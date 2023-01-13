Dejounte Murray on state of the Hawks: There's a lot going on that's non-basketball

But now, amid all these on-court struggles, Murray now finds himself navigating an environment that is wholly different from the only other NBA spot he’s ever known. He spent the first six seasons with a San Antonio Spurs organization that is known for its lack of drama. As he admitted, the transition from there to here has been challenging. “I mean, there’s a lot going on (that’s) non-basketball,” Murray told The Athletic. “And then with basketball, you’ve got guys in trade rumors. It’s obviously more than…”
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are starting Aaron Holiday.
He’ll be alongside Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu and John Collins. – 7:07 PM
Hawks are starting Aaron Holiday.
He’ll be alongside Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu and John Collins. – 7:07 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
At the halfway point of the NBA season, checking in on some trades:
The Hawks sent three first-round picks (plus a swap) to the Spurs for Dejounte Murray and are 19-21.
The Wolves sent four first-round picks (plus a swap) to the Jazz for Rudy Gobert and are 20-21. – 11:20 AM
At the halfway point of the NBA season, checking in on some trades:
The Hawks sent three first-round picks (plus a swap) to the Spurs for Dejounte Murray and are 19-21.
The Wolves sent four first-round picks (plus a swap) to the Jazz for Rudy Gobert and are 20-21. – 11:20 AM
More on this storyline
The Timberwolves explored the offseason trade market of point guards, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and particularly Dejounte Murray. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 13, 2023
He paused to deliberate his message before continuing. “I wouldn’t say more than what I expected, but more than where I came from in San Antonio where everything was just not as loud,” Murray continued. “There’s a lot going on, but for me I’m just trying to keep guys together with my leadership, showing up to work, working hard, being vocal and keeping us together, and trying to keep the outside noise the outside noise. “But at the end of the day, we all see it. You can’t hide. You can’t run from it. For me, like I say and I always preach, adversity shows what you’re built of and who you are. I love adversity. From where I come from to make it to the NBA, getting overlooked, getting hurt, being out a whole year- just fighting. No matter what. Adversity, it helps build you up. So like I said, there’s a lot of noise, but at the end of the day, winning takes care of it all. So we need to control what we can control, continue to come together as brothers, and try to go out and win basketball games.” -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023
“I’m trying to figure this out,” Murray said when asked about his big-picture view. “I’m trying to figure this out and kind of find my niche in Atlanta, get comfortable in Atlanta. Obviously, it is a business – like you said. At the end of the day, when that (free agency) time comes, that time comes. I’m focusing on basketball right now. They brought me here to win, so I’ve got to continue to grow, continue to get better, learn, figure out my teammates, and try to get us to win games.” -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.