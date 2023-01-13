Hawks' asking price for John Collins down to a quality player in return, not a first-round pick

After all these years of John Collins trade rumors, executives who have spoken to the Hawks about acquiring the veteran forward recently have indicated that the asking price has — understandably — declined significantly this time around. As I detailed in my recent conversation with Collins, the combination of his large contract and his declined production is hardly helpful in terms of his modern-day value. In some scenarios, the Hawks are merely asking for a quality player in return (and not a first-round pick), according to league sources.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Sam Amick @sam_amick
There’s a reason John Collins used air quotes when he talked about Travis Schlenk being a Hawks senior adviser. Sources say he’s not one.
Would a combo of Chris Duarte and draft capital be enough to satisfy Atlanta’s desired value in return for John Collins? Indiana has internally discussed the prospect of adding the Collins, sources told Yahoo Sports.
Would a combo of Chris Duarte and draft capital be enough to satisfy Atlanta’s desired value in return for John Collins? Indiana has internally discussed the prospect of adding the Collins, sources told Yahoo Sports.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Comeback is going to fall short, but Onyeka Okongwu and John Collins did a lot on shutting down the paint under the circumstances. – 9:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Tonight would be a great night to 1) use John Collins a lot, 2) push the ball off misses b/c you don’t want MIL setting up their defense. Beat Lopez down the floor. – 7:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are starting Aaron Holiday.
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
Okay, diving deep on some potential trade candidates now, from Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and others.
Jake Fischer: From everything I’ve heard from multiple people I’ve talked to with the team, it definitely seems like the Pacers are looking at any opportunity to add a young forward that could really grow alongside this group. John Collins is the name I’ve heard time and again. -via Spotify / January 13, 2023
Would a combination of Duarte and draft capital be enough to satisfy Atlanta’s desired value in return for John Collins? Indiana has internally discussed the prospect of adding the Collins, sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
After Utah’s early season success, league personnel is expecting the Jazz to reintroduce another seller into the trade deadline. Utah has received plenty of incoming calls on both Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, sources told Yahoo Sports, with the Jazz’s perceived valuation of a first-round pick for each player. Perhaps Vanderbilt is another young forward the Pacers deem has enough upside to grow alongside Turner. The Jazz and Hawks have discussed a deal surrounding John Collins for Beasley and Vanderbilt, sources said, although Utah has lobbied Atlanta for a first-round pick in addition to Collins to complete that framework. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
