haliburton in hell – 8:06 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And if things continue like they are for the Knicks versus Haliburton, Wally should send Quentin Grimes a present. – 7:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Should be a fun one tonight at MSG, with Indiana and New York squaring off with just a game separating them in the standings for sixth in the East. Jalen Brunson vs. Tyrese Haliburton, plus RJ Barrett making his return from his finger injury. – 7:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Wally fans here tonight – Haliburton gets a light round of boos on player intros. – 7:37 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
This definitely feels like the first game of the season that as a little meaning to it. The Haliburton/Wally stuff. Knicks & Pacers jostling a game apart in the standings. We’re officially in the second half of the schedule. Finally, like a butcher in the kitchen, we have stakes. – 7:33 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
New @FieldhouseFiles podcast🎙️ — with TV analyst (and former Pacer) @Eddie_Gill4.
On the Pacers (23-18) halfway through the season, ego-free locker room, Haliburton, breakout player, slow starts and more.
🟢 open.spotify.com/episode/62eylG…
🟣 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fie… – 6:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers-Knicks tonight is personal, it means more than your average January game.
Haliburton says Wally Szczerbiak didn’t reach to him and, quite frankly, he doesn’t care to have a conversation with him.
But it definitely provided more motivation.
STORY: fieldhousefiles.com/p/rivalry-stan… – 5:40 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Pacers say Tyrese Haliburton has a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone contusion and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 12, 2023
Michael Scotto: Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Myles Turner had back spasms before the game. Carlisle said jokingly, “He’s not been traded, as I guess Twitter is saying. Believe me, I have no interest in trading Myles Turner.” Carlisle added Tyrese Haliburton left the arena on crutches too. -via Twitter / January 12, 2023
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton left Madison Square Garden using crutches after hurting his left knee in a 119-113 victory for the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. “He’ll get looked at tomorrow closely,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said, adding that while he hoped it wasn’t anything serious, he assumed Haliburton would be unlikely to play either Friday or Saturday at home against the Atlanta Hawks or Memphis Grizzlies. -via ESPN / January 12, 2023
