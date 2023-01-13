Ben Simmons: 'I need to get to the rim and get buckets'

Erik Slater: Ben Simmons after going scoreless on just 3 shots in tonight’s loss: “I think I’m giving the ball up way too many times when I know who I am, I know I need to get to the rim and get buckets.“
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Ben Simmons slander goes a little too overboard sometimes. He makes the right play 8.5/10 times. He’s not a scorer. He won’t be. Not his fault someone paid him as such. – 12:08 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons vows to be more aggressive after scoreless night: “I think I’m giving the ball up way too many times when I know who I am, I know I need to get to the rim and get buckets. And that’s also going to help my teammates and get them going.”
trib.al/J5qas71 – 11:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons after going scoreless on just 3 shots in tonight’s loss:
“I think I’m giving the ball up way too many times when I know who I am, I know I need to get to the rim and get buckets.“ pic.twitter.com/OdISzQvpVC – 10:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons this season:
182 field goal attempts
192 assists
@BallMuse23 pic.twitter.com/2Iui1mVn7x – 10:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons said he was too passive offensively tonight. Adds he needs to know when to go get his. – 10:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons said he was looking for his teammates too much tonight.
“I need to know when to get mine.” – 10:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons on if he feels added pressure to score with Kevin Durant out: “I wouldn’t call it pressure. It’s just something I need to do.” – 10:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Brooklyn Nets had won 18 in a row when Ben Simmons had 0 free throws.
Tonight they snapped the 2 month streak. pic.twitter.com/ymQsLpaeiN – 9:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Celtics beat the Nets 109-98. Game-high 24 points from Kyrie Irving, a season-high 18 from Joe Harris and 20 from T.J. Warren. Ben Simmons goes scoreless despite 13 assists and nine rebounds. BK is 0-1 w/out KD in 2023. OKC comes to town Sunday. – 9:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Weird statistical quirk tonight: Ben Simmons has the 18th game in NBA history with at least 13 assists and no points scored.
One of those other 17? Nets coach Jacque Vaughn, who had 13 assists and no points in a game in April 2006 while playing for … the Nets. – 9:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons tonight:
0 PTS
9 REB
13 AST
2 STL
0-3 FG
Averaging 8/7/6 this season. pic.twitter.com/5vSVHI9F0g – 9:45 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Ben Simmons passed that ball like he was looking for Matisse Thybulle. #Celtics #Nets – 9:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons has had some passes tonight that were just off, but also a bit unnecessary. Miised Yuta Watanabe earlier in the game on a kickout when he could have gone up for the layup and just did the same with Claxton underneath the basket. – 9:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons has been very good in this one, but this is where it’s going to hurt you. Nets desperately need offense.
2 shots just is not enough. Doesn’t matter how many assists you have. – 9:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons picks up a lot of lazy, unnecessary fouls.
It was a problem early in the season and it has hurt the Nets in this one. – 9:21 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
We could be witnessing history tonight. Only three players in @Basketball-Reference database have ever recorded at least 10 rebounds and 10 assists without scoring a single point. Ben Simmons, with 13 assists and nine boards, is on pace to become the fourth. – 9:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Ben Simmons is such a reluctant shooter, it hurts the #Nets offense. Watanabe fully expected Simmons to shoot and went to crash the boards and Simmons instead wanted no part of a shot and forced a bad pass. #Celtics – 9:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Ben Simmons has recorded a season-high 12 assists to go along with eight rebounds, two steals and a block.
The 12 assists are tied for the most for any Net in a game this season (Kevin Durant – 11/9 vs. New York). – 8:58 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nobody was saying this at the time (myself included) but I think when we look back at the Ben Simmons trade, we’re ultimately going to think “man, Philly probably should’ve just taken whatever Sacramento wound up offering.” I’d like this team so much more with Fox or Haliburton. – 8:50 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons recorded 10 assists with no turnovers in tonight’s first half. The assists were the most for a Net in any half this season. – 8:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons at half:
0 PTS
10 AST
5 REB
0-1 FG
First Net with 10 assists in a half since Harden. pic.twitter.com/estsFnZuob – 8:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: BOS 60, BKN 57
The first half went how Jacque Vaughn hoped. Ben Simmons created many, many transition threes, TJ Warren and Seth Curry provided a punch off the bench, and Kyrie Irving made shots.
