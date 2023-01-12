Wizards want to keep Kyle Kuzma and re-sign him this offseason

Washington is another team that has expressed interest in Collins. But Wizards officials have stood firm that the franchise intends to keep Kyle Kuzma — a known Hawks target —past the trade deadline and hope to re-sign the high-scoring forward this offseason after he declines the 2023-24 player option in his contract as expected.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma remains 7th among Eastern Conference frontcourt players in All-Star fan voting. The second round of results were just released. pic.twitter.com/svUNGe4r2R – 1:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“That’s normal. Kuz loves shots like that.”
Kyle Kuzma beat the Bulls last night with a go-ahead three. It continued a trend for him in Washington. ift.tt/g9YZLmh – 9:53 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Kyle Kuzma drain game-winning 3, Wizards knock off Bulls nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/11/wat… – 11:57 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Klutch Kuz answers the bell. Fun game to call. pic.twitter.com/JN3vfGbuDw – 11:47 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma knew it was good as soon as the ball left his hand, against his bud Alex Caruso too pic.twitter.com/MKqvAt6j2r – 11:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Monte Morris sparked a huge third quarter turnaround and Kyle Kuzma hit a go-ahead three to lift the Wizards over the Bulls.
5 takeaways: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma jokes on Deni Avdija’s 20 rebound night that “most of them were uncontested, but I’ll still give it to him.”
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Kyle Kuzma says the only thing the wizards have been consistent with is being inconsistent but he says they have to figure it out. – 10:15 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Postgame Kyle Kuzma says he used to driving to the bucket and getting no call. *Regarding the a scar on his nose pic.twitter.com/eNI4UAUcj1 – 10:09 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 100, Bulls 97
Kuzma: 21 pts., tiebreaking 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left
Avdija: 9 pts., 20 rebounds (career high), 3 assts.
Morris: 17 pts., 2 rebs., 3 assts.
Gill: 18 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst.
LaVine: 38 pts., 5 rebs. – 9:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wizards 100, Bulls 97
Kuzma 21 pts and GW 3 with 6.2 seconds left
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Brutal. Kyle Kuzma sinks a 3-pointer in response to send the Wizards back up 100-97 with 5.7 seconds remaining. – 9:18 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Kyle Kuzma gives the Wizards the lead with 5.7 seconds left. 100-97. pic.twitter.com/V31CteJb41 – 9:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Great game here. Zach LaVine tied it at 97-97 on a long three to beat the shot clock. Kyle Kuzma then hit a tough three over two defenders. It’s 100-97 Wiz over the Bulls with 5.7 sec left. – 9:17 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
And Kyle Kuzma from waaaaaayer downtown puts Wizards up 100-97 with 5.7 left. Bulls ball after timeout. – 9:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma collected his 2,000th career regular-season defensive rebound during tonight’s first half. – 8:16 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Chicago Bulls at halftime.
#DcABoveAll 46
#BullsNation 59
Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Gil each lead the team with 12.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 59, Wizards 46 at half
LaVine 19 pts
Vucevic 10 pts, 6 rebs, 3 assists
White 9 pts; 3-4 from 3
Williams 2 pts, 1-4 FGs
Bulls 55.6 FG%
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Andre Drummond picks up a charge foul after a Wizards challenge, which overturns the originally called blocking foul on Kuzma. – 7:46 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bulls lead the Wizards 29-25 at the end of the 1st quarter. Kuzma and Gibson lead the Wizards, each with 7 pts. – 7:36 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
After one-quarter of play, the Washington Wizards trail the Chicago Bulls.
#DcAboveAll 25
#BullsNation 29
The Vertical: KYLE KUZMA IN THE CLUTCH 🥶 pic.twitter.com/SR4rJ5haJB -via Twitter @YahooSportsNBA / January 12, 2023
But after Kyle Kuzma pushed the shorthanded Washington Wizards ahead with his own difficult 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left, LaVine found himself having to explain his decision to take a 16-foot jumper with 2.3 seconds left rather than attempting another 3-pointer. “We were just trying to get a 3 off. And then when I went in to go pullup, I think it was Delon Wright fouled me. My instinct was to go up and try to get a 3-point play,” LaVine said. “I was going for a pullup when he fouled me. I shot it. They didn’t call it. And that’s how it is.” -via NBC Sports / January 12, 2023
Kyle Kuzma: Highlight culture absolutely killed the game of basketball. The nuance is lost… -via Twitter @kylekuzma / January 8, 2023