Vaughn explained what changes with KD out. More: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: BOS 69, BKN 57
The first half went how Jacque Vaughn hoped. Ben Simmons created many, many transition threes, TJ Warren and Seth Curry provided a punch off the bench, and Kyrie Irving made shots.
Vaughn explained what changes with KD out. More: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Celtics 60, Nets 57.
The first half ends with Marcus Smart picking Kyrie Irving’s pocket, but getting hit in the mouth as he did.
Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving lead all scorers with 14. Ben Simmons had 10 asts in 13 mins, but took one shot (and missed) and has 3 fouls – 8:29 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Ben Simmons has 3 fouls approaching halftime and Rob just picked up his second. Those numbers could end up becoming big swing factors depending on where they go in the second half. – 8:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The internet told me Kevin Porter has the Nets’ single-game assist record with 29 in 1978. Don’t think Ben Simmons is going to get there tonight. – 8:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons has registered 10 assists, already marking his second-most assists in a game this season.
Simmons handed out a season-high 11 assists on 11/22 at Philadelphia. – 8:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons just picked up his third foul, which is a tough call considering he has 10 assists and five rebounds in the second quarter: Kyrie Irving checks in for Seth Curry and Edmond Sumner comes in for Simmons. – 8:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons has 10 assists and five rebounds with a little over four minutes remaining in the first half. – 8:15 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ben Simmons up to 10 assists now with nearly 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Pushing the ball well against the Celtics. – 8:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets shot distribution in the 1st quarter:
Warren: 6
Harris: 5
Irving: 4
Claxton: 3
O’Neale: 2
Curry: 2
Watanabe: 2
No shot attempts for Ben Simmons. He made some impact plays, but Nets are going to need him to attack the rim at some point. – 8:00 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Fun first quarter as Nets lead Celtics 31-29. The Nets have a lot of nice shooters. Marcus Smart had 5 assists (Ben Simmons had 7). – 7:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That’s exactly what Jacque Vaughn wanted from Ben Simmons late with Kevin Durant out. Unleashing the full court game with two great outlet passes. Left some to be desired in the half court with his aggression though. – 7:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Celtics 31-29. Vaughn rolling with Ben Simmons and Claxton together alongside Warren, O’Nea and Yuta. Simmons has seven assists in 10 minutes. – 7:56 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
ben simmons is dropping dimes at a rate of 25.2 assists per 36 minutes right now lmao – 7:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons has 7 assists in the first quarter. He just faked calling a play then rifled a pass to Joe Harris for a transition three.
Of note — he has also played 11 of a possible 12 minutes in the opening period. Couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game. #Nets – 7:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Ben Simmons hasn’t taken a shot in the 1Q, but is big on the DREB right now and just found Watanabe and Harris for 5 straight go-ahead points. 6 AST. – 7:55 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – January 12, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Nic Claxton
OUT: Boston: Brown, Horford, Gallinari Brooklyn: Durant pic.twitter.com/179cf2uV0x – 7:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Nic Claxton
Royce O’Neale
Joe Harris
Kyrie Irving
Ben Simmons – 7:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
As expected, Nets will start Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Royce O’Neale and Joe Harris tonight against Boston. – 7:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Vaughn says the #Nets don’t want to be taking mid-rangers at the rate Durant does, and they’ll want TJ Warren’s scoring and Ben Simmons facilitating to 3PT shooters driving them into the bench rotations while Kyrie Irving sits. – 5:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said the Nets will shoot more 3s without Kevin Durant. Said his 2s are so efficient it’s not realistic to maintain that. This is me speaking, but I think we’re going to see more of those four shooter lineups around Ben Simmons. – 5:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons headlines the list of new additions to a streaking Nets team that will need to step up with Kevin Durant sidelined.
And head coach Jacque Vaughn revealed the crucial “next step” for Simmons amid Durant’s absence: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jacq… – 12:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on what Nets need from Ben Simmons with KD out:
“The next step is to play every possession with force, the beginning of a possession all the way to the end. And so that becomes a habit that you consistently [do] from possession to possession and game to game.” ⬇️ – 11:46 AM
